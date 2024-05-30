Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Meet Malvern Bank 360’s in Stuart Sunday!

by Bill Wright
May 30, 2024 – This Sunday, June 2, the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders will join the Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Series for the first time at the Stuart International Speedway in Stuart, Iowa. It will be the first appearance for the Sprint Invaders at Stuart, and the second for the Malvern Bank Series.
Two-time Sprint Invaders champion, Chris Martin was the winner of the Malvern Bank contest in 2023 at Stuart. He was followed by Jason Martin, Stu Snyder, Don Droud Jr. and Cody Ledger.
Paul Nienhiser leads the series’ point race, followed by defending champion, Ryan Bunton, two-time champ Cody Wehrle, Colton Fisher and three-time titlist Ryan Jamison. Tasker Phillips, Tyler Lee, Dustin Clark, McCain Richards and Chase Richards round out the current top ten.
The Malvern Bank 360 Series has gotten just one event in, that at the Off Road Speedway in Norfolk, Nebraska. Jack Dover was the winner, ahead of Brant O’Banion, Chase Porter, Sam Henderson and Stu Snyder. The series will compete at the Shelby County Speedway in Harlan, Iowa Saturday.
Hot laps are scheduled for 5:15 p.m. with racing to follow. Adult admission is $18, with Kids 9-16 $10. 10 and under are FREE. IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Hobby Stocks, Outlaw Mini-Mods and Dirt Trucks are also on the schedule.
For more information on the track, visit www.StuartSpeedway.net.
2024 Sprint Invaders Schedule
Saturday, April 13 – 34 Raceway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)
Sunday, May 5 – Benton County Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)
Sunday, May 26 – 34 Raceway (Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA)
Sunday, June 2 – Stuart International Speedway (Stuart, IA)*
Friday, June 7 – Scotland County Speedway (Memphis, MO)
Sunday, June 9 – Adams County Speedway (IL) (Quincy, IL)
Friday, June 21 – Jacksonville Speedway (Jacksonville, IL)
Saturday, June 22 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)
Sunday, June 23 – East Moline Raceway (East Moline, IL)
Sunday, July 7 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)
Wednesday, July 10 – Cedar County Raceway (Tipton, IA)
Tuesday, July 16 – Independence Motor Speedway (Independence, IA)
Tuesday, July 30 – Bloomfield Speedway (Bloomfield, IA)
Friday, August 16 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)
Saturday, August 17 – Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)
Friday, September 27 – TBD
Saturday, September 28 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”
*co-sanctioned with Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Series
2024 Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)
Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 656 (2)
Ryan Bunton, Morton, IL, 638
Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 620
Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 605
Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 599
Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 590
Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 580
Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 560
McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 508
Chase Richards, Burlington, IA, 493
Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 438
Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 396
Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 371
Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 364
Nate Parks, Burlington, IA, 356
TJ Haddy, Waupun, WI, 305
Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA, 224 (1)
Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 202
Allan Woods, Brisbane, QLD, Aust., 201
Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 200
Series Sponsors
Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar
A Main Sponsor – Shottenkirk Automotive
Shake-up Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset
Heat Sponsors – Randall’s Performance, Ameriprise: Josh Denning & Associates, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Golden Eagle Distributors
B Main Sponsor – Golden Eagle Distributing
$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental
$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan
Hard Charger Contingency – KSE Racing Products
Season Champion and Rookie of the Year – K-1 Race Gear
Contingency Sponsors
Hoosier, Midland Performance, K-1 Racegear, Rocket Graphics, Bell Helmets, Stronghurst Collision Refinish (SCR), King Racing Products, DMI, BMRS, KSE Racing Products, Saldana Racing Products