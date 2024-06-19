﻿MOLES MARCHES TO 2024 USAC EASTERN STORM TITLE

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (June 18, 2024)………There is a stark contrast to be found when you begin comparing Mitchel Moles’ initial USAC Eastern Storm experience in 2023 to the results he put forth en route to his championship with the series in 2024.

The Raisin City, California native’s run to the 2024 USAC Eastern Storm title was built upon a foundation of consistency throughout the six-race tour of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Moles’ weeklong resume consisted of 12th, 5th, 2nd, 2nd, 5th and 3rd place results, and each night, he and his striking Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports No. 19AZ were contenders.

At each stop, he substantially improved upon his finishing position in each event, from an average finish of 11.6 in 2023 to a 4.3 in 2024. That includes the opening night at Grandview Speedway where he was running fifth with 10 laps to go when his car slowed to a stop with a mechanical issue. Ultimately, he restarted at the tail and returned to finish 12th.

Following the Grandview heartbreak, Moles put together a string of five consecutive top-fives. Even more impressive is the fact that Moles entered Eastern Storm with only one top-five finish in his last 19 series starts dating back the end of the 2023 campaign.

Moles reeled off a fifth in his debut at New Jersey’s Bridgeport Motorsports Park, then followed that up by leading the first 15 laps of the round at Pennsylvania’s Big Diamond Speedway before finishing as the runner-up. He collected another runner-up result one night later on the half-mile at Williams Grove Speedway to go along with a third at the similarly sized Port Royal Speedway.

Entering the finale at Action Track USA, Moles needed a little bit of assistance in his push toward the Eastern Storm crown. Trailing point leader Brady Bacon by 13 points entering the feature, Moles needed to finish five positions ahead of Bacon to give himself a shot.

By lap five, Bacon was running fourth. But as the field whoa’d up due to a caution, Bacon was tagged in the left rear tire by fifth place Kyle Cummins. Although the contact seemed fairly significant, the culprit ending Bacon’s quest was actually engine related. Under the subsequent yellow flag, Bacon pulled into the pits and did not return, abruptly ending his title hopes.

From there, Moles advanced even further up the ladder from ninth to third, thus clinching the title by 28 points. In a remarkable twist, the 12-point deficit he overcame in the final event is tied for the largest comeback in series history, equaling Bryan Clauson’s triumph over Daron Clayton in 2013. Furthermore, Moles’ 28-point margin is the second largest in series history, trailing only Emerson Axsom’s 31-point triumph over Daison Pursley in 2023.

In the end, Moles’ title provided Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports its second Eastern Storm championship and first since they first achieved the deed in 2019 with C.J. Leary.

As for the rest of the 2024 USAC Eastern Storm series, this is the first year since 2018 in which every race on the calendar was run as scheduled and was not hampered by either Mother Nature or Father COVID. Eastern Storm also featured an all-new set of winners without a single repeat feature victor returning to winner’s circle from 2023 to 2024.

A BANNER DAY FOR DANNER

Outside of Moles, the breakout star of the week was undoubtedly Briggs Danner (Allentown, Pa.) who won the opener at Grandview to become the first driver to win his first career USAC National Sprint Car feature during Eastern Storm since Chris Windom all the way back in 2010. In doing so, he also became the first Pennsylvania native to capture an Eastern Storm victory.

Furthermore, the two-time USAC East Coast Sprint Car champ posted several firsts. Danner became the first Pennsylvanian to win a USAC National Sprint Car feature of any sort since Selinsgrove’s Frankie Kerr in 1999 at the Terre Haute (Ind.) Action Track. Furthermore, Danner became the first Pennsylvanian to win a USAC National Sprint Car race in his home state since Paul Pitzer at Reading in 1979.

BACON BREAKIN’ RECORDS

Moving on to night two at Bridgeport, Brady Bacon’s seventh career Eastern Storm triumph made him the winningest driver in Eastern Storm history, which debuted in 2007.

