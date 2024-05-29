Racing’s Swanson Wins Hoosier Hundred, Places Third in Little 500 on Saturday

By Linda Mansfield

Rain spoiled Kyle Larson’s chance to complete “The Double” on Sunday, but Kody Swanson earned podium finishes in “A Triple” on Saturday in three different race cars on two different tracks.

He finished second in a 30-lap pavement midget race for Bertrand Motorsports at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Saturday morning. Then he made history by leading every lap of the prestigious “Hoosier Hundred” in a Doran Binks Racing USAC Silver Crown car at the same track. That night he also finished third in the biggest pavement sprint car race in the world, the Little 500 Presented by UAW at Anderson (Ind.) Speedway in a Doran Binks sprint car.

