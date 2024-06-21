The High Rollers are Set to Beat the Heat at the Lake

From High Limit Racing

Headlining the speedy confines of “The Lake,” the always exciting Kubota High Limit Racing will visit Lake Ozark Speedway on Wednesday, June 26th for the 4th Annual Beach Brawl. The one-night event is race No. 8 of the Midweek Money Series.

Tyler Courtney leads the field of High Rollers into Wedsnesday’s $20,000-to-win race. Brad Sweet trails Courtney in the Midweek Money Series standings by just 28 points. Spencer Bayston made a big jump into third in the standings following the most recent Midweek event at Eagle (Neb.) Raceway. They’ll all have to fend off NASCAR champion and most recent Kubota High Limit Racing winner Kyle Larson.

Everything You Need to Know Before You Get to “The Lake”:

Date: Wednesday, June 26

Pit Gates: 2:00 PM

Grandstands: 4:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:45 PM

Tickets: General admission tickets for both adults ($45) and kids 6-12 ($20) are available online. Kids 5 and under are free. All grandstand tickets will also be available for purchase at the track. Fans who purchase adult tickets online can receive a free pit pass upgrade by visiting the High Limit Racing black upgrade tent located near the front grandstand ticket windows. The free pit pass upgrades close at 7:30pm. Reminder: Only pre-sale ticket buyers are eligible for the DURST Dice Roll.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are not available for pre-purchase and will be available at the track on race day. Pit pass upgrades will be available for purchase at the pit shack. You MUST have your ticket prior to obtaining an upgrade.

Parking: General admission parking for this event is free.

Bags & Prohibited Items: All bags are checked upon entry. Soft coolers no larger than 12″x12″ are permitted. Soda and alcohol are NOT allowed.

Camping: For camping inquiries, contact Tim Ward at 573-416-6077 or visit http://www.lakeozarkspeedway.net/camping/

Streaming: If you can’t make it to the track, catch all of the action Live on FloRa﻿cing!