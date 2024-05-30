Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Meet Malvern Bank 360’s in Stuart Sunday!

by Bill Wright

May 30, 2024 – This Sunday, June 2, the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders will join the Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Series for the first time at the Stuart International Speedway in Stuart, Iowa. It will be the first appearance for the Sprint Invaders at Stuart, and the second for the Malvern Bank Series.

Two-time Sprint Invaders champion, Chris Martin was the winner of the Malvern Bank contest in 2023 at Stuart. He was followed by Jason Martin, Stu Snyder, Don Droud Jr. and Cody Ledger.

Paul Nienhiser leads the series’ point race, followed by defending champion, Ryan Bunton, two-time champ Cody Wehrle, Colton Fisher and three-time titlist Ryan Jamison. Tasker Phillips, Tyler Lee, Dustin Clark, McCain Richards and Chase Richards round out the current top ten.

The Malvern Bank 360 Series has gotten just one event in, that at the Off Road Speedway in Norfolk, Nebraska. Jack Dover was the winner, ahead of Brant O’Banion, Chase Porter, Sam Henderson and Stu Snyder. The series will compete at the Shelby County Speedway in Harlan, Iowa Saturday.

Hot laps are scheduled for 5:15 p.m. with racing to follow. Adult admission is $18, with Kids 9-16 $10. 10 and under are FREE. IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Hobby Stocks, Outlaw Mini-Mods and Dirt Trucks are also on the schedule.

For more information on the track, visit www.StuartSpeedway.net.

Keep apprised of the latest on the Sprint Invaders by visiting our Facebook page, or our website at www.SprintInvaders.org.

2024 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 13 – 34 Raceway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Sunday, May 5 – Benton County Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Sunday, May 26 – 34 Raceway (Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA)

Sunday, June 2 – Stuart International Speedway (Stuart, IA)*

Friday, June 7 – Scotland County Speedway (Memphis, MO)

Sunday, June 9 – Adams County Speedway (IL) (Quincy, IL)

Friday, June 21 – Jacksonville Speedway (Jacksonville, IL)

Saturday, June 22 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, June 23 – East Moline Raceway (East Moline, IL)

Sunday, July 7 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Wednesday, July 10 – Cedar County Raceway (Tipton, IA)

Tuesday, July 16 – Independence Motor Speedway (Independence, IA)

Tuesday, July 30 – Bloomfield Speedway (Bloomfield, IA)

Friday, August 16 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Saturday, August 17 – Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)

Friday, September 27 – TBD

Saturday, September 28 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

*co-sanctioned with Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Series

2024 Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 656 (2)

Ryan Bunton, Morton, IL, 638

Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 620

Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 605

Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 599

Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 590

Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 580

Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 560

McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 508

Chase Richards, Burlington, IA, 493

Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 438

Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 396

Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 371

Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 364

Nate Parks, Burlington, IA, 356

TJ Haddy, Waupun, WI, 305

Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA, 224 (1)

Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 202

Allan Woods, Brisbane, QLD, Aust., 201

Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 200

Series Sponsors

Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar

A Main Sponsor – Shottenkirk Automotive

Shake-up Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset

Heat Sponsors – Randall’s Performance, Ameriprise: Josh Denning & Associates, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Golden Eagle Distributors

B Main Sponsor – Golden Eagle Distributing

$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental

$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan

Hard Charger Contingency – KSE Racing Products

Season Champion and Rookie of the Year – K-1 Race Gear

Contingency Sponsors

Hoosier, Midland Performance, K-1 Racegear, Rocket Graphics, Bell Helmets, Stronghurst Collision Refinish (SCR), King Racing Products, DMI, BMRS, KSE Racing Products, Saldana Racing Products