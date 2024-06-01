Jamie Ball Wins Knoxville 360’s for the First Time in Three Years

By Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (May 31, 2024)- Tyler Groenendyk led from the pole early in the 18-lap 360 main event. Clint Garner, Jamie Ball, Carson McCarl and a surging Chase Randall followed. Blake Hahn broke something hitting the turn two cushion one lap in to bring the only caution of the event.

Great racing ensued back in fourth, fifth and sixth between Aaron Reutzel, Brian Brown and Randall. Up front, Groenendyk entered lapped traffic on the tenth circuit. Groenendyk had to change from the low groove to a treacherous cushion in traffic, and on lap 13, he hit the top of turn two awkwardly, and Ball saw the opportunity to strike for the lead.

Reutzel was a late mover, gaining third from Garner with three to go, and getting by Groenendyk for second on the white flag lap. Both passes came on the high side of turn two.

Ball’s tenth career win came ahead of Reutzel, Groenendyk, Garner and Carson McCarl. Austin McCarl, Randall, Brown, Kaleb Johnson and Tony Rost completed the top ten. The 42-car field saw Randall and Carson McCarl set quick time in their respective groups, while Kade Higday, Ryan Leavitt, Reutzel and Hahn won heat races. Ryan Giles and Chase Johnson claimed the B mains.

“These don’t come easy,” said an excited Ball in Victory Lane. “I don’t know why, but I felt tonight was the night. All my guys have worked so hard. We’ve raced Reutzel, Randall and (Garet) Williamson and they’re the best in the country. We’ve really had to raise our game and this was the toughest of those ten wins. It’s pedal to the medal one hundred percent of the time. Tyler is a great competitor and he’s going to get one of these one of these days. He is probably the top guy to not get a win here.”

360 Results

Time Trial Group 1 (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 2KS, Chase Randall, Waco, TX (3), 15.976; 2. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (1), 16.004; 3. 99, Tony Rost, Omaha, NE (18), 16.126; 4. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (13), 16.193; 5. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (9), 16.221; 6. 01, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (6), 16.260; 7. 27B, Jake Bubak, Arvada, CO (8), 16.264; 8. 7B, Ben Brown, Marshall, MO (10), 16.309; 9. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (15), 16.311; 10. 7A, Jack Anderson, Newton, IA (7), 16.313; 11. 24, Kade Higday, Pleasant Hill, IA (16), 16.329; 12. 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA (12), 16.370; 13. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (4), 16.381; 14. 6AJ, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (17), 16.392; 15. 2M, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (19), 16.447; 16. 86, Timothy Smith, Rocheport, MO (5), 16.453; 17. 5A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA (11), 16.884; 18. 38, Logan Alexander, Lacona, IA (14), 17.095; 19. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (20), 17.153; 20. T4, Tyler Graves, Chariton, IA (21), 17.209; 21. 14, Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (2), NT

Time Trial Group 2 (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (1), 16.145; 2. 24N, Nathan Mills, Bondurant, IA (7), 16.167; 3. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (10), 16.178; 4. 6N, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD (4), 16.209; 5. 87, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (14), 16.231; 6. 17, Tyler Groenendyk, Oskaloosa, IA (5), 16.254; 7. 27W, Emerson Axsom, Franklin, IN (8), 16.299; 8. 88, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (12), 16.405; 9. 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA (16), 16.434; 10. 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA (17), 16.463; 11. 22M, Rees Moran, Tulsa, OK (2), 16.565; 12. 52, Blake Hahn, Sapulpa, OK (18), 16.584; 13. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (11), 16.611; 14. 4J, Chase Johnson, Penngrove, CA (6), 16.652; 15. 4G, Cole Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (3), 16.653; 16. 77X, Alex Hill, Six Nations, ONT, Ca (21), 16.725; 17. 4C, Tuesday Calderwood, Goodyear, AZ (20), 16.740; 18. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (13), 16.809; 19. 20T, Corey Timmerman, Burlington, IA (9), 16.931; 20. 3R, Russell Potter, Boonville, MO (19), 17.330; 21. 12S, Adyn Schmidt, Haubstadt, IN (15), NT

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, NT: 1. Kade Higday (1); 2. Jake Bubak (3); 3. Chase Randall (6); 4. Clint Garner (4); 5. Ryan Giles (8); 6. Tony Rost (5); 7. Chris Martin (7); 8. Alex Vande Voort (9); 9. John Anderson (10); 10. Matt Juhl (2) DNS – Aidan Zoutte

Heat two (started), 7 Laps, 2:00.1: 1. Ryan Leavitt (1); 2. Jack Anderson (2); 3. Ben Brown (3); 4. Brian Brown (6); 5. Terry McCarl (4); 6. Sawyer Phillips (5); 7. AJ Moeller (7); 8. Timothy Smith (8); 9. Logan Alexander (9); 10. Tyler Graves (10)

Heat three (started), 7 Laps, 1:59.7: 1. Aaron Reutzel (4); 2. Cam Martin (2); 3. Jamie Ball (5); 4. Rees Moran (1); 5. Emerson Axsom (3); 6. Carson McCarl (6); 7. Tasker Phillips (7); 8. Cole Garner (8); 9. Adyn Schmidt (11); 10. Corey Timmerman (10); 11. Tuesday Calderwood (9)

Heat four (started), 7 Laps, 2:02.0: 1. Blake Hahn (1); 2. Austin McCarl (3); 3. Tyler Groenendyk (4); 4. Joe Beaver (2); 5. Kaleb Johnson (5); 6. Chase Johnson (7); 7. Nathan Mills (6); 8. Alex Hill (8); 9. Russell Potter (10); 10. Alan Zoutte (9)

B main one (started), 8 Laps, 2:23.4: 1. Ryan Giles (1); 2. Ryan Leavitt (2) / 3. Chris Martin (3); 4. Timothy Smith (4); 5. Alex Vande Voort (5); 6. John Anderson (7); 7. Tyler Graves (8); 8. Logan Alexander (6) DNS – Matt Juhl, AJ Moeller, Aidan Zoutte

B main two (started), 10 Laps, 3:04.1: 1. Chase Johnson (3); 2. Tasker Phillips (4) / 3. Alex Hill (6); 4. Joe Beaver (1); 5. Rees Moran (2); 6. Cole Garner (5); 7. Adyn Schmidt (9); 8. Russell Potter (7); 9. Tuesday Calderwood (11); 10. Alan Zoutte (8); 11. Corey Timmerman (10)

A main (started), 18 Laps, NT: 1. Jamie Ball (5); 2. Aaron Reutzel (7); 3. Tyler Groenendyk (1); 4. Clint Garner (2); 5. Carson McCarl (3); 6. Austin McCarl (10); 7. Chase Randall (8); 8. Brian Brown (6); 9. Kaleb Johnson (12); 10. Tony Rost (9); 11. Jake Bubak (4); 12. Emerson Axsom (20); 13. Ben Brown (11); 14. Terry McCarl (19); 15. Jack Anderson (17); 16. Kade Higday (13); 17. Chase Johnson (22); 18. Ryan Giles (21); 19. Sawyer Phillips (15); 20. Ryan Leavitt (23); 21. Nathan Mills (16); 22. Tasker Phillips (24); 23. Cam Martin (14); 24. Blake Hahn (18). Lap Leaders: Groenendyk 1-12, Ball 13-18. Hard-charger: Axsom.