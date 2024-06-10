Hulsey grabs Encore Builders USL feature victory

By John Rittenoure

KELLYVILLE, Okla. (June 8, 2024) – Extra money was up for grabs in Saturday’s Ortco, Inc. United Sprint League presented by Same Day Auto Repair and Ty Hulsey took full advantage winning the 30-lap main event for a $2,000 pay day.

Encore Builders added $2,000 to the USL purse with $1,000 added to first place, $500 added to second place and $500 going to the nights Hard Charger.

Hulsey started fifth in the main event and worked his way to the front taking the lead before the halfway mark. Hulsey stayed out front and picked up his first win. Points leader Tim Kent advanced from tenth to second earning him the Encore Builders Hard Charger bonus. Brock Cottrell finished in third with Joshua Tyre driving across the finish line in fourth and Matt Sherrell coming from 11th to round out the top five.

Defending USL champion Johnny Kent won the B main and advanced to the main event where he finished. Hulsey also won the Speed Stix Shocks first heat, Cottrell was first in the Kent Fireworks heat, and Kyle Clark topped the Morton Excavating third heat.

United Sprint League

Creek County Speedway – Kellyville, Oklahoma

June 8, 2024

Encore Builders A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 24H-Ty Hulsey[5]; 2. 79-Tim Kent[10]; 3. 5B-Brock Cottrell[2]; 4. 7F-Joshua Tyre[6]; 5. 5X-Matt Sherrell[11]; 6. 24C-Craig Carroll[8]; 7. 8R-Ryker Pace[4]; 8. 16S-Seth Shebester[9]; 9. 55-Johnny Kent[13]; 10. 17-Wout Hoffmans[7]; 11. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[16]; 12. 57F-Blake Green[12]; 13. 007-Cody Carter[15]; 14. 33-Justin Patocka[20]; 15. 97-Kevin Cummings[18]; 16. (DNF) 20-Noah Harris[1]; 17. (DNF) 9$-Kyle Clark[3]; 18. (DNF) 50-Cody Whitworth[19]; 19. (DNF) 38-Jimmy Forrester[14]; 20. (DNF) 23A-Brett Wilson[17]

DFR Discount Tire B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 55-Johnny Kent[1]; 2. 38-Jimmy Forrester[3]; 3. 007-Cody Carter[2]; 4. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[5]; 5. 23A-Brett Wilson[7]; 6. 97-Kevin Cummings[8]; 7. 50-Cody Whitworth[9]; 8. 33-Justin Patocka[6]; 9. 24R-Kyle Roller[4]; 10. 69-Greg York[11]; 11. (DNF) 7D-David Baxter[12]; 12. (DNF) 39-Kimberly Tyre[10]

Speed Stix Shocks Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 24H-Ty Hulsey[1]; 2. 20-Noah Harris[7]; 3. 17-Wout Hoffmans[4]; 4. 16S-Seth Shebester[5]; 5. 24R-Kyle Roller[2]; 6. 97-Kevin Cummings[3]; 7. 33-Justin Patocka[8]; 8. 69-Greg York[6]

Kent Fireworks Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5B-Brock Cottrell[2]; 2. 7F-Joshua Tyre[3]; 3. 5X-Matt Sherrell[1]; 4. 79-Tim Kent[5]; 5. 55-Johnny Kent[7]; 6. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[6]; 7. 23A-Brett Wilson[8]; 8. 7D-David Baxter[4]

Morton Excavating Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 9$-Kyle Clark[2]; 2. 8R-Ryker Pace[4]; 3. 57F-Blake Green[1]; 4. 24C-Craig Carroll[6]; 5. 007-Cody Carter[5]; 6. 38-Jimmy Forrester[7]; 7. 50-Cody Whitworth[3]; 8. 39-Kimberly Tyre[8]

Margin of Victory: 0.629.

Encore Builders Hard Charger: Tim Kent +8.

2024 Feature Winners: 3/30 – Rees Moran – Red Dirt Raceway; 4//13 – Rees Moran – Creek County Speedway; 6/7 – Wout Hoffmans – Tulsa Speedway; 6/8 – Ty Hulsey, Creek County Speedway.

2024 Top 10: 1. Tim Kent 585; 2. Brock Cottrell 577; 3. Matt Sherrell 544; 4. Joshua Tyre 543; 5. Johnny Kent 535; 6. Jimmy Forrester 514; 7. Elizabeth Phillips 495; 8. Justin Patocka 494; 9. Cody Whitworth 472; 10. Greg York 448.

About United Sprint League

Owned by Michael Tyre, the USL sanctions 360 two-barrel / 305 non-wing sprint car events throughout Oklahoma and surrounding states with goals of supporting sponsors and providing fans the the opportunity to enjoy the excitement of non-wing sprint car racing.

Website: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1794.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UnitedSprintLeague.

About Ortco Inc.

Ortco Inc. manufactures qualify oilfield parts from American made bar and shaped steel on computerized CNC machinery. Products are then Heat Treated, coated for rust prevention, and warehoused for shipments across the globe. Ortco also utilizes high quality investment castings for safety clamps and various tongs.

Website: http://OrtcoInc.com.

United Sprint League Marketing Partners

Ortco, Inc., Same Day Auto Repair, Speed Stix Shocks, D&G Contracting, DFR Discount Tire, Passing Points Podcast, Kent Fireworks, Hoss Media.