Justin Sanders Makes it 5 For 5 With Sprint Car Challenge Tour

PETERSEN MEDIA

Justin Sanders and Dale Miller Motorsports did it again on Saturday night. Already with the first four wins of the Sprint Car Challenge Tour season under their belt, the team continued their winning streak as Sanders won on Saturday night to make it a perfect five for five in 2024 with the season.

“Petaluma Speedway isn’t a place that I have had a ton of success, so to grab a win on Saturday night shows what kind of zone our team is in,” Justin Sanders said. “It’s been a fun ride the last few weeks, and hopefully I can keep this momentum up as I head to the northwest for NARC Speedweek and into Dirt Cup.”

With 23 cars on hand on Saturday night, Sanders timed the Anrak/Thompson’s Family of Dealerships/North County Plastering backed No. 4SA in fastest in time trials, giving the team their fourth Sierra Foothills Winer Services Fast Time award of the season.

Lining up in the second row of his heat race, Sanders had his elbows up as he made a couple of nice moves to get into second. Looking for a win to earn the pole of the Dash, Sanders settled for second when the checkered flag flew.

Qualifying for the Dash based on his qualifying efforts, Sanders took the green flag from the outside of the second row after the redraw set the field. Finishing fourth, Sanders put himself in a great spot heading into the 35-lap feature event.

When the green flag was unfurled to the field, Sanders jumped into third where he ran for the first seven laps before second running Colby Copeland got upside down while in traffic.

Restarting in second, a lap later race leader Michael Faccinto had issues and it put Sanders in the top spot with 27 laps still to be ran.

Out in front, Sanders felt pressure initially from Andy Forsberg, but as he clicked off laps he was able to gap the field and set a torrid pace as he reached the back of the field.

A late red flag bunched the field back up, but Sanders continued to have his way with the SCCT field as he raced on to score his fifth win of the season with the series as he still remains the lone winner of 2024.

“Things went our way early in the ‘A’, and we got the lead quick,” Sanders said. “Out front, I knew we had a good car I just had to be mindful of what cars did in front of me when I got into traffic.”

The Dale Miller Motorsports team would like to thank Anrak, Thompson’s Family of Dealerships, North County Plastering, Triple X Race Co., Dale Miller Septic Inc., Smith Titanium, Frank’s Body Shop, Fisher Racing Engines, Walker Performance Filtration, ADCO Custom Driveline and Exhaust, Hair by Lovleen, Factory Kahne Shocks, Vortex Wings, TJ Forged Wheels, FK Rod Ends, King Racing Products, and A.R.T. Speed Equipment for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 6, Wins- 5, Top-5’s-6, Top-10’s-6

ON TAP: Dale Miller Motorsports will be idle for the next few weekends as Justin Sanders will turn his attention to NARC action.