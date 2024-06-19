Dominic Scelzi Produces First NARC Win of Season at Grays Harbor Raceway

Inside Line Promotions

ELMA, Wash. (June 18, 2024) – Dominic Scelzi earned his first NARC 410 Sprint Car Series feature victory of the season on Sunday to wrap up the Fastest Five Days in Motorsports.

It was his best result during a busy week that also showcased a top 10 at both Southern Oregon Speedway in White City, Ore., and Willamette Speedway in Lebanon, Ore., as well as a podium performance at Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, Ore.

“It was a weird week,” he said. “That’s the only way I can put it. We started off Wednesday night at Southern Oregon Speedway and the track was really fast from the middle up and it was really wet and greasy on the bottom. Everybody was qualifying through the middle. We did a great job and were fourth quickest so we were on the pole of our heat race. The bottom never got worked in so there was nothing I could do to win the start. The outside front row won every heat race and the dash and the main event. By not winning the heat race I didn’t make the dash and then I started on the inside row in the feature as well. I fell to eighth on the start and raced up to sixth in 13 laps before a bad wreck that ended the race early.”

Scelzi ventured to the Douglas County Dirt Track in Roseburg, Ore., on Thursday. He qualified fourth quickest, won a heat race and placed second in the dash to line up on the outside of the front row in the main event.

“We were good all night,” he said. “They did a rework of the track before the feature. I felt pretty confident. Going into turn one there was a little bit of grease up top and it caught me off guard. I got sideways and into the cushion and it sent me upside down and killed a brand new race car.”

Scelzi rebounded from the 22nd-place finish the following night at Cottage Grove Speedway, where he timed in sixth quickest, placed second in a heat race and advanced from seventh to third in the feature. It was the second-most positions gained by any driver.

“The bottom was super, super slick so there was no chance to win the heat race,” he said. “That kept me out of the dash again. In the feature I drove from seventh to third and we were under Cole (Macedo) coming to the checkered. The last 10 laps we were the fastest car on the track. So that was a positive, but at the same time a bummer knowing that if we made the dash we would have had better track position for the feature.”

Scelzi was seventh quickest to open the program at Willamette Speedway on Saturday.

“The track was so wet to start the night,” he said. “We qualified good and started on the outside of the front row in a heat race. I felt the polesitter jumped the start and ran me up toward the wall. I was in third off turn two. I tried to rip the top to get back to second and ended up falling to fourth. I started 10 th in the feature and just couldn’t get around anyone as there was no passing so we finished 10th.”

The five-day speedweek concluded on Sunday at Grays Harbor Raceway, where Scelzi was eighth quickest in qualifying. He then won a heat race, the dash and the Timber Cup main event.

“Grays Harbor is one of my favorite tracks in the country,” he said. “Two years ago we ran second to Trey (Starks) and last year we led until I ran out of fuel. We got a good draw in the dash, which helped. In the feature as we went the track got pretty good and wide. You could run the bottom or middle or top. Justin (Sanders) got around me in traffic off turn two and I was able to slide him in turns three and four. It seemed I was the only one in the first few rows able to run the top, middle and the bottom. I was able to run all over the track and we took advantage to earn the win.

“I truly believe if just small things were changed this year we’d be celebrating our fourth NARC win. We finally got our first one. It was perfect timing for us and I believe this is exactly what we needed to get us over the hump.”

Scelzi finished the week ranked sixth in the Fastest Five Days in Motorsports standings.

Next up for the team is the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup with the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series this Thursday through Saturday at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash.

QUICK RESULTS –

June 12 – Southern Oregon Speedway in White City, Ore. – Qualifying: 4; Heat race: 2 (1); Feature: 6 (7).

June 13 – Douglas County Dirt Track in Roseburg, Ore. – Qualifying: 4; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 2 (2); Feature: 22 (2).

June 14 – Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, Ore. – Qualifying: 6; Heat race: 2 (1); Feature: 3 (7).

June 15 – Willamette Speedway in Lebanon, Ore. – Qualifying: 7; Heat race: 4 (2); Feature: 10 (10).

June 16 – Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash. – Qualifying: 8; Heat race: 1 (2); Dash: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

28 races, 3 wins, 9 top fives, 12 top 10s, 20 top 15s, 25 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Thursday through Saturday at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash., for the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup with the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series

