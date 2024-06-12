Sams rim-rides at Hilltop for Ohio Speedweek win

By Brian Liskai

MILLERSBURG, Ohio – There’s the top side of a race track and then there’s the very top side of the race track. Danny Sams III of North Port, Fla., utilized the VERY top side of Hilltop Speedway Tuesday, June 11, to earn the biggest sprint car win of his young career on night five of the 42nd Annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek with the Ti-22 Performance FAST On Dirt Series.

Australian Brock Hallett led the first 13 laps of the 30-lap affair before a spirited battle began involving Hallett, Greg Wilson and third starter Sams. Wilson drove the bottom line to steal the lead from Hallett on lap 14, only to see Sams blast by both to regain the top spot a lap later. Sams flirted with disaster lap after lap, inches from the guardrail and drove to his first victory of Ohio Sprint Speedweek.

“This is the biggest win of my career. We were finally able to finish a night off the right way. We’ve been fast all week but just couldn’t get the end result and tonight we were able to do that. I can’t thank my mom and dad enough for all the work they do for me and my car owner Rocky Anderson giving me the chance to do this. It takes luck, hard work and a lot of sacrifice. I’m truly blessed,” said Sams beside his RV/Global Link/Shop D3.com/Dirtcrowd.com backed #24D.

Wilson came home second to score his second podium finish of speedweek followed by current Ohio Sprint Speedweek point leader Cap Henry, 15th starter Kalib Henry and Philo.

The 42nd Annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek featuring the Ti22 Performance FAST On Dirt Series heads to Sharon Speedway Wednesday, June 12.

