Cale Thomas holds off Cap Henry for 2nd 410 Attica win

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Things are really falling into place for Cale Thomas. The Fairland, Indiana driver of the Jay Kiser Racing sprint car drove to his second straight 410 feature win at Attica Raceway Park Friday, May 31 on Burns Electric/Metal Master Fabrications/Vermeer Sales and Service Mid-Season Championship night.

Thomas’ four career victory at Attica pads his lead in the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints Attica point standings and the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group. It wasn’t easy for Thomas though as defending AFCS and Attica track champion Cap Henry grabbed the early lead of the non-stop, seven minute A-Main before Thomas drove by on lap three. Henry raced inside of Thomas lap after lap before heavy lapped traffic came into play at the half-way point. Thomas was able to slice through the lapped cars and pulled away for the victory in his Spanky’s Pizza, Shelluke’s Bar, Automatic Fire Protection, Ohio Refrigeration, Engler Machine, BH 41, Ohio Heating, TMH Holdings, Berryman Racing Shocks, Keizer Wheels backed #23.

“The track was really wide. You could go wherever you wanted. Being in the lead…I didn’t know where Cap was. I kept watching for him….I knew he was running the bottom and was hoping he wouldn’t go to the top. I saw him after the checkers so he was right there with me. Obvious this car was really good. You kind of base yourself….Cap’s been having a little bit of trouble so you get Cap with open air and to be able to pass him in open air just says a lot about me and this car right now and the confidence we have,” said Thomas.

Henry, Trey Jacobs, Zeth Sabo and DJ Foos would round out the top five.

The Whistle Stop Presents the Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Model feature was one of the most entertaining events of the year so far at Attica Raceway Park. JR Gentry jumped into the lead of the 25 lap feature before surrendering it to Kyle Moore on lap 12. Three-time feature winner this year at Attica Rusty Schlenk powered into the lead a lap later and the dual with Moore was on.

The event’s only caution flew just past the half-way point and from then out, Moore and Schlenk swapped the lead several times each lap. Moore, from Mansfield, Ohio, was able to edge Schlenk the final six laps to score his first career Attica win. Moore had finished second to Schlenk the past two consecutive weeks. Gregg Haskell, Dan Wallace and Gentry rounded out the top five.

“This is the longest it’s ever took me to win a race at a place. Usually we go to a place a couple of times and we knock a win off. I’ve done everything here but win. I’ve been kicked out, flipped, wrecked, blown motors…we finally got out here on the horse track. That’s what sucks being the leader in traffic…you just don’t know where to go. When you are in second or third you’ve got nothing to lose. I was out there searching. I love racing with Rusty. There’s very few people who race like him,” said Moore beside his Kepling Flooring, Tye Tworg Longhorn, Joyride Transportation, Smitley Towing, Short Stop, Malcuit Race Engines, Wilson Realty Agent Robin Jakubick, RL Bond Septic, Hepthorn Golf Cart Sales, House of Spud, K&B Septic Service, Coffman Composites, Team Midwest Paint, Platinum Design backed #1*

Fremont, Ohio’s Jamie Miller used a restart on lap 10 of the Fremont Fence 305 Sprint feature to drive into the lead around Brenden Torok and then ran away from the rest of the field, cruising to a half of a track advantage for his third win of the year at Attica. Torok, Dustin Stroup, Seth Schneider and Logan Riehl – who stormed from the rear of the field after being involved in an opening lap tangle – rounded out the top five.

Miller’s 42nd career Attica win pads his lead in the track points and the NAPA of Bryan Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales.

“I was so worried if I ran the top too hard…I hooked one of those holes on the second lap and I thought I was going to flip this thing. I just kind of tip-toed around waiting for someone to pass me. I just kept moving around and figured it out not to bounce around on the track and we ended up here,” said Miller beside his Boca Construction, JLH General Contractors, Kenny Kolb Farms, Tuck Pointing America, Queen of Clean, Smitty’s Pizza, Roberts & Sons Contracting, Pizza Wheel, Crown Battery, Reedtown Tavern, Fostoria Mod Shop, Sandy’s Dad, Gressman Powersports, Phil Rister, Slade Shock Technology backed #26.

