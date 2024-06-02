Kalib Henry gets thrilling last corner pass for Fremont 410 win

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (Saturday, June 1, 2024) – Kalib Henry executed a last lap, last corner pass to win his first ever 410 sprint car feature at Fremont Speedway Presented by Gill Construction Saturday on Vision Quest/Construction Equipment and Supply Night.

Henry, from Sacramento, California, thought he had shown his hand too early when he drove to the outside of turns three and four to take the lead from Zeth Sabo with just four laps to go. Sabo, who had been running the bottom groove, drove back under in turns one and two and regained the lead and immediately went to the top side to block Henry. Entering the final set of turns on the last lap, Sabo went back to the bottom to try and get around a lapped car and Henry sailed across the top and the drag race to the checkers had both cars colliding with Henry winning by .123 seconds with Sabo seconds with a broken front axle.

“Turn one has kind of been my nemesis since we’ve been racing here and I left the door open a little bit there because I just missed the bottom and he was there. I can’t leave these guys an inch. I can’t thank Muth family enough, Harrison Distributing, Valvoline components. Thanks to the fans, my family back home, Kevin for giving me a hot rod…we’ve just been clicking at it and we finally got a win. Damn it that was awesome,” said Henry.

DJ Foos bolted from third to the lead on the opening lap of the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprint A-main but during a caution on lap seven, had a left rear tire going flat and had to pit, handing the lead to Sabo. Sabo pulled away from a great battle for second involving Travis Philo, Henry and Sean Rayhall. Henry took the runner-up spot in lapped traffic at the halfway point. Following a caution on lap 20, Henry stayed right with Sabo and executed the high side pass on lap 26 with Sabo driving back under to the lead at the opposite end of the track, setting up the dramatic finish.

Behind Henry and Sabo at the checkers was 10th starter Cale Thomas, Cap Henry and 19th starter Trey Jacobs to round out the top five.

Thomas, who won Friday at Attica Raceway Park, will add to his lead in the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group.

Fremont, Ohio’s Jamie Miller also utilized the high side of turns three and four to take the lead from Dustin Stroup in the 25-lap Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint feature and sliced through heavy lapped traffic late to score his third win of the season in the division. Miller, who also owns three wins in 2024 at Attica, now has 50 career victories at Fremont Speedway.

Zack Kramer took the initial lead in the 305 A-main with Paul Weaver, Stroup and Miller giving chase. Stroup had a nearly two second lead by lap seven when Miller, who started fifth, drove into second. Miller steadily chipped away at Stroup’s lead and pounced on lap 15 and drove to the win over Stroup, Bryan Sebetto, Weaver and Kramer.

The win also pads Miller’s lead in the NAPA of Bryan Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales as he looks to stop the four season title run by Weaver.

“I could go anywhere I wanted to but that high side in three and four just was comfortable. What a weekend for this team,” said Miller beside his Boca Construction, JLH General Contractors, Kenny Kolb Farms, Tuck Pointing America, Queen of Clean, Smitty’s Pizza, Roberts & Sons Contracting, Pizza Wheel, Crown Battery, Reedtown Tavern, Fostoria Mod Shop, Sandy’s Dad, Gressman Powersports, Phil Rister, Slade Shock Technology backed #26.

Steve Miller grabbed the early lead of the 20-lap Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck A-main with Shawn Valenti, Brad Stuckey, Dan Hennig, Cory McCaughey and Keith Sorg in pursuit. Every time Miller built up a sizeable lead a caution would put Valenti right on his rear bumper. Following a restart on lap 11, Valenti blasted to the top side of the track to take the lead with Sorg moving into second. The truck on the move was Jamie Miller who hoped in the Ron Miller truck for the feature after his normal ride had a mechanical issue. Miller started last in the feature and was up to third by lap 14.

Valenti seemed to have things in control when a caution came out for debris with just two laps to go. That put Jamie Miller right on the leader’s rear bumper. On the restart Valenti went high and Miller low as they raced side by side to the white flag. Valenti, a four time truck champion at Fremont, nailed the top line in turns three and four on the final lap to score his 75th career win at Fremont over Jamie Miller, Sorg, Dustin Keegan and Dave Golembiewski.

“You go on a dry spell and you wonder if you’re ever going to get back up here. Only fitting…hopefully we have a new truck out. It’s fitting this one goes out the way it came in. I have to thank Jeff Babcock for everything he’s done for me,” said Valenti beside his Craig Miller Trucking, Conrad Transportation, Dave Story Equipment, A Plus Auto Center, Concrete Material Supply, S&S Hauling and Excavating backed #7B.

Prior to the night’s racing the Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame held its 2024 induction ceremonies. Drivers inducted were Clay Corbitt, Bobby Clark, Bill Kraylek, Bobby Foster and Tom Beam with car owners Sharon Burmeister, Gary Heller and Dick “Soup” Sabo also inducted. Builders/mechanics being inducted were Rollie Alvers, Zane Scott and Lester Miller with lifetime contributors/supporters Joe Darr and Stan Barnes with Fort Ball Pizza Palace honored as the business inductee.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, June 8 for night #2 of the 42nd Annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek with the Ti22 Performance FAST on Dirt Series in town with the field going for $10,000 to win. Ohio Sprint Speedweek will feature nine straight nights of racing across Ohio. The 305 sprints and dirt trucks will also be in competition.

