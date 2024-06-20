SEVERAL FORMER CHAMPS ON TAP FOR MUST SEE RACING OWOSSO EVENT

From Must See Racing

June 19, 2024 – Holly, Michigan – When the Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts invades Owosso Speedway this Saturday night June 22, it will bring with it an impressive list of former pavement sprint car champions from around the country.

The list of entrants for the event announced Wednesday afternoon is stout. This may be one of the deepest lineups MSR has fielded at Owosso Speedway in a long time. It is highlighted by five-time MSR champion Jimmy McCune and defending MSR champion Jason Blonde.

Other champions expected to compete include 2022 MSR champion Charlie Schultz, 2017 Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series champion John Inman, three-time Little 500 champion Jeff Bloom, 305 pavement champion Kevin Mingus, and former T.B.A.R.A. champion Shane Bulter.

Defending Open Wheel Showdown champion Aaron Willison will be making his second career MSR start aboard the legendary Dick Myers owned #50m. In Willson’s first series start June 1 at Lancaster, New York, Willison turned in a strong performance and almost squeaked out a win on the final lap only to settle for second. Willison enjoyed his time in New York so much that he made it a priority to secure the ride in the #50m again this weekend.

Bobby Santos III, who has won the first two MSR outings this year, isn’t expected to compete due to a previous commitment. That should open the door for Joe Ligouri and Ryan Litt to possibly unseat Santos from the top of the standings. Liguori set quick time the last time the series competed on June 1.

Saturday’s event will be the first time this season the new ‘Fast Cash’ Challenge will be in effect. If the fast qualifier accepts the challenge, he will automatically pick up an additional $500 and have a chance to win additional cash bonuses in his heat race and feature event. A $100 bonus will also be up for grabs if he sets a new track record. If he accepts the challenge, the inversion number will be no worse than 6.

This new bonus program should be good news for Rick Holley. “Smoke Show” as he is nicknamed, was the only driver in 2023 able to figure out the new asphalt at Owosso. Holley set quick time on both MSR visits to Owosso in 2023. He came away with the all-time track record on September 2.

Joining the MSR 410 Series will be the Maxima Racing Oils Midwest Lights Series on Saturday night giving fans a double-header of winged asphalt sprint car racing. The MSR Lights will also be in action Friday night June 21 at Corrigan Oil Speedway in Mason, Michigan. This is a rare two-race weekend for the MSR Lights.

Other drivers confirmed for Saturday’s MSR National event include Tommy Nichols, Tom Geren, Dorman Snyder, Joe Speakman, and Bobby Komisarski among others.