Henry scores 2nd Ohio Speedweek win at grand reopening of Millstream

By Brian Liskai

FINDLAY, Ohio – Consistency wins championships and Cap Henry is demonstrating that adage perfectly during the 42nd Annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek with the Ti-22 Performance FAST On Dirt Series. The Bellevue, Ohio driver scored his second win of speedweek Friday at the grand re-opening of Millstream Speedway in Findlay, Ohio in front of a huge crowd there to celebrate the return of racing after sitting idle for eight years.

Going into the ninth and final night of Ohio Sprint Speedweek, Henry, who is only one of two drivers – the other being Greg Wilson – to have made all seven contested speedweek A-mains during, has a commanding lead in his bid to become the speedweek champion. Henry opened speedweek with a win at Attica Raceway Park where he is the defending track champion. He followed with a third place finish at Waynesfield Motorsports Park on Sunday before a heat race incident which placed him at the rear of the field for the feature Monday at Wayne County Speedway where he finished 17th. Henry roared back Tuesday with a third place run at Hilltop Speedway followed by a fifth place finish at Sharon Speedway Wednesday and a second place showing Thursday at Muskingum County Speedway Thursday.

Friday at Millstream, Scotty Thiel grabbed the early lead in the 30-lap feature with Henry driving from fourth to second on the opening lap. Henry drove under Thiel for the lead on lap nine just as a caution flew for debris. Henry built up a substantial lead while the battle for second saw Zane DeVault get around Thiel on lap 12. A debris caution on lap 20 wiped out Henry’s lead, but he executed a perfect restart to once again drive away. With five laps to go Henry held a 2.1 second lead over DeVault with ninth starter Skylar Gee moving into third after a spirited battle with Thiel and Cale Thomas. A yellow flag on the final lap set up a shootout but Henry once again nailed his restart and drove to the victory, his fourth overall win of 2024. DeVault, Gee, Thiel and 12th starter Joel Myers Jr. rounded out the top five.

“I’m just so proud of my guys, Zack, Jeff, Gary, Chris and Chad, the way they’ve turned this season around means a lot. It truly is a team effort. To win in front of that big of a crowd is so cool. I wanted to just be patient and make sure we got good points, but I always want to win too. Years ago when the All Stars came here I was leading one and got taken out by another guy and lost it. This is the type of race track we kind of struggled at this week. I knew it was important to get out front and every one of those cautions was a big deal to keep us in clean air. It was really hard to see in traffic,” said Henry beside his Premier Planning Service, Jeff Ward Demolition, Ohio Logistics, Primal Tee Shop, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, FK Rod Ends, Griff’s Engines backed #33W.

The 42nd Annual Ohio Sprint Speedway concludes Saturday, June 15 at Atomic Speedway near Chillicothe, Ohio with a $10,000 to win feature event!

Zach Wigal won the companion USAC Thunder Midget feature.

Millstream Speedway

Ti-22 Performance FAST On Dirt Sprints

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 2. 4-Zane DeVault[3]; 3. 99-Skylar Gee[9]; 4. 73-Scotty Thiel[1]; 5. 19H-Joel Myers Jr[12]; 6. 24D-Danny Sams III[7]; 7. 1-Nate Dussel[2]; 8. 5AU-Brock Hallett[16]; 9. 28M-Conner Morrell[6]; 10. 7N-Darin Naida[14]; 11. 34-Sterling Cling[20]; 12. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[10]; 13. 23-Cale Thomas[8]; 14. 16-DJ Foos[5]; 15. 17-Dylan Norris[15]; 16. 5T-Travis Philo[23]; 17. 10X-Reese Nowotarski[18]; 18. 60-Jordyn Charge[13]; 19. (DNF) 2-Ricky Peterson[17]; 20. (DNF) 35-Stuart Brubaker[11]; 21. (DNF) 9Z-Duane Zablocki[22]; 22. (DNF) W20-Greg Wilson[21]; 23. (DNF) 25R-Jordan Ryan[24]; 24. (DNF) 48-Danny Dietrich[19]