A Feature 30 Laps

1. 101-Kalib Henry[6]; 2. 29-Zeth Sabo[4]; 3. 23-Cale Thomas[10]; 4. 33W-Cap Henry[12]; 5. 9-Trey Jacobs[19]; 6. 5T-Travis Philo[5]; 7. 14-Sean Rayhall[1]; 8. 19-TJ Michael[7]; 9. 4S-Tyler Street[2]; 10. 35-Stuart Brubaker[16]; 11. 16-DJ Foos[3]; 12. X-Mike Keegan[11]; 13. 2+-Brian Smith[15]; 14. 5-Kody Brewer[9]; 15. 15C-Chris Andrews[13]; 16. 12-Luke Griffith[20]; 17. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[18]; 18. 75-Jerry Dahms[14]; 19. 16E-Caleb Erwin[17]; 20. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[22]; 21. 98-Robert Robenalt[21]; 22. 28M-Conner Morrell[8]

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 14-Sean Rayhall[1]; 2. 19-TJ Michael[2]; 3. 28M-Conner Morrell[3]; 4. 23-Cale Thomas[8]; 5. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[6]; 7. 9-Trey Jacobs[5]; 8. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[7]

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 5T-Travis Philo[3]; 2. 101-Kalib Henry[4]; 3. 5-Kody Brewer[2]; 4. X-Mike Keegan[5]; 5. 75-Jerry Dahms[7]; 6. 16E-Caleb Erwin[6]; 7. 12-Luke Griffith[1]

Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 16-DJ Foos[1]; 2. 4S-Tyler Street[2]; 3. 29-Zeth Sabo[3]; 4. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 5. 2+-Brian Smith[5]; 6. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[6]; 7. 98-Robert Robenalt[7]

Qualifying

1. 15C-Chris Andrews, 00:12.844[14]; 2. 101-Kalib Henry, 00:12.963[6]; 3. 33W-Cap Henry, 00:13.004[10]; 4. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:13.055[3]; 5. 5T-Travis Philo, 00:13.133[12]; 6. 29-Zeth Sabo, 00:13.136[15]; 7. 19-TJ Michael, 00:13.186[16]; 8. 5-Kody Brewer, 00:13.200[2]; 9. 4S-Tyler Street, 00:13.204[13]; 10. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:13.235[11]; 11. 12-Luke Griffith, 00:13.460[1]; 12. 16-DJ Foos, 00:13.473[17]; 13. 9-Trey Jacobs, 00:13.489[20]; 14. X-Mike Keegan, 00:13.543[19]; 15. 2+-Brian Smith, 00:13.546[4]; 16. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:13.636[8]; 17. 16E-Caleb Erwin, 00:13.977[9]; 18. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 00:14.165[18]; 19. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 00:14.288[22]; 20. 75-Jerry Dahms, 00:14.440[7]; 21. 98-Robert Robenalt, 00:14.591[5]; 22. 23-Cale Thomas, 00:14.603[21]

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

A Feature 1 25 Laps

1. 26M-Jamie Miller[5]; 2. 12X-Dustin Stroup[4]; 3. 01-Bryan Sebetto[6]; 4. 1W-Paul Weaver[1]; 5. 8K-Zack Kramer[2]; 6. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[3]; 7. 2-Brendan Torok[9]; 8. 19R-Steve Rando[10]; 9. 7M-Brandon Moore[11]; 10. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[7]; 11. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath[15]; 12. 9R-Logan Riehl[14]; 13. X15-Kasey Ziebold[8]; 14. 3M-Logan Mongeau[18]; 15. 0-Bradley Bateson[19]; 16. 36-Seth Schneider[16]; 17. 18-Kelsey Ivy[17]; 18. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[20]; 19. 26-Lee Sommers[13]; 20. 4X-Bobby Clark[12]

B Feature 1 10 Laps

1. 36-Seth Schneider[1]; 2. 18-Kelsey Ivy[5]; 3. 3M-Logan Mongeau[6]; 4. 0-Bradley Bateson[4]; 5. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[7]; 6. 63-Randy Ruble[9]; 7. 39M-Bobby Foster[8]; 8. 78-Austin Black[3]; 9. 8-Jim Leaser[10]; 10. 51M-Haldon Miller[2]; 11. 98-Dave Hoppes[12]; 12. (DNS) 3X-Blayne Keckler

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 01-Bryan Sebetto[4]; 2. 26M-Jamie Miller[2]; 3. 8K-Zack Kramer[1]; 4. 19R-Steve Rando[3]; 5. 26-Lee Sommers[5]; 6. 36-Seth Schneider[6]; 7. 18-Kelsey Ivy[8]; 8. 39M-Bobby Foster[9]; 9. 3X-Blayne Keckler[7]