How dominant was Bacon at Bridgeport? In the 18th event of the 2024 USAC National Sprint Car season, he became the first driver to lead a feature from start to finish without interruption.

Bacon’s latest Eastern Storm win moved him past Bryan Clauson, Levi Jones and Chris Windom to move atop the series’ all-time win leaderboard. The win also thrusted Bacon to the top of the Eastern Storm standings as he pursued his first title in the series since 2014.

SEAVEY’S SHINY NIGHT AT BIG DIAMOND

If the term “resilience” ever needed an image attached to it in Merriam-Webster’s dictionary, it would be apt to include one of Logan Seavey and Abacus Racing after their victorious performance at Big Diamond Speedway.

The team’s outing one night earlier at Bridgeport proved to be among the most challenging of the year. An engine failure forced them into a backup car where they proceeded to finish an undesirable 15th, dropping them to 11th in the USAC Eastern Storm standings.

Further demonstrating their resolve, in Seavey’s only previous Big Diamond appearance in 2023, he missed out on transferring into the main event, making this race his first feature start at the 3/8-mile dirt oval. This time around, he stalked Mitchel Moles for the first half of the 30-lap event before making his stride to the outside of turn two to get by for the lead, and ultimately, the victory.

A BIRTHDAY IS A WINNING DAY FOR KTJ

Kevin Thomas Jr. celebrated his 33rd birthday by achieving the rare feat of not only winning a USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship feature but also doing so in spectacular fashion at Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania’s Williams Grove Speedway.

Thomas (Cullman, Ala.) ran third for the first 23 circuits of the 30-lap distance around the 1/2-mile dirt oval before sprinting past Mitchel Moles for second with seven to go. While running second on the final lap, Thomas was in position to pounce when racelong leader

Briggs Danner ran out of fuel exiting the final turn on the final lap.

Thomas made the decisive move, banging wheels with the suddenly slowing Danner in turn four before escaping with the victory, the 42nd of his USAC National Sprint Car career, which surpassed Bryan Clauson and moved him up a spot on the series’ career win list alongside 1974 and 1976 champ Pancho Carter for eighth most all-time.

IT’S BRADY’S COURT AT PORT ROYAL

It had been a full decade since Brady Bacon last raced into victory lane at Pennsylvania’s Port Royal Speedway. This one proved large as it elevated Bacon into the USAC Eastern Storm point lead past Mitchel Moles with one race remaining.

Bacon assumed the lead with eight laps to go after racelong leader Briggs Danner’s encounter with the turn two outside guardrail which ended in absolute heartbreak for Danner for the second night in a row. Danner’s hopes for victory unraveled in an instant when his right rear tire snagged the cushion, grabbing him and shoving him into the outside turn two fence.

After riding his right-side wheels atop the guardrail for several feet, Danner landed on all fours and slid sideways into the path of Bacon. Bacon whoa’d himself up and narrowly avoided contact with Danner before continuing on with the race lead. From there, Bacon pushed forward to become the first two-time winner of the week.

PHOTO FINISH FINALE FOR SEAVEY

While Logan Seavey wasn’t quite in the mix to replicate his 2022 Eastern Storm championship this time around, he was certainly game for making a spectacular splash in the Eastern Storm finale on Sunday night at Action Track USA.

Seavey’s racelong battle for victory with Briggs Danner came to a head on the final corner of the final lap at the 1/6-mile dirt oval when Danner made one last move, but came up about a wheel short, as Seavey defeated Danner by a scant .043 second margin, which ranks among the closest finishes in Eastern Storm history.

While Seavey was in the midst of capturing yet another victory in a career year with the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, Mitchel Moles was busy locking up his first career USAC Eastern Storm title with a third-place finish.

EPILOGUE

Twenty-nine drivers participated in 2024 Eastern Storm with 19 drivers starting all six feature events: Joey Amantea, Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Alex Bright, Kyle Cummins, Briggs Danner, Charles Davis Jr., Carson Garrett, Justin Grant, Tom Harris, C.J. Leary, Ricky Lewis, Mitchel Moles, Daison Pursley, Logan Seavey, Chase Stockon, Jake Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr. and Matt Westfall.

