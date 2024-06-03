Williams Grove Lets General Admission Fans Into Pre-Race Pits Friday

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will host Mamma’s Pizza Fan Appreciation Night along with racing for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints and the wingless USAC East 360 sprints this Friday, June 7 at 7:30 pm.

With the purchase of a general admission ticket, fans will be granted free access to the frontstretch pit area from 5:30 until 6:20 pm.

Courtesy of Martins Potato Chips and Hoseheads.com, fans entering the pits will receive free bags of chips and boxes of candy to enjoy as they meet and greet their favorite drivers.

Mamma’s Pizza will be giving away Mamma’s prize packs to each feature winner of the night as well as $50 to each heat winner during the event.

Mamma’s Pizza will also give away gift cards, shirts and hats to lucky fans during the night.

On the track, the 410 sprints will race for a $5,500 payday in a 25-lap main event worth a total of $22,000 in purse money.

Elsewhere, the USAC East 360s will compete in the Bill Gallagher Memorial 5G to win, run in honor of the late URC and USAC East car owner.

The late Gallagher of King of Prussia fielded his familiar No. 5G sprint car for decades with URC and later with USAC East and earned five URC series titles in his career with Curt Michael at the wheel.

The special, high-dollar USAC East 30-lap feature will pay 5G ($5,000) to win on June 7.

The race will also pay $300 just to start the main event, boosting the total feature purse to nearly $16,000 for the 360 sprints!

There will be NO time trials.

In its third year in 2024, wingless star Alex Bright of Collegeville has won the first two versions of the Gallagher race.

So far this season in 410 sprint action at Williams Grove, eight races have produced seven different winners including Anthony Macri, Freddie Rahmer, Lance Dewease, Troy Wagaman Jr., Lucas Wolfe, Danny Dietrich and Daryn Pittman.

Rahmer of Salfordville is the current Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car point leader at the oval.

Steve Drevicki is the current USAC East point leader while wins have gone to Joey Amantea, Briggs Danner, Alex Bright and Kenny Miller III.

Adult general admission for June 7 is $20 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and follow the track on X, Facebook and Instagram.

as the circuit stages the second running of the Bill Gallagher 5G To Win.