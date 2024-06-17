Ben Schmidt takes MSCA win at Plymouth

From PDR

Plymouth, Wis. (June 15,2024)- In just the second 25-lap Akright Auto Plymouth Dirt Track Racing-Midwest Sprint Car Association 360 Sprint Car A-main event of the 2024 season, 2011 PDTR 360 Sprint Car champion Ben Schmidt of Plymouth put on a driving clinic en route to the initial main event victory of his 25th season of racing.

Behind the wheel of Nick Daywalt-owned No. 66 machine, three-time PDTR 360 Sprint Car champion Donny Goeden of Kewaskum emerged from semi-retirement to grab the lead on the drop of the green flag of the 25-lap PDTR-MSA 360 Sprint Car main event from the pole.

Goeden, who was making just his fourth 360 Sprint Car start since his retirement from full-time racing competition after the 2016 season, proceeded to build a solid lead in the early stages of the event as outside front-row starter T.J. Haddy of Waupun gave chase in the runner-up spot.

Things started to get interesting when Goeden caught up to the rear of the field on lap 9. As the leaders bunched up in slower traffic, Ben Schmidt, who started 12th, flexed his muscle by working both the high and low grooves of the fast and smooth racing surface to slip past sixth starter Brandon Berth of Cascade and secure third on lap 11.

One lap later, Schmidt swiped second from Haddy and gradually reeled in Goeden for the top spot. On lap 17, Schmidt pounced to lift the lead from Goeden’s possession after executing what proved to be the winning move in turn two.

Once out front, Schmidt was not to be denied as he stretched out a full straightaway advantage en route to his 23rd career PDTR 360 Sprint Car main event victory and 43rd career Midwest Sprint Car Association A-main win. Schmidt’s triumph moved him into a tie with Danny Schlafer of Sussex for third place on the all-time PDTR 360 Sprint Car A-main victory list.

Goeden held on to finish second, Alex Pokorski of West Bend stormed up from the eighth starting position to place third, Haddy claimed a career-best fourth-place showing and Berth rounded out the top five in the caution-free, non-stop, green-to-checkered flag race.