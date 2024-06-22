Henry keeps speedweek momentum rolling with third Attica win

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Cap Henry kept his momentum rolling from his Ohio Sprint Speedweek championship, taking his third 410 win of the year Friday, June 21 at Attica Raceway Park on Croghan Colonial Bank/CamTech Industrial Services/Ferguson Waterworks Night, and earning $4,000.

Henry’s 5th total win of 2024 also puts him back into contention to defend his Attica track championship and his All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group title. Henry now holds 19 career 410 wins at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speed plant.

Stuart Brubaker jumped into the early lead of the 30-lap sprint feature with second starter Henry battling Trey Jacobs for second. Henry threw a slider on Brubaker in turns one and two on lap nine to take the lead with Jacobs driving into second two laps later. By the half-way point Jacobs had reeled Henry in and began pressuring for the lead. Disaster struck for Jacobs a lap later when he slid off the high side of turn four. On the restart Kasey Jedrzejek and Cale Thomas began pressuring Henry for the top spot. Following a caution on lap 20, Thomas bolted into second and battled the next hand full of laps with Henry, racing side by side for the lead. A bobble allowed Jedrzejek to move back into second on lap 27 but Henry had pulled away and drove to the win. Jedrzejek, Thomas, Tyler Street – who ran fourth the entire feature – and Zeth Sabo rounded out the top five.

“Thank goodness guys kept showing me where I needed to run. I tried the top and Trey and Cale showed me the bottom was working. I’ve said it last week but my guys, Zack, Jeff, Chris, Chad, Gary have been working their tails off and it shows,” said Henry beside his Premier Planning Service, Jeff Ward Demolition, Ohio Logistics, Primal Tee Shop, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, FK Rod Ends, Griff’s Engines backed #33W.

Mike Bores led the first 14 laps of the 25-lap The Whistle Stop presents the Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Model feature before McClure, Ohio’s Rusty Schlenk drove into the lead following a very spirited battle with Casey Noonan, Kyle Moore and Devin Shiels. Schlenk pulled away for his fifth win of the season and the 43rd of his career at Attica. Bores, Moore, Noonan and Shiels rounded out the top five.

“The car got hot…it was about 260 there the last few laps and just kept climbing and climbing. Thank goodness we got into the lead so I could run in clean air and run around half throttle the last five laps. If I would have had to run wide open much more it would have blown up. This car has been awesome this crew has been awesome. I can’t say enough about my car owner Tyler Borck…he keeps this thing in tip top shape every week for me. That lets me concentrate on my kids and customers and stuff and he keeps this thing on point for me. We were a little off tonight…early in the night in our heat race. We put our heads together and got it tuned in for the feature,” said Schlenk beside his Buckeye Concrete Coatings, Terry Henricks Auto Group, Velocita USA, Dominator Race Products, Tom Finch Auto, Domination Race Cars, All Star Performance backed #91.

Defending Attica Fremont Fence 305 Sprints champion Jamie Miller continued his dominance Friday, taking the lead from Jimmy McGrath on lap 10 and driving away to his fifth win of the year and 43rd of his career at the track. Miller’s win will also pad his lead in the NAPA of Bryan Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales.

Behind Miller at the checkers were McGrath, Dustin Stroup, Steve Rando and Logan Riehl.

“The car really came on strong the last half of the race. I could move around to get by lapped traffic,” said Miller beside his Boca Construction, JLH General Contractors, Kenny Kolb Farms, Tuck Pointing America, Queen of Clean, Smitty’s Pizza, Roberts & Sons Contracting, Pizza Wheel, Crown Battery, Reedtown Tavern, Fostoria Mod Shop, Sandy’s Dad, Gressman Powersports, Phil Rister, Slade Shock Technology backed #26.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, June 28 on Smith Family Foods/Columbus Equipment/Etna Supply Night with the 410 and 305 sprints and UMP late models in action.

