23 USAC EASTERN STORM FULL-TIMERS ﻿SET TO SPRINT JUNE 11-16 IN PA & NJ

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (June 9, 2024)………Twenty-three drivers are set for full-time duty during USAC’s Eastern Storm series featuring the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship in Pennsylvania and New Jersey from June 11-16.

Among the group are four past Eastern Storm champions Brady Bacon (2014), Robert Ballou (2015 & 2021), C.J. Leary (2019) and Logan Seavey (2022).

Eight of the 23 expected full-time participants have previously won an Eastern Storm feature, including Brady Bacon (6), Robert Ballou (5), Justin Grant (4), Kevin Thomas Jr. (3), Logan Seavey (2), Kyle Cummins (1), Chase Stockon (1) and Jake Swanson (1).

Returning to Eastern Storm duty in 2024 are Daison Pursley (Locust Grove, Okla.), winner of the most recent USAC National Sprint Car feature on the first of June at Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway. Also trekking eastbound are fellow USAC National Sprint Car winners Jadon Rogers (Worthington, Ind.), Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, Calif.) and Matt Westfall (Pleasant Hill, Ohio).

Back at Eastern Storm for another go are a group of drivers eying a first career USAC National Sprint Car victory. Among them are the likes of USAC East Coast Sprint Car champions Briggs Danner (Allentown, Pa.), Alex Bright (Collegeville, Pa.) and Steven Drevicki (Reading, Pa.).

Carson Garrett (Littleton, Colo.), the 2023 USAC National Most Improved Driver, is back in action for a return visit to Eastern Storm. Also back are Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Ariz.), 2024 USAC East Coast Sprint Car winner Joey Amantea (Mount Pocono, Pa.) as well as Ricky Lewis (Camarillo, Calif.), the winningest non-wing sprint car driver in the United States for 2023.

Making their debut visits to Eastern Storm this year are leading USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year contender Hunter Maddox (Bloomington, Ind.) and past Lawrenceburg Speedway Rookie of the Year Saban Bibent (Cincinnati, Ohio).

As usual, aside from the full-timers, several other drivers will join in on Eastern Storm with a partial schedule, hitting events here and there. That includes versatile Pennsylvania star Timmy Buckwalter (Douglassville, Pa.), Korbyn Hayslett (Troy, Ohio) and Tom Harris (Banbury, Oxfordshire) who brings a little bit of international flavor from the United Kingdom.

USAC Eastern Storm 2024 presents six USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship events across a six-night span in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Historic racetracks are in abundance on the east coast, and this year’s list is tradition-rich with Grandview Speedway on June 11, Bridgeport Motorsports Park on June 12, Big Diamond Speedway on June 13, Williams Grove Speedway on June 14, Port Royal Speedway on June 15 and Action Track USA on June 16.

For more information on each event, visit the “Schedule/Results” tab on www.usacracing.com, then click on “Sprint Cars” and “AMSOIL National.” From there, click on “Event Info” next to the corresponding event on the schedule.

The entire week of events can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac.

2024 USAC EASTERN STORM FULL-TIMERS LIST (23)

2B JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (2B Racing)

3p KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Petty Performance Racing)

3R KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (Rock Steady Racing)

4 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (TOPP Motorsports)

5s CHASE STOCKON/Fort Branch, IN (KO Motorsports)

12 ROBERT BALLOU/Rocklin, CA (Ballou Motorsports)

15 CARSON GARRETT/Littleton, CO (BGE Dougherty Motorsports)

15x C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (BGE Dougherty Motorsports)

17GP JADON ROGERS/Worthington, IN (Michael Dutcher Motorsports)

19 STEVEN DREVICKI/Reading, PA (Greg Fitzpatrick)

19AZ MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

21AZ DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (Team AZ Racing)

24m HUNTER MADDOX/Bloomington, IN (Hunter Maddox Racing)

27 ALEX BRIGHT/Collegeville, PA (Heffner Racing Enterprises)

33m MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (Ray Marshall Motorsports)

39 BRIGGS DANNER/Allentown, PA (Hogue Racing Enterprises)

41 RICKY LEWIS/Camarillo, CA (Stensland Motorsports)

47 CHARLES DAVIS JR./Buckeye, AZ (Charles Davis Jr.)

57 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Abacus Racing)

69 BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (Dynamics, Inc.)

84 TOM HARRIS/Banbury, Oxfordshire, UK (Tom Harris Motorsports)

88J JOEY AMANTEA/Mount Pocono, PA (JPA Racing)

98 SABAN BIBENT/Cincinnati, OH (Wedgewood Motorsports)