TUESDAY’S CIRCLE CITY USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK OPENER RAINED OUT

From USAC

Indianapolis, Indiana (June 4, 2024)………Afternoon showers have forced cancellation of Tuesday night’s USAC Indiana Midget Week opener at Circle City Raceway in Indianapolis for June 4.

The now five-race miniseries for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship will resume on Wednesday night, June 5, at southeastern Indiana’s Lawrenceburg Speedway.

On Wednesday at Lawrenceburg, the pits open at 2pm Eastern with the front gates opening at 4:30pm and hot laps at 6pm followed by qualifying and racing. Adult general admission tickets are $30, kids 7-12 are $8 and children 6-under are free. Pit passes are $40 and backstretch passes are $15. Kelsey Chevrolet Sprint Cars will also be on the card.

The 20th edition of USAC Indiana Midget Week continues each night through Sunday. Lawrenceburg Speedway is next on Wednesday, June 5 followed by Lincoln Park Speedway’s round on for Thursday, June 6. Bloomington Speedway begins the weekend portion of the schedule on Friday, June 7 while Tri-State Speedway hosts the penultimate round on Saturday, June 8. Kokomo Speedway will serve as the finale on Sunday, June 9.