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. W20-Greg Wilson[1]; 2. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[2]; 3. 5T-Travis Philo[4]; 4. 25R-Jordan Ryan[3]; 5. 68G-Tyler Gunn[12]; 6. 15K-Creed Kemenah[8]; 7. 22G-Riley Goodno[9]; 8. 79-Max Guilford[6]; 9. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[11]; 10. 12-Luke Griffith[13]; 11. 4X-Bradley Ashford[10]; 12. 75-Jerry Dahms[14]; 13. 17S-Shelby Rankin[17]; 14. 98-Robert Robenalt[15]; 15. (DNF) 32-Bryce Lucius[7]; 16. (DNF) X-Mike Keegan[5]; 17. (DNS) 19-TJ Michael

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 28M-Conner Morrell[2]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 3. 35-Stuart Brubaker[1]; 4. 7N-Darin Naida[3]; 5. 2-Ricky Peterson[6]; 6. W20-Greg Wilson[5]; 7. 79-Max Guilford[7]; 8. 22G-Riley Goodno[8]; 9. 12-Luke Griffith[9]; 10. 17S-Shelby Rankin[10]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1-Nate Dussel[1]; 2. 99-Skylar Gee[2]; 3. 4-Zane DeVault[4]; 4. 17-Dylan Norris[5]; 5. 10X-Reese Nowotarski[6]; 6. 25R-Jordan Ryan[7]; 7. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[3]; 8. 4X-Bradley Ashford[8]; 9. 75-Jerry Dahms[9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 73-Scotty Thiel[2]; 2. 16-DJ Foos[1]; 3. 19H-Joel Myers Jr[5]; 4. 5AU-Brock Hallett[3]; 5. 48-Danny Dietrich[6]; 6. 5T-Travis Philo[4]; 7. 32-Bryce Lucius[7]; 8. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[8]; 9. 98-Robert Robenalt[9]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Cale Thomas[1]; 2. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[2]; 3. 60-Jordyn Charge[3]; 4. 24D-Danny Sams III[4]; 5. 34-Sterling Cling[5]; 6. X-Mike Keegan[6]; 7. 15K-Creed Kemenah[7]; 8. 68G-Tyler Gunn[9]; 9. 19-TJ Michael[8]

Qualifying 1 (8 Laps): 1. 33W-Cap Henry, 00:14.284[2]; 2. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:14.533[3]; 3. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:14.596[7]; 4. 7N-Darin Naida, 00:14.617[9]; 5. W20-Greg Wilson, 00:14.698[8]; 6. 2-Ricky Peterson, 00:14.751[1]; 7. 79-Max Guilford, 00:14.875[4]; 8. 22G-Riley Goodno, 00:15.081[6]; 9. 12-Luke Griffith, 00:15.089[5]; 10. 17S-Shelby Rankin, 00:15.494[10]

Qualifying 2 (8 Laps): 1. 4-Zane DeVault, 00:14.634[4]; 2. 1-Nate Dussel, 00:14.722[1]; 3. 99-Skylar Gee, 00:14.764[5]; 4. 9Z-Duane Zablocki, 00:14.855[6]; 5. 17-Dylan Norris, 00:14.879[8]; 6. 10X-Reese Nowotarski, 00:14.943[3]; 7. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 00:15.368[9]; 8. 4X-Bradley Ashford, 00:15.982[2]; 9. 75-Jerry Dahms, 00:15.983[7]

Qualifying 3 (8 Laps): 1. 5T-Travis Philo, 00:14.920[1]; 2. 16-DJ Foos, 00:15.025[7]; 3. 73-Scotty Thiel, 00:15.047[2]; 4. 5AU-Brock Hallett, 00:15.054[8]; 5. 19H-Joel Myers Jr, 00:15.150[4]; 6. 48-Danny Dietrich, 00:15.215[3]; 7. 32-Bryce Lucius, 00:15.219[9]; 8. 7DK-Dylan Kingan, 00:15.430[5]; 9. 98-Robert Robenalt, 01:12.227[6]

