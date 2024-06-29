Lucius earns 2nd 410 Attica win

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Bryce Lucius just had to settle down and let the car come to him Friday, June 28 at Attica Raceway Park. The 17-year-old Findlay, Ohio driver battled with a couple of other racers early and withstood challenges late to score his second Attica win of the season on Smith Family Foods/Columbus Equipment/Etna Supply Night.

Jordan Ryan led the opening lap of the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint A-main with pressure from Lucius and Zeth Sabo. Lucius took over the point on lap two but had Sabo racing to his inside lap after lap before Cale Thomas entered the picture and took second on lap seven. Thomas poked his nose under Lucius several times but could not get clear to take the lead. Lucius, the 2023 national 410 rookie of the year, worked lapped traffic like a seasoned veteran and drove to the win over Thomas, Sabo, Cap Henry and Greg Wilson.

“My dad, Swank (Tyler), Drew and my mom had me good. Luckily we were able to start on the pole. I’m glad Zeth (Sabo) didn’t take me out…I was out of control those first couple of laps. I had to get the wing back and everything. Me and Cale (Thomas) race each other pretty good…I knew I’d be good racing with him for the win,” said Lucius beside his X1 Race Cars, CML Transport, Kistler Engines, Big Red Truck Wash, STP Racing, Bobby Clark Racing, Shelluke’s Bar & Grill, Fremont Floor Covering, S&B Concrete & Excavating, Foster Auto Body, NAPA of Bryan, 87 Speed backed #32.

Mansfield, Ohio’s Kyle Moore seemed comfortable to cruise around the top five early in the 25-lap Whistle Stop Presents the Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Model feature. Mike Bores led the opening lap with JR Gentry taking over a lap later and pulled out to a substantial lead while Bores, Moore and Devin Shiels battled for second. When Gentry hit lapped traffic just past halfway, Moore shot to the high side of the track and closed, driving by Gentry on lap 16. Moore cruised to his second career Attica win over Gentry, Shiels, Bores and Colin Shipley.

“I wasn’t sure what the hell I was doing early in that race. I was like well I’m going to the top because this ain’t working. That track was hands down the best track I’ve ever been on. I have to thank my brother….man he’s been grinding from day one with me and Tye Tworg for giving me this hot rod. Hands down the best race car I’ve ever drove. My buddy Ben from Ankeny, Iowa. He helps us out a lot…crazy how we met but he helps a lot,” said Moore beside his Kepling Flooring, Tye Tworg Longhorn, Joyride Transportation, Smitley Towing, Short Stop, Malcuit Race Engines, Wilson Realty, Robin Jakubick, RL Bond Septic, Hepthorn Golf Cart Sales, House of Spud, K&B Septic Service, Coffman Composites, Team Midwest Paint, Platinum Design backed #1*.

Fremont, Ohio’s Jamie Miller is having a fantastic season. The four time and defending Attica 305 track champion led all 25 laps Friday to score fifth win of the year – the 44th of his career – at Attica Raceway Park. Coupled with his three wins at Fremont Speedway, Miller has eight total feature wins in 2024.

Following Miller to the checkers were Dustin Stroup, Brenden Torok, Jimmy McGrath and Steve Rando.

“Riehl Custom Fabrication Chassis are bad ass. If you aren’t in one you’re following one. This thing was good and I think I’m finally figuring out how to run the bottom,” said Miller beside his Boca Construction, JLH General Contractors, Kenny Kolb Farms, Tuck Pointing America, Queen of Clean, Smitty’s Pizza, Roberts & Sons Contracting, Pizza Wheel, Crown Battery, Reedtown Tavern, Fostoria Mod Shop, Sandy’s Dad, Gressman Powersports, Phil Rister, Slade Shock Technology backed #26.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, July 5 with the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products 410 Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group, the UMP Late Models and the NAPA of Bryan 305 AFCS Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales in Action. It’s Fan Appreciation Night and general admission is just $15.

About Smith Family Foods – https://smithfamilyfoods.net

Smith Family Foods is located just outside of Tiffin, Ohio. Since 1984 “Family” is not just a word in our name but an integral part of the day-to-day philosophy that drives our business. Quality products, family values and exceptional service along with competitive pricing are the building blocks that help us exceed customer expectations every day. Smith Family Foods taps into long-standing family recipes and pair them with fresh inspiration for today’s market to deliver a comprehensive line of items produced in-house. Ranging from chopped steaks, custom cut steaks and chops, breaded chicken, brats and Granny Smith’s Delicious fresh deli salads, just to mention a few. Smith Family Foods has the more than 2,000 wholesale items we offer to solve all your foodservice needs. Check Smith’s products page for a complete list.