Friday, June 21, 2024

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.9-Trey Jacobs, 13.346; 2.29-Zeth Sabo, 13.478; 3.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.479; 4.33W-Cap Henry, 13.493; 5.14R-Sean Rayhall, 13.521; 6.23-Cale Thomas, 13.571; 7.19-TJ Michael, 13.607; 8.15C-Chris Andrews, 13.662; 9.16-DJ Foos, 13.670; 10.5M-Max Stambaugh, 13.685; 11.X-Mike Keegan, 13.713; 12.4*-Tyler Street, 13.757; 13.11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.802; 14.38-Leyton Wagner, 13.821; 15.68G-Tyler Gunn, 13.828; 16.22M-Dan McCarron, 13.844; 17.5-Kody Brewer, 13.863; 18.21K-Larry Kingseed Jr, 13.936; 19.2+-Brian Smith, 13.965; 20.97UK-Ryan Harrison, 13.968; 21.17S-Shelby Rankin, 14.564; 22.32-Bryce Lucius, 99.998; 23.75-Jerry Dahms, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 29-Zeth Sabo[3] ; 2. 15C-Chris Andrews[1] ; 3. 5M-Max Stambaugh[5] ; 4. 9-Trey Jacobs[4] ; 5. 14R-Sean Rayhall[2] ; 6. X-Mike Keegan[6] ; 7. 97UK-Ryan Harrison[7]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[2] ; 2. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4] ; 3. 23-Cale Thomas[3] ; 4. 38-Leyton Wagner[1] ; 5. 68G-Tyler Gunn[5] ; 6. 5-Kody Brewer[6] ; 7. 2+-Brian Smith[7] ; 8. 32-Bryce Lucius[8]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 4*-Tyler Street[1] ; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[4] ; 3. 19-TJ Michael[3] ; 4. 16-DJ Foos[2] ; 5. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[6] ; 6. 22M-Dan McCarron[5] ; 7. 17S-Shelby Rankin[7]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 33W-Cap Henry[2] ; 2. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[5] ; 3. 23-Cale Thomas[6] ; 4. 4*-Tyler Street[4] ; 5. 29-Zeth Sabo[8] ; 6. 19-TJ Michael[10] ; 7. 5M-Max Stambaugh[9] ; 8. 32-Bryce Lucius[22] ; 9. 15C-Chris Andrews[7] ; 10. 68G-Tyler Gunn[14] ; 11. 16-DJ Foos[12] ; 12. 5-Kody Brewer[17] ; 13. 9-Trey Jacobs[3] ; 14. 35-Stuart Brubaker[1] ; 15. 22M-Dan McCarron[18] ; 16. 2+-Brian Smith[20] ; 17. 17S-Shelby Rankin[21] ; 18. X-Mike Keegan[16] ; 19. 14R-Sean Rayhall[13] ; 20. 38-Leyton Wagner[11] ; 21. 97UK-Ryan Harrison[19] ; 22. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[15]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence Co.

