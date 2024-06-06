Gill Construction Returns as Title Sponsor for 36th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Heat Races

By Fully Injected Motorsports

ATTICA, Ohio (June 6, 2024) – As the countdown to the 36th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Pet Products at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, continues, the hype and the excitement also continues, once again promising to be one of the most sought-after prizes on the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series campaign trail. As an added bonus, the nation’s finest open wheelers will battle for not only a $15,000 top prize, but the coveted Brad Doty Classic championship trophy and helmet.

The Brad Doty Classic championship trophy, a key element in the victory lane celebration, is as special as it is historic, featuring every prior winner of the Buckeye State blockbuster including the inaugural champion, “The King” Steve Kinser.

Adding to the hype and excitement is northwest Ohio’s own Gill Construction, returning to the Brad Doty Classic in 2024 as the title sponsor of the evening’s heat races. Owned and operated by Ray Brooks, and headquartered in nearby Port Clinton, Gill Construction specializes in an array of land and water services, utilizing over five decades of experience to build an extensive repertoire which includes site excavation, site utilities, demolition, trenching, and marina service.

“Ray Brooks is not only a great friend, he’s a dedicated race fan, and we’re not only privileged, but honored to have him and Gill Construction once again associated with the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic at Attica Raceway Park,” said Brad Doty, event co-promoter. “Ray works extremely hard to grow his businesses, and he’s since transferred that dedication and hard work into racing. He’s done it all, from sponsoring local teams to owning his own operation, the most recent being the familiar No. 18 driven by Cole Macedo in 2021 and 2022. A lot of times his support is behind the scenes preferring no recognition, and that just goes to show what kind of guy he is.”

Gill Construction boasts a dynamic, diverse, and experienced workforce, guaranteed to perform and complete any task with the utmost customer satisfaction. More information is available online at https://kgcpc.com/.

Contested at the home of “Ohio’s Finest Racing,” and once again sanctioned by the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, the 36th Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Pet Products will stir up Attica Raceway Park headlines on Tuesday, July 16. In routine fashion, the event will feature a full World of Outlaws program including qualifying time trials, Gill Construction Heat Races, Toyota Dash presented by Racing Optics, Callies Performance Products C-Main, Last Chance Showdown, and of course, a 40-lap main event awarding $15,000-to-win.

