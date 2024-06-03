Josh Sokolic from Start to Finish for First J&S Paving 350 Supermodified Win of 2024 Season

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (June 1, 2024) – In the J&S Paving 350 Super feature at Oswego Speedway this past Saturday, defending track champion Josh Sokolic dominated from green to checkered flag, securing his first victory of 2024 in the renumbered 6 car, dedicated to his Mom, Tina.

Sokolic led all 25 laps, leaving the field in the dust and crossing the finish line over 3 seconds ahead of the pack. Talen Hawksby, overcoming a right front hub issue that plagued him from a win in the heat race, showcased resilience by securing second after the Hawksby team made quick repairs.

Rookie Brendan Young impressed with his first-ever podium finish, clinching third, while Kyle Perry and Griffin Miller rounded out the top five.

“We got a good starting spot tonight after a wreck last week and had a bent front axle in the car that we thought we had fixed, but checked some numbers this morning, and it’s still bent up, so we’ll take care of that this week and start to remedy some of the other issues we are having with the car,” explained winner Sokolic. “First and foremost, I’ve got to thank everybody in the stands that donated and put some money in the helmets. We’re all missing Dave Cliff, and hope that he has a speedy recovery to get back out here and race with us. Thanks to my sponsors Lakeland Auto, All Weather Power Equipment, Logos Custom Embroidery, Lamptiques, my family, friends and anyone who helped this week to get this thing back out here.”

Don’t miss out on the excitement this Saturday, June 8, for Circle T Ready Mix Division ‘Pack the Back’ Grandstands Night! General admission tickets are just $30 out back or $20 out front, featuring championship events for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers. Fans sitting out back are free to bring their own food and drinks, including a 6-pack cooler of their choice. Tickets are available at OswegoSpeedway.com – just click on “Buy Tickets.”

Stay connected with Oswego Speedway for more information. Visit OswegoSpeedway.com, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@OswegoSpeedway), and Instagram (@OfficialOswegoSpeedway).

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

RESULTS

Shea Concrete and Corr/Pak ISMA/MSS Winged Supers – Challenge #2

J&S Paving 350 Supers

Saturday, June 1, 2024

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Feature (25-laps): 1. 6 JOSH SOKOLIC, 2. 79 Talen Hawksby, 3. 75 ® Brendan Young, 4. 20 Kyle Perry, 5. 9 ® Griffin Miller, 6. 73 ® Noah Ratcliff

Heat 1 (10-laps): 1. 20 Kyle Perry, 2. 6 Josh Sokolic, 3. 75 ® Brendan Young, 4. 9 ® Griffin Miller, 5. 79 Talen Hawksby, 6. 73 ® Noah Ratcliff

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer ($100 bonus to the highest finishing driver who has never won a feature at Oswego Speedway): #79 Talen Hawksby

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger ($25 bonus to the driver advancing the most positions): #20 Kyle Perry