Huset’s Speedway Continuing Streak of New Winners With Heiman Fire Equipment Night Up Next This Sunday

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 28, 2024) – Huset’s Speedway is 9-for-9 with new feature winners this season.

There hasn’t been a repeat winner in any of the three featured divisions during the first three rounds of the season. Last year the first time a driver returned to Victory Lane occurred in the 11 th main event contested.

The high-banked dirt oval hosts Heiman Fire Equipment Night this Sunday with the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series all competing.

Kaleb Johnson leads the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars championship standings by two points over Jade Hastings.

J.J. Zebell has a three-point advantage over Tim Dann in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks standings.

Tyler Rabenberg is six points ahead of Cole Vanderheiden in the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series standings.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. with racing scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

2024 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars :

Tyler Drueke- 1(May 19); Tim Kaeding – 1 (May 27); and Daison Pursley – 1 (May 26)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Brylee Gough- 1(May 19); Zach Olivier – 1 (May 27); and Cory Yeigh – 1 (May 26)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Dusty Ballenger- 1(May 19); Monty Ferriera – 1 (May 27); and Cole Vanderheiden – 1 (May 26)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Heiman Fire Equipment Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.twitter.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.