Danner led four of the six races during Eastern Storm and led the most laps throughout the week with 78. Moles led all drivers with five top-five finishes and was one of four drivers to finish inside the top-10 on five occasions along with Robert Ballou, Justin Grant and Daison Pursley.

For the first time, six different drivers recorded a fast qualifying time during Eastern Storm: Brady Bacon (Grandview), Mitchel Moles (Bridgeport), Alex Bright (Big Diamond), Logan Seavey (Williams Grove), C.J. Leary (Port Royal) and Kyle Cummins (Action Track USA). Bacon and Moles’ runs resulted in new track records.

Four drivers won two heat races during Eastern, including Brady Bacon, Anton Hernandez, Matt Westfall and 56-year-old Charles Davis Jr. who enjoyed christening his pair of wins with a new sponsor – AARP. Meanwhile, the biggest hard charge of the week belonged to Ricky Lewis at Big Diamond as he stepped into a backup car, started at the tail and drove from 25th to 10th.

=======================

2024 USAC EASTERN STORM STAT LEADERS:

Champion: Mitchel Moles

Most Wins: 2-Brady Bacon & Logan Seavey

Most Laps Led: 78-Briggs Danner

Most Top-Fives: 5-Mitchel Moles

Most Top-Tens: 5-Robert Ballou, Justin Grant, Mitchel Moles & Daison Pursley

Most Fast Qualifying Times: 1-Brady Bacon, Alex Bright, Kyle Cummins, C.J. Leary, Mitchel Moles & Logan Seavey

Most Heat Race Wins: 2-Brady Bacon, Charles Davis Jr., Anton Hernandez & Matt Westfall

Most Feature Starts: 6-Joey Amantea, Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Alex Bright, Kyle Cummins, Briggs Danner, Charles Davis Jr., Carson Garrett, Justin Grant, Tom Harris, C.J. Leary, Ricky Lewis, Mitchel Moles, Daison Pursley, Logan Seavey, Chase Stockon, Jake Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Matt Westfall

Biggest Charge of the Week: 6/13: Big Diamond Speedway – Ricky Lewis (25th to 10th)

=======================

2024 USAC EASTERN STORM POINT STANDINGS

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1. 399 Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, Calif.

2. 371 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Okla.

3. 366 C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Ind.

4. 360 Justin Grant, Ione, Calif.

5. 358 Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, Okla.

6. 354 Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.

7. 350 Briggs Danner, Allentown, Pa.

8. 341 Robert Ballou, Rocklin, Calif.

9. 336 Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, Ala.

10. 322 Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Ind.

11. 284 Alex Bright, Collegeville, Pa.

12. 283 Jake Swanson, Anaheim, Calif.

13. 254 Joey Amantea, Mount Pocono, Pa.

14. 240 Ricky Lewis, Camarillo, Calif.

15. 238 Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Ind.

16. 231 Carson Garrett, Littleton, Colo.

17. 225 Matt Westfall, Pleasant Hill, Ohio

18. 206 Charles Davis Jr., Buckeye, Ariz.

19. 191 Steven Drevicki, Reading, Pa.

20. 182 Tom Harris, Banbury, Oxfordshire, UK

21. 150 Hunter Maddox, Bedford, Ind.

22. 130 Korbyn Hayslett, Troy, Ohio

23. 124 Anton Hernandez, Arlington, Texas

24. 117 Jadon Rogers, Worthington, Ind.

25. 108 J.T. Ferry, Drums, Pa.

26. 81 Carmen Perigo, Stoystown, Pa.

27. 34 Scott Frack, Gilbertsville, Pa.

28. 20 Jason Cherry, Blandon, Pa.

29. 10 Brian Ruhlman, Clarklake, Mich.

