WESTBROOK WINS AT BUXTON TO STAY UNDEFEATED IN 2024

MERLIN, Ont. (June 15, 2024) – Dylan Westbrook continued his red-hot start to the 2024 season on Saturday night at Buxton Speedway. Westbrook has won all seven of the Sprint Car features that he has competed in thus far, including both Southern Ontario Sprints series events.

Tyeller Powless and Dylan Westbrook started on the front row for the 25 lap feature. Westbrook dominated the race, slowed only by a handful of minor caution flags. Liam Martin took the runner-up spot, followed by Powless, Ryan Turner, and DJ Christie. Creative Edge Heat Race wins went to Westbrook, Ryan Turner, and Christie.

Martin claimed the Ackland Insurance Quick Time Award and set a new track record in the process, while Ashton VanEvery was The Drivers Project Hard Charger Award winner. Several drivers ran laps at or below the track record in their heat races and feature; Westbrook’s lap of 13.785 seconds in the feature now stands as the fastest recorded lap ever on the new Buxton layout.

A total of 19 cars were entered for the second round of the 2024 SOS season, and many of those teams removed their wings to compete in the Ontario Traditional Sprints series event later in the evening. Westbrook also claimed the OTS win to sweep the unique Sprint Car doubleheader.

The next SOS event is the Gary Cunningham Memorial at Merrittville Speedway on Saturday, June 22. Please visit www.southernontariosprints.ca for race results, points standings, and more information about the Nitro 54 Variety Southern Ontario Sprints presented by Tammy 10 Media.

2024 Southern Ontario Sprints Season

Statistical Report – Saturday, June 15, 2024

Buxton Speedway – Merlin, Ontario, Canada

A-Main [Started] 25 laps

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[2]; 2. 9-Liam Martin[3]; 3. 77T-Tyeller Powless[1]; 4. 15-Ryan Turner[4]; 5. 5-DJ Christie[5]; 6. 12DD-Darren Dryden[7]; 7. 11-Jamie Turner[12]; 8. 87X-Shone Evans[8]; 9. 68-Aaron Turkey[6]; 10. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[17]; 11. 26-Ian Hunter[13]; 12. 17-Cory Turner[14]; 13. 11B-Brennen Hagar[18]; 14. 19-Allan Downey[11]; 15. 48-Andrew Marshall[15]; 16. 94X-Scott Hall[9]; 17. 90-Travis Cunningham[10]; 18. 13-Dale Hunter[16]; 19. 28K-Tate O’Leary[19];

Awards

The Drivers Project Hard Charger ($150) – Ashton VanEvery (+7)

Ackland Insurance Quick Time ($100) – Liam Martin (13.851 seconds)

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]; 2. 68-Aaron Turkey[1]; 3. 87X -Shone Evans[2]; 4. 94X-Scott Hall[5]; 5. 48-Andrew Marshall[6] 6. 28K-Tate O’Leary[7]; 7. 13-Ian Hunter[3];

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps

1. 15-Ryan Turner[2]; 2. 12DD-Darren Dryden[1]; 3. 77T-Tyeller Powless[4]; 4. 90-Travis Cunningham[3]; 5. 11-Jamie Turner[5]; 6. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[6];

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps

1. 5-DJ Christie[1]; 2. 9-Liam Martin[4]; 3. 19D-Allan Downey[2]; 4. 11B-Brennen Hagar[5]; 5. 26-Dale Hunter[3]; 6. 17X-Cory Turner[6];

About: The Southern Ontario Sprints series sanctioned its first race in 1996, making it one of Canada’s longest-running motorsports sanctioning bodies. The Nitro 54 Variety Southern Ontario Sprints presented by Tammy Ten Media 2024 schedule will see the organization competing at five racing facilities in Canada and the United States. Visit www.southernontariosprints.ca for more information and news for the traveling winged 360 Sprint Car tour based in Ontario, Canada

