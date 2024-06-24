John Mollick Captures RUSH victory at Sharon

By Mike Leone

John Mollick entered the night as the RUSH Sprint Car Sunbelt Rentals Weekly Series points leader. Mollick was fresh off his season’s first win on the circuit on Sunday at Tri-City Raceway Park, but the nine-time Series winner had never won in the division at Sharon. That changed on Saturday night as Mollick rode the fence to a dominating victory by 3.662 seconds in the Scott Clever-owned, Duda Cable Construction/Pro-X Pressure Washing/ RV Coleman Trucking/Peluso Roofing/Dutch Run Coal/Salina Inn/Fox’s Pizza Den/JET Engines-sponsored #4J.

“I’ll tell you we got lucky we started up front- I’m not going to lie,” revealed the 53-year-old Toronto, Ohio veteran. “The water on the track made it interesting and it was a fun race. We’ve been quick and have had good times, but just haven’t had the luck. Tonight we had a little bit of both- good car and good times. We got to start up front and it made our night.”

Mollick, who owns one other Sharon victory coming in the Big-Block Modified division back in 2017, became the third different winner in three Billy’s Garage RUSH Sprint Car features this season and the 14th different winner all-time at Sharon. Gale Ruth, Jr. was second over opening night winner, Arnie Kent, who started from the pole. Brent Rhebergen was fourth. After a heat race accident, Blaze Myers came from 13th to 5th in the feature. Blaze’s father Billy was sixth as Joe Buccola, Luke Mulichak, Trent Marshall and Kevin Kaserman completed the top 10. Rhebergen and Ruth were heat race winners.

Billy’s Garage RUSH Sprint Cars (20 laps): 1. 4J-JOHN MOLLICK[2]; 2. 24-Gale Ruth Jr[3]; 3. 9-Arnie Kent[1]; 4. 68-Brent Rhebergen[4]; 5. 41-Blaze Myers[13]; 6. 43SR-Billy Myers[5]; 7. 5B-Joe Buccola[10]; 8. 55-Luke Mulichak[14]; 9. 17-Trent Marshall[6]; 10. 13K-Kevin Kaserman[9]; 11. 23-Charlie Utsinger[7]; 12. 17M-CJ McClintock[16]; 13. 54-Devon Deeter[15]; 14. 1E-Curt Emings[12]; 15. 48T-TJ Rosario[11]; 16. 44C-Bill Cunningham[8].