=======================

2024 USAC EASTERN STORM SCHEDULE & RESULTS

June 11: Grandview Speedway | Bechtelsville, PA

WINNER: Briggs Danner (Hogue Racing Enterprises #39)

June 12: Bridgeport Motorsports Park | Swedesboro, NJ

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

June 13: Big Diamond Speedway | Pottsville, PA

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

June 14: Williams Grove Speedway | Mechanicsburg, PA

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

June 15: Port Royal Speedway | Port Royal, PA

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

June 16: Action Track USA | Kutztown, PA

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

=======================

2024 USAC EASTERN STORM STATISTICS

FEATURE WINS

2-Brady Bacon & Logan Seavey

1-Briggs Danner & Kevin Thomas Jr.

=======================

FEATURE LAPS LED

78-Briggs Danner

54-Logan Seavey

38-Brady Bacon

15-Mitchel Moles

14-Carson Garrett

1-Kevin Thomas Jr.

=======================

TOP-FIVE FEATURE FINISHES

5-Mitchel Moles

4-Brady Bacon, Briggs Danner & Justin Grant

3-Logan Seavey

2-Alex Bright, C.J. Leary, Daison Pursley & Kevin Thomas Jr.

1-Robert Ballou & Carson Garrett

=======================

TOP-TEN FEATURE FINISHES

5-Robert Ballou, Justin Grant, Mitchel Moles & Daison Pursley

4-Joey Amantea, Brady Bacon, Kyle Cummins, Briggs Danner, C.J. Leary, Logan Seavey & Kevin Thomas Jr.

3-Ricky Lewis

2-Alex Bright & Jake Swanson

1-Steven Drevicki, Carson Garrett, Anton Hernandez, Jadon Rogers & Chase Stockon

=======================

FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (Presented by Honest Abe Roofing)

1-Brady Bacon, Alex Bright, Kyle Cummins, C.J. Leary, Mitchel Moles & Logan Seavey

=======================

FAST QUALIFIERS

6/11: Grandview Speedway – Brady Bacon (13.341)

6/12: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Mitchel Moles (14.685)

6/13: Big Diamond Speedway – Alex Bright (14.799)

6/14: Williams Grove Speedway – Logan Seavey (19.659)

6/15: Port Royal Speedway – C.J. Leary (18.205)

6/16: Action Track USA – Kyle Cummins (10.539)

=======================

HEAT RACE WINS (Presented by Simpson Race Products, Rod End Supply, T.J. Forged & Car IQ)

2-Brady Bacon, Charles Davis Jr., Anton Hernandez & Matt Westfall

1-Robert Ballou, Alex Bright, Kyle Cummins, Steven Drevicki, Justin Grant, Ricky Lewis, Mitchel Moles, Jadon Rogers, Jake Swanson & Kevin Thomas Jr.

=======================

FEATURE STARTS

6-Joey Amantea, Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Alex Bright, Kyle Cummins, Briggs Danner, Charles Davis Jr., Carson Garrett, Justin Grant, Tom Harris, C.J. Leary, Ricky Lewis, Mitchel Moles, Daison Pursley, Logan Seavey, Chase Stockon, Jake Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Matt Westfall

5-Steven Drevicki, Korbyn Hayslett & Hunter Maddox

4-J.T. Ferry

3-Anton Hernandez, Carmen Perigo & Jadon Rogers

1-Scott Frack

=======================

HARD CHARGER OF THE RACE

6/11: Grandview Speedway – Joey Amantea (20th to 9th)

6/12: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Logan Seavey (23rd to 15th)

6/13: Big Diamond Speedway – Ricky Lewis (25th to 10th)

6/14: Williams Grove Speedway – Justin Grant (12th to 5th)

6/15: Port Royal Speedway – Daison Pursley (13th to 4th)

6/16: Action Track USA – Joey Amantea (20th to 10th)

=======================

SEMI-FEATURE WINS (Presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts)

1-Justin Grant & Ricky Lewis

=======================

DIRT DRAFT HOT LAPS FASTEST DRIVER

6/11: Grandview Speedway – Mitchel Moles (13.409)

