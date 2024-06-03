MORE MIDWEEK MONEY SERIES MONEY ON THE LINE IN THE DUEL AT DAVENPORT

From High Limit Racing

The Kubota High Limit High Rollers will travel west for race No. 6 of the 2024 Midweek Money Series and the $20,000-on-a-Tuesday top prize!

Entering the “Duel at Davenport” on the 1/4-mile at Davenport Speedway, Tyler Courtney leads Brad Sweet by 39 points and Brent Marks by 46 in the Midweek Money Series championship standings. Sweet has yet to earn a Midweek Money Series win this season, while Courtney has one win (Kokomo Speedway, Brent Marks has one win (Grandview Speedway) and Corey Day has two (Red Dirt Raceway and Riverside International Speedway).

Everything You Need to Know Before You Get to Davenport:

Date: Tuesday, June 4

Pit Gates: 1 PM

Grandstands: 3 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Tickets: General admission seats for both adults ($40) and kids 6-12 ($20) are available online. Kids 5 and under are free. All adult tickets purchased online will get a FREE pit pass upgrade at the track. Pit Pass upgrades will be located near the pit windows and are only available until 7:30pm. All grandstand tickets will also be available for purchase at the track.

Reminder…only pre-sale ticket buyers are eligible for the DURST Dice Roll.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are not available for pre-purchase and will be available at the track on race day.

Suite Tickets: Individual suite tickets in a shared suite are available for purchase. Suite tickets are $75 and include a pit pass. Outside food and beverage is permitted in the suite, however no outside alcohol is allowed. If interested in purchasing a suite ticket, email Kendra@HighLimitRacing.com.

Priority Parking: Backstretch parking is available for purchase. Car passes are $25 and RV passes are $50. These priority parking passes can be purchased online or at the track on race day. General parking is free.

Bags & Prohibited Items: Outside food and beverage, coolers, umbrellas, fireworks and weapons of any kind are prohibited at Davenport Speedway. Bags are subject to search upon entry.

Camping: Camping with full electric and water hook-ups is available at Davenport Speedway. The nightly fee is $50 and can be purchased at the track.

Cash: Davenport Speedway is a CASH ONLY track once inside the gates. Credit cards will be accepted at the ticket window.

Streaming: If you can’t make it to the track, catch all of the action Live on FloRa﻿cing!