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[1]; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver[4]; 3. X15-Kasey Ziebold[2]; 4. 7M-Brandon Moore[5]; 5. 9R-Logan Riehl[3]; 6. 78-Austin Black[9]; 7. 3M-Logan Mongeau[7]; 8. 63-Randy Ruble[8]; 9. 51M-Haldon Miller[6]

Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 12X-Dustin Stroup[2]; 2. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[1]; 3. 2-Brendan Torok[4]; 4. 4X-Bobby Clark[5]; 5. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath[3]; 6. 0-Bradley Bateson[6]; 7. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[7]; 8. 8-Jim Leaser[8]; 9. 98-Dave Hoppes[9]

Qualifying

1. 01-Bryan Sebetto, 00:13.717[14]; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver, 00:14.008[13]; 3. 2-Brendan Torok, 00:14.106[1]; 4. 19R-Steve Rando, 00:14.142[15]; 5. 9R-Logan Riehl, 00:14.152[6]; 6. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath, 00:14.188[24]; 7. 26M-Jamie Miller, 00:14.222[9]; 8. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 00:14.258[4]; 9. 12X-Dustin Stroup, 00:14.259[26]; 10. 8K-Zack Kramer, 00:14.344[7]; 11. 5DD-Dustin Dinan, 00:14.353[8]; 12. 10TS-Tyler Schiets, 00:14.362[5]; 13. 26-Lee Sommers, 00:14.405[11]; 14. 7M-Brandon Moore, 00:14.523[10]; 15. 4X-Bobby Clark, 00:14.528[12]; 16. 36-Seth Schneider, 00:14.536[3]; 17. 51M-Haldon Miller, 00:14.550[19]; 18. 0-Bradley Bateson, 00:14.554[16]; 19. 3X-Blayne Keckler, 00:14.617[18]; 20. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 00:14.617[20]; 21. 2S-Jackson Sebetto, 00:14.834[27]; 22. 18-Kelsey Ivy, 00:14.853[22]; 23. 63-Randy Ruble, 00:14.881[23]; 24. 8-Jim Leaser, 00:14.903[21]; 25. 39M-Bobby Foster, 00:14.941[17]; 26. 78-Austin Black, 00:14.992[25]; 27. 98-Dave Hoppes, 00:15.420[2]

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

A Feature 20 Laps

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[5]; 2. 4M-Jamie Miller[20]; 3. 8-Keith Sorg[6]; 4. 17X-Dustin Keegan[11]; 5. P51-Dave Golembiewski[7]; 6. 32H-Dan Hennig[3]; 7. 88-Cory McCaughey[2]; 8. 7X-Dana Frey[13]; 9. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[1]; 10. 1M-Scott Milligan[9]; 11. 7XP-Cyle Poole[17]; 12. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[15]; 13. 28-Cody Laird[10]; 14. 95-Steve Miller[4]; 15. 9-Curt Inks[8]; 16. 34-Todd Warnick[12]; 17. 9S-Tony Parker[14]; 18. 3B-Kaydin Bailey[18]; 19. (DNS) 8W-Allen White; 20. (DNS) 26-Kyle Lagrou

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[2]; 2. 95-Steve Miller[3]; 3. 9-Curt Inks[1]; 4. 28-Cody Laird[4]; 5. 7X-Dana Frey[5]; 6. 8W-Allen White[6]

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 32H-Dan Hennig[4]; 2. P51-Dave Golembiewski[2]; 3. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[3]; 4. 17X-Dustin Keegan[5]; 5. 9S-Tony Parker[6]; 6. 7XP-Cyle Poole[7]; 7. 26-Kyle Lagrou[1]

Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 8-Keith Sorg[3]; 2. 88-Cory McCaughey[2]; 3. 1M-Scott Milligan[4]; 4. 34-Todd Warnick[1]; 5. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[5]; 6. 3B-Kaydin Bailey[6]; 7. (DNS) 4M-Jamie Miller

Qualifying 1

1. 95-Steve Miller, 00:17.666[6]; 2. 32H-Dan Hennig, 00:17.890[11]; 3. 8-Keith Sorg, 00:17.913[2]; 4. 7B-Shawn Valenti, 00:18.119[4]; 5. 5S-Bradley Stuckey, 00:18.153[7]; 6. 4M-Jamie Miller, 00:18.190[15]; 7. 9-Curt Inks, 00:18.358[12]; 8. P51-Dave Golembiewski, 00:18.435[20]; 9. 88-Cory McCaughey, 00:18.459[17]; 10. 35-Ron Miller, 00:18.594[8]; 11. 26-Kyle Lagrou, 00:18.659[18]; 12. 34-Todd Warnick, 00:18.679[3]; 13. 28-Cody Laird, 00:18.818[10]; 14. 17X-Dustin Keegan, 00:18.845[13]; 15. 1M-Scott Milligan, 00:19.136[9]; 16. 7X-Dana Frey, 00:19.151[14]; 17. 9S-Tony Parker, 00:19.484[5]; 18. 18S-Randy Swiecicki, 00:19.683[16]; 19. 8W-Allen White, 00:20.510[19]; 20. 7XP-Cyle Poole, 00:20.571[1]; 21. 3B-Kaydin Bailey, 00:21.275[21]