6/12: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Kyle Cummins (15.164)

6/13: Big Diamond Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (14.784)

6/14: Williams Grove Speedway – C.J. Leary (20.667)

6/15: Port Royal Speedway – Brady Bacon (18.245)

6/16: Action Track USA – C.J. Leary (10.563)

=======================

INFERNO ARMOR FIRE MOVE OF THE NIGHT

6/11: Grandview Speedway – Robert Ballou

6/12: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Anton Hernandez

6/13: Big Diamond Speedway – Joey Amantea

6/14: Williams Grove Speedway – Charles Davis Jr.

6/15: Port Royal Speedway – Alex Bright

6/16: Action Track USA – Ricky Lewis

=======================

2024 USAC EASTERN STORM FEATURE RESULTS

Tuesday, June 11 – Grandview Speedway

FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Briggs Danner (4), 2. Brady Bacon (6), 3. C.J. Leary (3), 4. Carson Garrett (1), 5. Logan Seavey (13), 6. Daison Pursley (10), 7. Robert Ballou (15), 8. Jake Swanson (16), 9. Joey Amantea (20), 10. Jadon Rogers (8), 11. Kyle Cummins (7), 12. Mitchel Moles (5), 13. Charles Davis Jr. (9), 14. Steven Drevicki (18), 15. Chase Stockon (17), 16. Matt Westfall (19), 17. Ricky Lewis (11), 18. Tom Harris (21), 19. Korbyn Hayslett (22), 20. Justin Grant (12), 21. Kevin Thomas Jr. (14), 22. J.T. Ferry (24), 23. Hunter Maddox (23), 24. Alex Bright (2). NT

Wednesday, June 12 – Bridgeport Motorsports Park

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (1), 2. Kevin Thomas Jr. (3), 3. Justin Grant (4), 4. Robert Ballou (8), 5. Mitchel Moles (6), 6. C.J. Leary (5), 7. Kyle Cummins (10), 8. Anton Hernandez (7), 9. Ricky Lewis (12), 10. Joey Amantea (16), 11. Carson Garrett (2), 12. Matt Westfall (9), 13. Daison Pursley (15), 14. Jadon Rogers (14), 15. Logan Seavey (23), 16. Jake Swanson (13), 17. Charles Davis Jr. (18), 18. Chase Stockon (17), 19. Korbyn Hayslett (20), 20. Tom Harris (21), 21. Steven Drevicki (19), 22. Alex Bright (11), 23. Briggs Danner (24), 24. Hunter Maddox (22). NT

Thursday, June 13 – Big Diamond Speedway

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Logan Seavey (2), 2. Mitchel Moles (1), 3. Justin Grant (5), 4. Briggs Danner (4), 5. Alex Bright (6), 6. Daison Pursley (11), 7. Kyle Cummins (19), 8. Robert Ballou (13), 9. Joey Amantea (14), 10. Ricky Lewis (25), 11. Jake Swanson (3), 12. Kevin Thomas Jr. (12), 13. C.J. Leary (10), 14. Steven Drevicki (8), 15. Chase Stockon (15), 16. Matt Westfall (17), 17. Anton Hernandez (9), 18. Brady Bacon (7), 19. Korbyn Hayslett (22), 20. Jadon Rogers (24), 21. Charles Davis Jr. (20), 22. Hunter Maddox (21), 23. J.T. Ferry (23), 24. Tom Harris (16), 25. Carson Garrett (18). NT

Friday, June 14 – Williams Grove Speedway

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr. (3), 2. Mitchel Moles (1), 3. Briggs Danner (2), 4. Brady Bacon (7), 5. Justin Grant (12), 6. C.J. Leary (4), 7. Robert Ballou (10), 8. Daison Pursley (5), 9. Chase Stockon (11), 10. Kyle Cummins (15), 11. Alex Bright (14), 12. Jake Swanson (8), 13. Charles Davis Jr. (9), 14. Matt Westfall (17), 15. Steven Drevicki (19), 16. Carson Garrett (13), 17. Tom Harris (18), 18. Logan Seavey (6), 19. Hunter Maddox (20), 20. Korbyn Hayslett (23), 21. Joey Amantea (16), 22. Ricky Lewis (21), 23. Carmen Perigo (22). NT