Qualifying 4 (8 Laps): 1. 24D-Danny Sams III, 00:14.691[6]; 2. 23-Cale Thomas, 00:14.941[1]; 3. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 00:15.111[9]; 4. 60-Jordyn Charge, 00:15.319[3]; 5. 34-Sterling Cling, 00:15.345[7]; 6. X-Mike Keegan, 00:15.461[4]; 7. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 00:15.493[5]; 8. 19-TJ Michael, 00:15.668[2]; 9. 68G-Tyler Gunn, 00:15.940[8]

USAC Thunder Midgets

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 18-Zach Wigal[2]; 2. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[7]; 3. 34-Tate Martz[4]; 4. 5-Matt Lux[9]; 5. 21R-Kayla Roell[6]; 6. 63-Cale Coons[12]; 7. 35-Bryce Massingill[3]; 8. 10-Stratton Briggs[8]; 9. 36-Ian Creager[14]; 10. 7M-Cole Morgan[13]; 11. 49P-Carl Peterson IV[20]; 12. 55S-Brayden Schwartz[22]; 13. 0H-Bryce Dues[19]; 14. 55-Page Perrine[15]; 15. X-Andy Martin[18]; 16. (DNF) 74-Luke Hall[5]; 17. (DNF) 33L-Lucas Lemons[16]; 18. (DNF) 97-Nolan Kiefer[10]; 19. (DNF) 22-Gunnar Lucius[1]; 20. (DNF) 01-Ryan Moran[17]; 21. (DNF) 11T-Ryan Fleming[11]; 22. (DNF) 7R-Larry Rice[23]; 23. (DNS) 5J-Jody Paul

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 74-Luke Hall[4]; 2. 35-Bryce Massingill[3]; 3. 10-Stratton Briggs[2]; 4. 97-Nolan Kiefer[1]; 5. 7M-Cole Morgan[6]; 6. 33L-Lucas Lemons[5]; 7. 0H-Bryce Dues[8]; 8. 55S-Brayden Schwartz[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[4]; 2. 5-Matt Lux[3]; 3. 22-Gunnar Lucius[2]; 4. 11T-Ryan Fleming[1]; 5. 36-Ian Creager[5]; 6. 01-Ryan Moran[6]; 7. 49P-Carl Peterson IV[7]; 8. 7R-Larry Rice[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 34-Tate Martz[3]; 2. 18-Zach Wigal[7]; 3. 21R-Kayla Roell[4]; 4. 63-Cale Coons[2]; 5. 55-Page Perrine[1]; 6. X-Andy Martin[6]; 7. (DNF) 5J-Jody Paul[5]

Qualifying 1 (8 Laps): 1. 74-Luke Hall, 00:15.752[8]; 2. 35-Bryce Massingill, 00:15.985[7]; 3. 10-Stratton Briggs, 00:16.025[3]; 4. 97-Nolan Kiefer, 00:16.436[2]; 5. 33L-Lucas Lemons, 00:16.479[6]; 6. 7M-Cole Morgan, 00:16.548[1]; 7. 55S-Brayden Schwartz, 00:16.785[5]; 8. (DNS) 0H-Bryce Dues

Qualifying 2 (8 Laps): 1. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell, 00:15.454[5]; 2. 5-Matt Lux, 00:15.551[3]; 3. 22-Gunnar Lucius, 00:15.817[8]; 4. 11T-Ryan Fleming, 00:16.129[7]; 5. 36-Ian Creager, 00:16.250[1]; 6. 01-Ryan Moran, 00:16.495[6]; 7. 49P-Carl Peterson IV, 00:16.718[4]; 8. 7R-Larry Rice, 00:18.635[2]

Qualifying 3 (8 Laps): 1. 21R-Kayla Roell, 00:15.724[5]; 2. 34-Tate Martz, 00:15.729[4]; 3. 63-Cale Coons, 00:16.153[3]; 4. 55-Page Perrine, 00:16.553[6]; 5. 5J-Jody Paul, 00:17.767[2]; 6. X-Andy Martin, 00:18.417[7]; 7. (DNS) 18-Zach Wigal