Trent Stephens Opens 2024 ISMA/MSS Season with Wire-to-Wire Oswego Win

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (June 3, 2024) – Ohio native Trent Stephens scored a convincing win at the 2024 ISMA-MSS Supermodified Series opener Saturday night at Oswego Speedway in the Shea Concrete / CORR/PAK Winged Challenge 50.

Stephens, who now resides in Salisbury, N.C., started second outside of pole-setter Mike McVetta and jumped to quick lead into turn 1 on the initial start when the yellow and eventually red flag waved for an accident on the front straightaway involving Mike Bruce. Bruce’s No. 22 was heavily damaged, and he was OK.

Once racing resumed, Stephens and McVetta raced side-by-side for over a half lap until the two made contact into turn 3, which nearly sent Stephens’ ACME Racing machine into a spin. The multi-time MSS champion was able to save it, and the incident proved to be the closest call he’d have all race.

Mark Sammut brought out the race’s second yellow flag in turn 2 on lap 12. The front end on the Canadian’s No. 78 suffered substantial damage, but Sammut was OK.

Once racing resumed, Dave Danzer gave Stephens a solid run into turns 1 and 2 on the restart, and Stephens was able to hold off the Oswego, N.Y., driver. Meanwhile, Canadian Mike Lichty was shooting through the top five, passing multiple cars on the restart and then moving into P3 with an outside turn 4 pass on Dave Shullick Jr.

Lichty would use the same turn 4 move on Danzer a few laps later to move into P2, and he’d set his sights on Stephens, who’d built a strong lead.

Lichty would close the gap as the pair sliced through lap traffic on a long green flag run that would eventually finish the race. The two-time ISMA series champion would make things interesting down the stretch, but he wouldn’t have enough to overtake the Buckeye native, as Stephens would cross the finish stripe 0.306 seconds in front of Lichty’s No. 84 for his sixth career series victory.

Shullick would finish behind Stephens and Lichty to round out the podium. Danzer held on for P4 and McVetta rounded out the top five.

“We had a really good car,” Stephens said in Oswego’s victory lane. “We showed up and this thing was fast all day. I have to thank the crew; those last 10 laps were a little hairy, and I just didn’t want to make a mistake and it worked out.”

“It was a weird day,” Stephens admitted. “Normally we don’t touch wheels with anybody, and there was a bunch of contact today. We had a real fast car and I was watching the board and saw Mike get into second and I knew I had to go. Again, thanks to the crew, Ken Ganley Buick / GMC, S&S Cleaning and DMI rear ends. It’s a good way to start off the season, that’s for sure.”

RESULTS

Shea Concrete and Corr/Pak ISMA/MSS Winged Supers – Challenge #2

ISMA/MSS/Oswego Novelis Supermodifieds

Saturday, June 1, 2024

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Feature (50-laps, $6,000 to Win): 1. 19 TRENT STEPHENS, 2. 84 Mike Lichty, 3. 95 Dave Shullick Jr, 4. 52 Dave Danzer, 5. 22M Mike McVetta, 6. 11 Ben Seitz, 7. 98T Tyler Thompson, 8. 11E Kyle Edwards, 9. 41 Dan Connors Jr, 10. 32 Moe Lilje, 11. 7 Otto Sitterly, 12. 96 Tyler Shullick, 13. 15 Michael Muldoon, 14. 74 Johnny Benson, 15. 14 Kody Swanson, 16. 54 Camden Proud, 17. 83 Lou LeVea Jr, 18. 55 Rich Reid, 19. 61 Mike Ordway Jr, 20. 78 Mark Sammut, 21. 02 Brandon Bellinger, 22. 50 Dave Helliwell, 23. 22B Mike Bruce DNS 66 Lou LeVea Sr.

Heat 1 (10-laps): 1. 50 Dave Helliwell, 2. 55 Rich Reid, 3. 95 Dave Shullick Jr, 4. 61 Mike Ordway Jr, 5. 11E Kyle Edwards, 6. 54 Camden Proud, 7. 14 Kody Swanson, 8. 66 Lou LeVea Sr.

Heat 2 (10-laps): 1. 11 Ben Seitz, 2. 52 Dave Danzer, 3. 19 Trent Stephens, 4. 22B Mike Bruce, 5. 7 Otto Sitterly, 6. 96 Tyler Shullick, 7. 78 Mark Sammut, 8. 74 Johnny Benson

Heat 3 (10-laps): 1. 98T Tyler Thompson, 2.15 Michael Muldoon, 3. 84 Mike Lichty, 4. 22 Mike McVetta, 5. 41 Dan Connors Jr, 6. 83 Lou LeVea Jr, 7. 02 Brandon Bellinger, 8. 32 Moe Lilje

Time Trials: 1. 84 Mike Lichty – 14.857, 2. 19 Trent Stephens – 14.920, 3. 95 Dave Shullick Jr. – 14.955, 4. 22 Mike McVetta – 14.971, 5. 7 Otto Sitterly – 14.981, 6. 61 Mike Ordway Jr. – 15.027, 7. 15 Michael Muldoon – 15.126, 8. 11 Ben Seitz – 15.167, 9. 50 Dave Helliwell – 15.169, 10. 98T Tyler Thompson – 15.171, 11. 52 Dave Danzer – 15.239, 12. 55 Rich Reid – 15.256, 13. 14 Kody Swanson – 15.262, 14. 78 Mark Sammut – 15.276, 15. 41 Dan Connors Jr. – 15.303, 16. 11E Kyle Edwards – 15.356, 17. 22B Mike Bruce – 15.385, 18. 02 Brandon Bellinger – 15.500, 19. 54 Camden Proud – 15.548, 20. 74 Johnny Benson – 15.704, 21. 83 Lou LeVea Jr. – 15.746, 22. 66 Lou LeVea Sr. – 16.833, 23. 96 Tyler Shullick – 17.057

Precision Welding Heat Races Top 3 –

Heat 1: 1. Dave Helliwell, 2. Rich Reid, 3. Dave Shullick Jr.

Heat 2: 1. Ben Seitz, 2. Dave Danzer, 3. Trent Stephens

Heat 3: 1. Tyler Thompson, 2. Michael Muldoon, 3. Mike Lichty

Random Pill Draw Sponsor Bonus ($1,000): Top Quality Construction

Random Car 11th to 20th Bonus ($500): #96 Tyler Shullick

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Fast Qualifier ($200): #84 Mike Lichty

Motivated Creations Move of the Race ($100): #84 Mike Lichty

NY Racing Mom Hard Charger ($100): #32 Moe Lilje

NY Racing Mom Last Car Running ($100): #54 Camden Proud

Free Right Rear Hoosier Tire Drawing: #02 Brandon Bellinger