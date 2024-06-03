Update on Steve Glover

By Marty Czekala

After a crash Saturday night at Land of Legends Raceway, Steve Glover was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for further evaluation, where he was treated and released Sunday morning. Glover was diagnosed with a severe concussion, two fractures in his neck, a fracture in his lower back, a broken rib and numerous bruises. No surgery is needed, but he will be in a collar for weeks. Glover’s timetable to return is TBD.

Steve and his wife Dee, son Will and daughter Stevie want to thank Paul Cole, the Land of Legends Raceway safety team, all EMS personnel, the team at Strong and the many concerned family and friends for their thoughts and prayers.