Attica Raceway Park will kick off the 42nd Annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek – nine straight nights of racing across Ohio – on Friday, June 7 for the Bert and Brigitte Emick Classic featuring the Ti22 FAST on Dirt sprints going for $6,000 to win. The UMP late models will also be in action vying for $2,000 to win.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.comor follow the track on Twitter

@atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at

attica_raceway_park.

About Burns Electric – www.burnselectric.com

Located in downtown Tiffin, Burns Electric has a gallery showroom of innovative kitchen designs featuring custom and semi-custom cabinetry and state-of-the-art appliances in name brands you trust. Our showroom will dazzle you with plenty of wow factor. We’re the largest lighting showroom in the area. Countertop and flooring departments complete your shopping needs for new construction and remodeling projects. Burns’ kitchen, bath, and lighting design team has the know-how to bring it all together for an exciting new look. Burns has the largest selection of appliances, light fixtures, cabinetry, countertops, and flooring, top quality name brands at low prices. Burns – We have it all! www.burnselectric.com

About Metal Master Fabrications – http://metalmasterfabrication.com

John Eberle started the business in 2005, and has been successfully operating it ever since. With a background in metal work, welding and maintenance, John switched to doing contract work and started the company when people saw what he did and the quality of the work and asked him to help them with their fabrication needs. Metal Master does work on-site or off-site welding, cutting, installation, one-off or small production-type work, repetitive parts or one-off fabrication. Metal Master can weld aluminum, stainless steel and carbon steel. Types of welding include tig, mig and stick. Metal Master also does rigging, sand-blasting and painting from small to large-scale items and is state certified in pipe welding.

About Vermeer Sales & Service – www.vermeer.com

Vermeer Corporation is a leading manufacturer of industrial and agricultural equipment. Vermeer relies on a team of nearly 4,000 making a real impact. Headquartered in Pella, Iowa, Vermeer has more than 600 dealers located around the world. The nearest Vermeer dealership is in Findlay, Ohio. Vermeer machines are made to equip customers to do more across a diverse group of important markets including underground construction, infrastructure, surface mining, tree care, environmental and agriculture.

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, May 31, 2024

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.35-Stuart Brubaker, 14.082; 2.23-Cale Thomas, 14.249; 3.21K-Larry Kingseed Jr, 14.364; 4.7N-Darin Naida, 14.439; 5.33W-Cap Henry, 14.519; 6.16-DJ Foos, 14.539; 7.5AU-Brock Hallett, 14.576; 8.15K-Creed Kemenah, 14.613; 9.9-Trey Jacobs, 14.641; 10.X-Mike Keegan, 14.674; 11.12-Luke Griffith, 14.687; 12.14R-Sean Rayhall, 14.708; 13.19-TJ Michael, 14.806; 14.68G-Tyler Gunn, 14.849; 15.70-Henry Malcuit, 14.855; 16.25R-Jordan Ryan, 14.873; 17.19P-Paige Polyak, 14.918; 18.4*-Tyler Street, 14.963; 19.5-Kody Brewer, 15.072; 20.29-Zeth Sabo, 15.076; 21.2+-Brian Smith, 15.101; 22.15C-Chris Andrews, 15.163; 23.13-Jeremy Duposki, 15.169; 24.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 15.320; 25.55T-McKenna Hasse, 15.459; 26.17S-Shelby Rankin, 15.685; 27.75-Jerry Dahms, 15.747;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 7N-Darin Naida[2] ; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[1] ; 3. 23-Cale Thomas[3] ; 4. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4] ; 5. 5AU-Brock Hallett[5] ; 6. 15K-Creed Kemenah[6] ; 7. 14R-Sean Rayhall[8] ; 8. X-Mike Keegan[7] ; 9. 70-Henry Malcuit[9]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 68G-Tyler Gunn[1] ; 2. 12-Luke Griffith[2] ; 3. 15C-Chris Andrews[7] ; 4. 16-DJ Foos[3] ; 5. 19P-Paige Polyak[5] ; 6. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[4] ; 7. 5-Kody Brewer[6] ; 8. 13-Jeremy Duposki[8] ; 9. 17S-Shelby Rankin[9]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 9-Trey Jacobs[4] ; 2. 4*-Tyler Street[1] ; 3. 29-Zeth Sabo[5] ; 4. 25R-Jordan Ryan[2] ; 5. 19-TJ Michael[3] ; 6. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[7] ; 7. 2+-Brian Smith[6] ; 8. 55T-McKenna Hasse[8] ; 9. 75-Jerry Dahms[9]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 15K-Creed Kemenah[1] ; 2. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[2] ; 3. 14R-Sean Rayhall[4] ; 4. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[3] ; 5. X-Mike Keegan[7] ; 6. 2+-Brian Smith[6] ; 7. 55T-McKenna Hasse[9] ; 8. 70-Henry Malcuit[10] ; 9. 5-Kody Brewer[5] ; 10. 13-Jeremy Duposki[8] ; 11. 17S-Shelby Rankin[11] ; 12. 75-Jerry Dahms[12]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 23-Cale Thomas[4] ; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[1] ; 3. 9-Trey Jacobs[2] ; 4. 29-Zeth Sabo[10] ; 5. 16-DJ Foos[11] ; 6. 7N-Darin Naida[8] ; 7. 68G-Tyler Gunn[6] ; 8. 15C-Chris Andrews[9] ; 9. 25R-Jordan Ryan[12] ; 10. 4*-Tyler Street[3] ; 11. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5] ; 12. 15K-Creed Kemenah[16] ; 13. 19-TJ Michael[15] ; 14. X-Mike Keegan[20] ; 15. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[17] ; 16. 5AU-Brock Hallett[13] ; 17. 12-Luke Griffith[7] ; 18. 14R-Sean Rayhall[18] ; 19. 19P-Paige Polyak[14] ; 20. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[19]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence Co.