Saturday, June 15 – Port Royal Speedway

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (4), 2. C.J. Leary (6), 3. Alex Bright (9), 4. Daison Pursley (13), 5. Mitchel Moles (3), 6. Logan Seavey (5), 7. Kevin Thomas Jr. (8), 8. Justin Grant (12), 9. Ricky Lewis (2), 10. Steven Drevicki (15), 11. Robert Ballou (17), 12. Chase Stockon (19), 13. Jake Swanson (11), 14. Kyle Cummins (14), 15. Tom Harris (23), 16. Matt Westfall (7), 17. Charles Davis Jr. (10), 18. Carmen Perigo (20), 19. Joey Amantea (18), 20. Korbyn Hayslett (22), 21. Carson Garrett (21), 22. J.T. Ferry (24), 23. Briggs Danner (1), 24. Anton Hernandez (16). NT

Sunday, June 16 – Action Track USA

FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Logan Seavey (1), 2. Briggs Danner (4), 3. Mitchel Moles (9), 4. Justin Grant (7), 5. Daison Pursley (5), 6. Kyle Cummins (6), 7. Jake Swanson (2), 8. Kevin Thomas Jr. (10), 9. Robert Ballou (12), 10. Joey Amantea (20), 11. C.J. Leary (11), 12. Chase Stockon (14), 13. Hunter Maddox (16), 14. Alex Bright (13), 15. J.T. Ferry (17), 16. Tom Harris (22), 17. Carson Garrett (19), 18. Ricky Lewis (8), 19. Charles Davis Jr. (21), 20. Scott Frack (23), 21. Matt Westfall (15), 22. Brady Bacon (3), 23. Carmen Perigo (18). NT

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC EASTERN STORM STATS

USAC EASTERN STORM CHAMPIONS (2007-2024)

2007: Levi Jones

2008: Cole Whitt

2009: Cole Whitt

2010: Levi Jones

2011: Levi Jones

2012: Bryan Clauson

2013: Bryan Clauson

2014: Brady Bacon

2015: Robert Ballou

2016: Bryan Clauson

2017: Chris Windom

2018: Chris Windom

2019: C.J. Leary

2020: Not Held

2021: Robert Ballou

2022: Logan Seavey

2023: Emerson Axsom

2024: Mitchel Moles

=======================

USAC EASTERN STORM FEATURE WINS (2007-2024)

8-Brady Bacon

6-Bryan Clauson, Levi Jones & Chris Windom

5-Robert Ballou

4-Justin Grant, Logan Seavey & Kevin Thomas Jr.

3-Cole Whitt

2-Emerson Axsom, Tyler Courtney, Thomas Meseraull

1-Chad Boat, Chad Boespflug, Daron Clayton, Shane Cottle, Kyle Cummins, Briggs Danner, Dave Darland, Bobby East, Damion Gardner, Jesse Hockett, Jason McDougal, Hunter Schuerenberg, Jon Stanbrough, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chase Stockon & Jake Swanson

=======================

CLOSEST USAC EASTERN STORM POINTS RACES: (2007-2024)

2021: Robert Ballou by 1 over Brady Bacon

2013: Bryan Clauson by 1 over Dave Darland

2017: Chris Windom by 4 over Kevin Thomas Jr.

2022: Logan Seavey by 5 over Brady Bacon

2014: Brady Bacon by 12 over Chase Stockon

2019: C.J. Leary by 13 over Tyler Courtney

2016: Bryan Clauson by 14 over Chris Windom

2018: Chris Windom by 19 over Kevin Thomas Jr.

