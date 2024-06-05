R.J. JOHNSON LEADS USAC/CRA SPRINTS TO KERN “GOLDEN EMPIRE CLASH”

By Lance Jennings

JUNE 4, 2024… This Saturday, June 8th, the chase for the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Championship will resume at The Dirt Track at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway. Promoted by Tim Huddleston, the “Golden Empire Clash” is the first of three appearances for the non-winged 410s at the fast 1/3-mile oval. Located at 13500 Raceway Boulevard in Bakersfield, California, the Spectator Gates will open at 5:00pm, Hot Laps are scheduled for 5:45pm, followed by Time Trials, with Racing scheduled at 7:00pm. For more event information and advance tickets, visit the track’s website at kernraceway.com or call 661.835.1264.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– MUFFLERS: Mufflers ARE NOT REQUIRED at The Dirt Track at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway.

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The series rule book is online at usacracing.com, appendix E.

The seventh point race of the year is the fourth event for the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars at The Dirt Track at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway. The traditional 410s last visited the facility on April 29, 2023 and “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa claimed the victory on his way to the championship. Ryan Timmons used an iron block 360 engine to win on March 12, 2021 and Max Adams topped the following night’s main event. The 1-lap track record of 14.106 was set by 10-time USAC/CRA champion, “The Demon” Damion Gardner on March 12, 2021.

After finishing second at the May 25th “Salute to Indy” at Perris Auto Speedway, R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) has taken over the point lead. Driving Ricky and Michele Johnson’s #51 JUGO Superfoods / Avanti Windows & Doors Sherman, Johnson has one semi-main win, six top-10 finishes, and 9 feature laps led in the campaign. The multi-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion and 2005 Rookie of the Year will have his sights on the eighth USAC/CRA win of his career at the “Golden Empire Clash.”

Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm (Yucaipa, California) ranks second in the USAC/CRA point standings. Piloting Dino Napier’s #5X Indiana Truck Salvage / B&B Powder Coating DRC, Malcolm scored fifteenth in the “Salute to Indy” after an early flip ended his night. To date, the veteran driver has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, and five top-10 finishes on the season. Tommy will be looking to earn the fourth victory of his career this Saturday night,

Leading rookie contender David Gasper (Goleta, California) sits third in the USAC/CRA point chase. Racing the Kittle Motorsports / Gasper Racing #18 DRC with a 360 engine, Gasper raced to a sixth place finish at Perris after starting fifteenth. As this writing goes to press, the two-time California Lightning Sprint Champion has one feature win, one semi main win, two In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Awards, four top-10 finishes, and 13 feature laps led on the season. David will be looking to gain valuable points with a victory at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway.

After running fifth at the “Salute to Indy,” A.J. Bender (San Diego, California) has climbed to fourth in the chase for the USAC/CRA championship. Driving the family owned #21 Bender Pool & Spa / Matrix Construction Services DRC, Bender has two heat race victories, three top-10 finishes, and 21 feature laps led in the campaign. The 2022 USAC Western States Midget Rookie of the Year will be looking to top Saturday’s “Golden Empire Clash.”

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Corona, California) sits fifth in the USAC/CRA point standings. Piloting Tom & Christy Dunkel’s #17 Inland Rigging / Dunkel Farms DRC, Williams placed seventh in the May 25th main event. To date, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has two heat race victories, one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, three top-10 finishes, and 11 feature laps led on the year. This Saturday, “The Big Game Hunter” will have his sights on tying Bryan Clauson with the twelfth USAC/CRA victory of his career.

Logan Williams (Yorba Linda, California) is tied with his older brother for fifth in the point chase. Racing John McCarthy’s #5W Flowdynamics Incorporated / Drinkpak DRC, Williams led seventeen laps of the “Salute to Indy” before scoring fourth at the checkered flags. At press time, the 2014 Rookie of the Year has one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, five top-10 finishes, and 21 feature laps led to his credit. Logan will be looking to earn his first career USAC/CRA victory at the “Golden Empire Clash.”

While David Gasper leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors, Brent Sexton (Lakeside, California), Elexa Herrera (New Cuyama, California), Braden Chiaramonte (El Cajon, California), Joey Bishop (Camarillo, California), Mark Henry (Rosamond, California), Blake Hendricks (Simi Valley, California), Tom Dunkel (Menifee, California), and Camie Bell (Bakersfield, California) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, Eddie Tafoya Jr., Verne Sweeney, “The Gunslinger” Austin Grabowski, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa, Grant Sexton, “Shugah” Shane Sexton, Chris Gansen, Kaleb Montgomery, Ryan Timmons, and more.

The Dirt Track at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway is located at 13500 Raceway Boulevard in Bakersfield, California. To get to the speedway, take Interstate-5 and exit at Enos Lane (CA 43, Exit 246) and drive to Raceway Blvd. The track is on the west side of the interstate. Adult tickets are $25, Kids Tickets (6-12) are $10, and Children (5& Under) are FREE. For more event information and advance tickets, visit kernraceway.com or call 661.835.1264.

The Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks BillsJerky.net, Factory Wraps, Flowdynamics Incorporated, The Gardner Family (In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner), Sexton Fire Protection, WC Friend Company, and Woodland Auto Display, for their support.

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

———————————————–

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa.

2024 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 2-Matt Mitchell, 1-A.J. Bender, 1-Charles Davis Jr., 1-David Gasper, 1-Kevin Thomas Jr.

KERN COUNTY AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Damion Gardner – 14.016 (03/12/21)

KERN COUNTY AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-Max Adams, 1-Brody Roa, 1-Ryan Timmons.

2024 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. R.J. Johnson-386, 2. Tommy Malcolm-364, 3. David Gasper (R)-348, 4. A.J. Bender-342, 5. Austin Williams-338, —Logan Williams-338, 7. Cody Williams-291, 8. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-278, 9. Matt Mitchell-247, 10. Charles Davis Jr.-244. The complete point standings can be found at usacracing.com/standings/sprint-cars/cra