Qualifying

1.3X-Blayne Keckler, 14.620; 2.26-Jamie Miller, 14.743; 3.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.865; 4.5DD-Dustin Dinan, 15.023; 5.5M-Mike Moore, 15.047; 6.36-Seth Schneider, 15.083; 7.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 15.122; 8.3M-Logan Mongeau, 15.329; 9.2-Brenden Torok, 15.333; 10.2S-Jackson Sebetto, 15.362; 11.5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr., 15.369; 12.9R-Logan Riehl, 15.409; 13.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 15.413; 14.0-Bradley Bateson, 15.458; 15.19R-Steve Rando, 15.469; 16.8K-Zach Kramer, 15.558; 17.1S-James Saam, 15.640; 18.319-Steven Watts, 15.690; 19.26S-Lee Sommers, 15.698; 20.12X-Dustin Stroup, 15.752; 21.51M-Haldon Miller, 15.959; 22.78-Austin Black, 15.960; 23.98-Dave Hoppes, 16.234; 24.92-Justin Chance, 16.248; 25.27S-Eric Spangler, 16.529; 26.31-Kye Blight, 16.533; 27.18Z-Brian Razum, 16.832; 28.2T-Tony Alvarez, 16.995; 29.71DS-Drew Smith, 17.050;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[3] ; 2. 3X-Blayne Keckler[4] ; 3. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[5] ; 4. 0-Bradley Bateson[6] ; 5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1] ; 6. 26S-Lee Sommers[8] ; 7. 51M-Haldon Miller[9] ; 8. 319-Steven Watts[7] ; 9. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[2]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 9R-Logan Riehl[2] ; 2. 2-Brenden Torok[4] ; 3. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[1] ; 4. 8K-Zach Kramer[5] ; 5. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[3] ; 6. 78-Austin Black[6] ; 7. 18Z-Brian Razum[7] ; 8. 2T-Tony Alvarez[8]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 36-Seth Schneider[2] ; 2. 3M-Logan Mongeau[1] ; 3. 12X-Dustin Stroup[7] ; 4. 7M-Brandon Moore[4] ; 5. 5M-Mike Moore[3] ; 6. 19R-Steve Rando[5] ; 7. 98-Dave Hoppes[8] ; 8. 1S-James Saam[6]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 26S-Lee Sommers[1] ; 2. 19R-Steve Rando[3] ; 3. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[10] ; 4. 78-Austin Black[2] ; 5. 51M-Haldon Miller[4] ; 6. 98-Dave Hoppes[6] ; 7. 18Z-Brian Razum[5] ; 8. 2T-Tony Alvarez[8] ; 9. 1S-James Saam[9] ; 10. 319-Steven Watts[7]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[8] ; 2. 2-Brenden Torok[3] ; 3. 12X-Dustin Stroup[11] ; 4. 36-Seth Schneider[6] ; 5. 9R-Logan Riehl[2] ; 6. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[9] ; 7. 8K-Zach Kramer[13] ; 8. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[18] ; 9. 3M-Logan Mongeau[7] ; 10. 0-Bradley Bateson[12] ; 11. 7M-Brandon Moore[4] ; 12. X15-Kasey Ziebold[14] ; 13. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[15] ; 14. 26S-Lee Sommers[16] ; 15. 5M-Mike Moore[5] ; 16. 19R-Steve Rando[17] ; 17. 78-Austin Black[19] ; 18. 51M-Haldon Miller[20] ; 19. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[10] ; 20. 3X-Blayne Keckler[1]

Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast

Qualifying

1.1*-Kyle Moore, 16.052; 2.14JR-JR Gentry, 16.056; 3.94-Mike Bores, 16.113; 4.RHJ03-Gregg Haskell, 16.210; 5.92-Justin Chance, 16.248; 6.46-Colin Shipley, 16.266; 7.91-Rusty Schlenk, 16.268; 8.5M-Ryan Markham, 16.298; 9.51-Devin Shiels, 16.431; 10.2C-Clint Coffman, 16.522; 11.27S-Eric Spangler, 16.529; 12.31AUS-Kye Blight, 16.533; 13.9999-Kye Blight, 16.533; 14.74-Jeff Warnick, 16.657; 15.57-Steve Kester, 16.696; 16.16-Steve Sabo, 16.839; 17.18-Jacob Stuhr, 16.857; 18.X3-Dan Wallace, 16.909; 19.71DS-Drew Smith, 17.050; 20.11-Austin Gibson, 17.334; 21.51B-Brayden Shiels, 17.451;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[2] ; 2. 1*-Kyle Moore[4] ; 3. 27S-Eric Spangler[1] ; 4. 31AUS-Kye Blight[5] ; 5. 92-Justin Chance[3] ; 6. 16-Steve Sabo[6] ; 7. 71DS-Drew Smith[7]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. RHJ03-Gregg Haskell[3] ; 2. 5M-Ryan Markham[1] ; 3. 46-Colin Shipley[2] ; 4. 14JR-JR Gentry[4] ; 5. 51-Devin Shiels[5] ; 6. 74-Jeff Warnick[6] ; 7. 51B-Brayden Shiels[7]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 94-Mike Bores[4] ; 2. 18-Jacob Stuhr[1] ; 3. 2C-Clint Coffman[3] ; 4. 57-Steve Kester[2] ; 5. X3-Dan Wallace[5] ; 6. 11-Austin Gibson[6]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 1*-Kyle Moore[5] ; 2. 91-Rusty Schlenk[4] ; 3. RHJ03-Gregg Haskell[3] ; 4. X3-Dan Wallace[15] ; 5. 14JR-JR Gentry[2] ; 6. 94-Mike Bores[8] ; 7. 46-Colin Shipley[1] ; 8. 27S-Eric Spangler[9] ; 9. 5M-Ryan Markham[6] ; 10. 31AUS-Kye Blight[11] ; 11. 57-Steve Kester[12] ; 12. 74-Jeff Warnick[17] ; 13. 18-Jacob Stuhr[7] ; 14. 92-Justin Chance[13] ; 15. 71DS-Drew Smith[19] ; 16. 16-Steve Sabo[16] ; 17. 51B-Brayden Shiels[20] ; 18. 11-Austin Gibson[18] ; 19. 2C-Clint Coffman[10] ; 20. 51-Devin Shiels[14]