2015: Robert Ballou by 21 over Jon Stanbrough

2011: Levi Jones by 26 over Robert Ballou

2010: Levi Jones by 26 over Chris Windom

2012: Bryan Clauson by 28 over Levi Jones

2024: Mitchel Moles by 28 over Brady Bacon

2023: Emerson Axsom by 31 over Daison Pursley

2009: Unknown

2008: Unknown

2007: Unknown

=======================

PAST USAC EASTERN STORM FEATURE WINNERS:

2007 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/6: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Levi Jones | Tony Stewart Racing #20 | 30 L

6/7: Pottsville, PA | Big Diamond Speedway | Ricky Stenhouse Jr. | Tony Stewart Racing #21 | 30 L

6/9: Hagerstown, MD | Hagerstown Speedway | Levi Jones | Tony Stewart Racing #20 | 30 L

2008 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/5: Minersville, PA | Big Diamond Speedway | Cole Whitt | Keith Kunz Motorsports #67K | 30 L

6/7: Hagerstown, MD | Hagerstown Speedway | Chad Boat | Billy Boat Motorsports #30 | 30 L

2009 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/2: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Jesse Hockett | Tom Buch/VKCC #13 | 50 L

6/4: Minersville, PA | Big Diamond Speedway | Cole Whitt | Keith Kunz Motorsports #67K | 30 L

6/6: Mercer, PA | Mercer Raceway Park | Cole Whitt | Keith Kunz Motorsports #67K | 30 L

2010 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/1: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Levi Jones | Tony Stewart Racing #20 | 40 L

6/2: Abbottstown, PA | Lincoln Speedway | Levi Jones | Tony Stewart Racing #20 | 40 L

6/3: New Egypt, NJ | New Egypt Speedway | Levi Jones | Tony Stewart Racing #20 | 40 L

6/4: Minersville, PA | Big Diamond Speedway | Chris Windom | Jeff Walker Racing #11 | 40 L

2011 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

5/30: Sarver, PA | Lernerville Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Foxco Racing #53 | 30 L

5/31: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Bobby East | Terry Klatt #5 | 40 L

6/1: Abbottstown, PA | Lincoln Speedway | Levi Jones | Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #20 | 40 L

6/2: New Egypt, NJ | New Egypt Speedway | Hunter Schuerenberg | Rock Steady Racing #35 | 40 L

2012 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/5: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Tucker/BCI/Curb-Agajanian #7 | 40 L

6/7: New Egypt, NJ | New Egypt Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Tucker/BCI/Curb-Agajanian #7 | 40 L

6/8: Minersville, PA | Big Diamond Speedway | Chris Windom | Baldwin Brothers Racing #5 | 40 L

6/9: Port Royal, PA | Port Royal Speedway | Damion Gardner | DG Racing #71 | 30 L

2013 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/5: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Daron Clayton | Daron Clayton #92 | 40 L

6/8: Port Royal, PA | Port Royal Speedway | Dave Darland | Phillips Motorsports #71p | 30 L

6/9: York Haven, PA | Susquehanna Speedway Park | Shane Cottle | Gene Franckowiak #65 | 30 L

2014 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/3: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Chase Stockon | 32 TBI Racing #32 | 40 L

6/5: New Egypt, NJ | New Egypt Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Tony Stewart Racing/Curb-Agajanian #20 | 30 L

6/7: Port Royal, PA | Port Royal Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics, Inc. #69 | 30 L

2015 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/4: New Egypt, NJ | New Egypt Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou Motorsports #12 | 30 L

6/6: Port Royal, PA | Port Royal Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou Motorsports #12 | 30 L

6/7: York Haven, PA | Susquehanna Speedway Park | Robert Ballou | Ballou Motorsports #12 | 30 L

2016 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/7: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Dooling-Hayward Motorsports #63 | 40 L

6/8: Abbottstown, PA | Lincoln Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Dooling-Hayward Motorsports #63 | 30 L

6/9: New Egypt, NJ | New Egypt Speedway | Chad Boespflug | NineEight-EZR #98E | 30 L

