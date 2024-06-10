IT’S GOING DOWN ON A TUESDAY! KUBOTA HIGH LIMIT RACING SET TO HOST THE $55,555-TO-WIN BIKINI ZONE EAGLE NATIONALS

From High Limit Racing

All of sprint car racing turns its attention to Eagle, Nebraska this week. The 1/3-mile Eagle Raceway sets the backdrop for the $55,555-to-win Bikini Zone Eagle Nationals on Tuesday.

NASCAR champion and 2023 Eagle Nationals winner, Kyle Larson, joins current Kubota High Limit Racing point leader Brad Sweet, the High Rollers and an all-star cast of sprint car racing invaders.

This race was a near sellout in 2023! Get your tickets now.

Everything You Need to Know Before You Get to Eagle:

Date: Tuesday, June 11

Pit Gates: 2:00 PM

Pre-Purchased Tickets Early Entry: 3:30 PM

Grandstands for at-track ticket buyers: 4:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Tickets: General admission seats for both adults ($45) and kids 6-12 ($20) are available online. Kids 5 and under are free. All grandstand tickets will also be available for purchase at the track. Fans who purchase tickets online will receive early entry at 3:30 PM. Reminder: Only pre-sale ticket buyers are eligible for the DURST Dice Roll.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are not available for pre-purchase and will be available at the track on race day. Pit pass upgrades will be available for purchase at the pit shack. You MUST have your ticket prior to obtaining an upgrade.

Parking: General admission parking for this event is free.

Bags & Prohibited Items: All bags are checked upon entry. Weapons, fireworks, coolers, drugs, outside food and beverage are all prohibited.

Camping: Camping is free and is first come first served.

Streaming: If you can’t make it to the track, catch all of the action Live on FloRa﻿cing!