RICKY LEWIS JOINS 4 KINGS RACING ﻿FOR USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK & BEYOND

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (May 29, 2024)………Ricky Lewis has been introduced as the new driver of 4 Kings Racing’s No. 54 Metalloid 1 sponsored USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship team.

Lewis (Camarillo, Calif.) plans to contest all six nights of USAC Indiana Midget Week for the 4 Kings team between June 4-9 with the hopes of running the remainder of the 2024 USAC schedule thereafter.

“I’m so excited for this opportunity to go midget racing with 4 Kings Racing,” Lewis exclaimed. “As of now, we will run all of Indiana Midget Week and possibly the rest of the USAC schedule. Special thanks to all the guys at 4 Kings Racing and Matt Westfall for believing in me and providing me with this opportunity.”

Westfall (Pleasant Hill, Ohio) competed in the first two events of the USAC National Midget season as a driver aboard the No. 54 but has stepped away from the seat as part of his transition from a driver on the team to a strategic role as team manager.

In this new position, Westfall will bring years of on-track experience and a deep understanding of race dynamics to the management side, ensuring continued success and innovation within the organization. Lewis brings a fresh perspective and a track record of impressive performances that promise to keep their competitive edge sharp.

Lewis earned recognition as the winningest sprint car driver in the United States of America during the 2023 season and was the recipient of the North American Non-Wing Sprint Car Poll Wild Card Award from the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. In all, he won 18 feature events, including once each with USAC’s CRA and Midwest Wingless Racing Association and the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series.

He’s also stepped up his USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car program in 2024, finishing a career best fourth on two occasions in May at Bloomington Speedway and Circle City Raceway. To date, he has not yet recorded a USAC National Midget feature start. However, he did appear in last November’s Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura (Calif.) Raceway.

“We are entering a new era with Matt’s expertise guiding our team and Ricky’s talent and drive fueling our races,” Rex Turner, one of 4 Kings Racing’s owners, added. “These dynamic racers are set to lead us to new heights, and we couldn’t be more excited about the future. With these changes, 4 Kings Racing is poised to strengthen its position in the USAC racing world and we are excited to see what is to come this season.”

The 20th annual edition of USAC Indiana Midget Week consists of six events at six dirt tracks across six consecutive nights between June 4-9.

It all starts on June 4 at Circle City Raceway before continuing on to Lawrenceburg Speedway on June 5 and Lincoln Park Speedway on June 6. It all winds up with the final weekend stretch at Bloomington Speedway on June 7 and Tri-State Speedway on June 8 while Kokomo Speedway serves as the series finale on June 9.