6/11: Port Royal, PA | Port Royal Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Dooling-Hayward Racing #63 | 30 L

6/12: York Haven, PA | Susquehanna Speedway | Chris Windom | Baldwin Brothers Racing #5 | 30 L

2017 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/13: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dooling-Hayward Motorsports #63 | 40 L

6/14: Abbottstown, PA | Lincoln Speedway | Thomas Meseraull | Heffner Racing #27 | 30 L

6/15: Mechanicsburg, PA | Williams Grove Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Pace Brothers Racing #44 | 30 L

6/17: Port Royal, PA | Port Royal Speedway | Chris Windom | Baldwin Brothers Racing #5 | 30 L

6/18: York Haven, PA | Susquehanna Speedway | Tyler Courtney | TOPP Motorsports #23c | 30 L

2018 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/14: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Brady Bacon | Brady Bacon Racing #99 | 40 L

6/15: Mechanicsburg, PA | Williams Grove Speedway | Chris Windom | Baldwin Brothers Racing #5 | 30 L

6/16: Port Royal, PA | Port Royal Speedway | Chris Windom | Baldwin Brothers Racing #5 | 30 L

6/17: York Haven, PA | BAPS Motor Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou Motorsports #12 | 30 L

6/18: Swedesboro, NJ | Bridgeport Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Dynamics, Inc. #69 | 30 L

6/19: Weedsport, NY | Weedsport Speedway | Thomas Meseraull | Chris Dyson Racing #20 | 30 L

2019 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/11: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics, Inc. #69 | 40 L

6/12: Swedesboro, NJ | Bridgeport Speedway | Jason McDougal | Daigh-Phillips Motorsports #71p | 30 L

6/15: Port Royal, PA | Port Royal Speedway | Tyler Courtney | Clauson Marshall Newman Racing #7BC | 30 L

2020 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

Not Held

2021 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/15: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | 40 L

6/16: Swedesboro, NJ | Bridgeport Motorsports Park | Robert Ballou | Ballou Motorsports #12 | 30 L

6/17: Selinsgrove, PA | Selinsgrove Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | 30 L

6/20: Bloomsburg, PA | Bloomsburg Fair Raceway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | KT Motorsports #9K | 30 L

2022 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/14: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics, Inc. #69 | 40 L

6/15: Swedesboro, NJ | Bridgeport Motorsports Park | Logan Seavey | Baldwin-Fox Racing #5 | 30 L

6/17: Mechanicsburg, PA | Williams Grove Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | 30 L

6/18: Port Royal, PA | Port Royal Speedway | Logan Seavey | Baldwin-Fox Racing #5 | 30 L

6/19: Bloomsburg, PA | Bloomsburg Fair Raceway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics, Inc. #69 | 30 L

2023 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/13: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Jake Swanson | Team AZ Racing #21AZ | 40 L

6/15: Pottsville, PA | Big Diamond Speedway | Emerson Axsom | Clauson Marshall Newman Racing #47BC | 30 L

6/16: Mechanicsburg, PA | Williams Grove Speedway | Emerson Axsom | Clauson Marshall Newman Racing #47BC | 30 L

6/17: Port Royal, PA | Port Royal Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | 30 L

6/18: Kutztown, PA | Action Track USA | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | 40 L

2024 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/11: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Briggs Danner | Hogue Racing Enterprises | 40 L

6/12: Swedesboro, NJ | Bridgeport Motorsports Park | Brady Bacon | Dynamics, Inc. #69 | 30 L

6/13: Pottsville, PA | Big Diamond Speedway | Logan Seavey | Abacus Racing #57 | 30 L

6/14: Mechanicsburg, PA | Williams Grove Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Rock Steady Racing #3R | 30 L

6/15: Port Royal, PA | Port Royal Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics, Inc. #69 | 30 L

6/16: Kutztown, PA | Action Track USA | Logan Seavey | Abacus Racing #57 | 40 L