Qualifying

1.2-Brenden Torok, 14.018; 2.26-Jamie Miller, 14.089; 3.5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr., 14.246; 4.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.269; 5.0-Bradley Bateson, 14.312; 6.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.344; 7.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.359; 8.63-Randy Ruble, 14.402; 9.12-Dylan Watson, 14.430; 10.26S-Lee Sommers, 14.444; 11.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 14.452; 12.2S-Jackson Sebetto, 14.464; 13.12X-Dustin Stroup, 14.467; 14.8K-Zach Kramer, 14.475; 15.19R-Steve Rando, 14.486; 16.18-Ben Watson, 14.564; 17.36-Seth Schneider, 14.569; 18.51M-Haldon Miller, 14.602; 19.5DD-Dustin Dinan, 14.604; 20.5M-Mike Moore, 14.612; 21.319-Steven Watts, 14.649; 22.18Z-Brian Razum, 14.775; 23.3X-Blayne Keckler, 14.796; 24.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.826; 25.78-Austin Black, 14.855; 26.1S-James Saam, 15.057; 27.96UK-Tom Holcroft, 15.162; 28.27-Calob Crispen, 15.662; 29.2+-Tony Alvarez, 15.680; 30.11-Braden Harrison, 16.967; 31.29-Rich Farmer, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. X15-Kasey Ziebold[3] ; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 3. 12-Dylan Watson[2] ; 4. 26S-Lee Sommers[1] ; 5. 319-Steven Watts[6] ; 6. 51M-Haldon Miller[5] ; 7. 1S-James Saam[8] ; 8. 3X-Blayne Keckler[7]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 63-Randy Ruble[2] ; 2. 7M-Brandon Moore[3] ; 3. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[1] ; 4. 8K-Zach Kramer[5] ; 5. 2+-Tony Alvarez[7] ; 6. 0-Bradley Bateson[4]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 12X-Dustin Stroup[2] ; 2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[4] ; 3. 36-Seth Schneider[5] ; 4. 9R-Logan Riehl[3] ; 5. 18Z-Brian Razum[7] ; 6. 11-Braden Harrison[8] ; 7. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[6] ; 8. 18-Ben Watson[1]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 3M-Logan Mongeau[1] ; 2. 19R-Steve Rando[2] ; 3. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[3] ; 4. 2-Brenden Torok[4] ; 5. 78-Austin Black[5] ; 6. 27-Calob Crispen[7] ; 7. 96UK-Tom Holcroft[6]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 319-Steven Watts[1] ; 2. 78-Austin Black[4] ; 3. 0-Bradley Bateson[6] ; 4. 51M-Haldon Miller[5] ; 5. 96UK-Tom Holcroft[11] ; 6. 1S-James Saam[9] ; 7. 11-Braden Harrison[7] ; 8. 18Z-Brian Razum[3] ; 9. 2+-Tony Alvarez[2] ; 10. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[10] ; 11. 3X-Blayne Keckler[12]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[8] ; 2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[2] ; 3. 12X-Dustin Stroup[5] ; 4. 19R-Steve Rando[4] ; 5. 9R-Logan Riehl[7] ; 6. 7M-Brandon Moore[3] ; 7. 8K-Zach Kramer[16] ; 8. 12-Dylan Watson[11] ; 9. 63-Randy Ruble[6] ; 10. X15-Kasey Ziebold[9] ; 11. 2-Brenden Torok[10] ; 12. 0-Bradley Bateson[19] ; 13. 26S-Lee Sommers[15] ; 14. 319-Steven Watts[17] ; 15. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[12] ; 16. 36-Seth Schneider[13] ; 17. 78-Austin Black[18] ; 18. 96UK-Tom Holcroft[21] ; 19. 1S-James Saam[22] ; 20. 3M-Logan Mongeau[1] ; 21. 51M-Haldon Miller[20]

Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast

Qualifying

1.1*-Kyle Moore, 15.241; 2.92-Justin Chance, 15.298; 3.94-Mike Bores, 15.356; 4.1N-Casey Noonan, 15.382; 5.91-Rusty Schlenk, 15.384; 6.51-Devin Shiels, 15.413; 7.74-Jeff Warnick, 15.464; 8.5M-Ryan Markham, 15.488; 9.51B-Brayden Shiels, 15.775; 10.14JR-JR Gentry, 15.780; 11.46-Colin Shipley, 15.882; 12.16-Steve Sabo, 16.147; 13.11-Austin Gibson, 16.153; 14.69R-Doug Baird, 17.369; 15.20H-Troy Hahn, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 51-Devin Shiels[2] ; 2. 1N-Casey Noonan[1] ; 3. 1*-Kyle Moore[4] ; 4. 5M-Ryan Markham[6] ; 5. 92-Justin Chance[3] ; 6. 74-Jeff Warnick[5] ; 7. 11-Austin Gibson[7] ; 8. 69R-Doug Baird[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[3] ; 2. 94-Mike Bores[4] ; 3. 14JR-JR Gentry[1] ; 4. 46-Colin Shipley[5] ; 5. 51B-Brayden Shiels[2] ; 6. 16-Steve Sabo[6]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[4] ; 2. 94-Mike Bores[1] ; 3. 1*-Kyle Moore[5] ; 4. 1N-Casey Noonan[2] ; 5. 51-Devin Shiels[6] ; 6. 46-Colin Shipley[8] ; 7. 14JR-JR Gentry[7] ; 8. 5M-Ryan Markham[3] ; 9. 51B-Brayden Shiels[10] ; 10. 16-Steve Sabo[12] ; 11. 69R-Doug Baird[14] ; 12. 92-Justin Chance[9] ; 13. 74-Jeff Warnick[11] ; 14. 11-Austin Gibson[13]