About Columbus Equipment Company – www.columbusequipment.com

On April 1st of 1952, Willis “Bill” Early purchased the firm of Carroll & Edwards (the company for which he had been working as a salesman of heavy construction equipment), officially renaming and incorporating his new venture as Columbus Equipment Company. Throughout Columbus Equipment’s history, our mission has been to ensure that each customer is given “a fair deal every time.” As Ohio’s dependable dealer, Columbus Equipment Company is largely owned by Bill Early’s family, and also by former and current employees. Columbus Equipment has expanded into 10 locations, and continues to be committed to being the best—the best equipment, the best product support, the best customer service and the best overall experience when it comes to purchasing heavy equipment.

About Etna Supply Company – https://www.etnasupply.com/

Etna is a plumbing products distributor with emphasis on commercial and residential plumbing products. Their Municipal Division provides municipalities with pipe, water meters, fire hydrants, and the related support services. The Underground Division provides contractors with piping supplies for delivery of water and drainage to subdivisions, and major construction projects. The Fire Protection Division is responsible for providing commercial building fire protection systems. This department provides custom pipe flaring and threading, and welding services. The Heating Division provides the material and expertise for all water heating, and snow melt systems. Etna Supply also has logistics capabilities in their Inter Commerce Express Division. Finally, Etna has six infusion kitchen and bath showrooms with on site associates to help customers with the selection and specification of all kitchen and bathroom fixtures. The nearest Etna location is in Toledo, Ohio.

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.33W-Cap Henry, 12.763; 2.101-Kalib Henry, 13.010; 3.29-Zeth Sabo, 13.026; 4.49X-Tim Shaffer, 13.058; 5.15C-Chris Andrews, 13.087; 6.32-Bryce Lucius, 13.102; 7.28M-Conner Morrell, 13.122; 8.19-TJ Michael, 13.128; 9.7N-Darin Naida, 13.187; 10.25R-Jordan Ryan, 13.189; 11.5AU-Brock Hallett, 13.198; 12.16-DJ Foos, 13.209; 13.9-Trey Jacobs, 13.212; 14.15K-Creed Kemenah, 13.217; 15.5T-Travis Philo, 13.294; 16.W20-Greg Wilson, 13.303; 17.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.303; 18.X-Mike Keegan, 13.308; 19.14R-Sean Rayhall, 13.311; 20.38-Leyton Wagner, 13.317; 21.23-Cale Thomas, 13.328; 22.34-Sterling Cling, 13.350; 23.22M-Dan McCarron, 13.359; 24.21K-Larry Kingseed Jr, 13.450; 25.5-Kody Brewer, 13.478; 26.9X-Ricky Peterson, 13.500; 27.41-Thomas Schinderle, 13.512; 28.68G-Tyler Gunn, 13.707; 29.26W-Cody White, 13.739; 30.9L-Lance Heinberger, 13.878;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 7N-Darin Naida[2] ; 2. 5AU-Brock Hallett[1] ; 3. 15C-Chris Andrews[3] ; 4. 35-Stuart Brubaker[6] ; 5. 5T-Travis Philo[5] ; 6. 101-Kalib Henry[4] ; 7. 38-Leyton Wagner[7] ; 8. 41-Thomas Schinderle[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 25R-Jordan Ryan[2] ; 2. 23-Cale Thomas[1] ; 3. 19-TJ Michael[3] ; 4. 29-Zeth Sabo[4] ; 5. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[6] ; 6. 22M-Dan McCarron[5] ; 7. 5-Kody Brewer[7] ; 8. 26W-Cody White[8]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 32-Bryce Lucius[2] ; 2. 28M-Conner Morrell[1] ; 3. 33W-Cap Henry[4] ; 4. 9-Trey Jacobs[6] ; 5. 49X-Tim Shaffer[3] ; 6. 16-DJ Foos[5] ; 7. 15K-Creed Kemenah[7]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 34-Sterling Cling[1] ; 2. W20-Greg Wilson[4] ; 3. 14R-Sean Rayhall[2] ; 4. X-Mike Keegan[3] ; 5. 9X-Ricky Peterson[5] ; 6. 68G-Tyler Gunn[6] ; 7. 9L-Lance Heinberger[7]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 101-Kalib Henry[4] ; 2. 49X-Tim Shaffer[2] ; 3. 9X-Ricky Peterson[3] ; 4. 16-DJ Foos[6] ; 5. 22M-Dan McCarron[5] ; 6. 38-Leyton Wagner[8] ; 7. 68G-Tyler Gunn[7] ; 8. 5-Kody Brewer[9] ; 9. 26W-Cody White[13] ; 10. 41-Thomas Schinderle[12] ; 11. 9L-Lance Heinberger[11] ; 12. 15K-Creed Kemenah[10] ; 13. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[1]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 32-Bryce Lucius[1] ; 2. 23-Cale Thomas[5] ; 3. 29-Zeth Sabo[3] ; 4. 33W-Cap Henry[6] ; 5. W20-Greg Wilson[8] ; 6. 101-Kalib Henry[17] ; 7. 9-Trey Jacobs[15] ; 8. 34-Sterling Cling[4] ; 9. 15C-Chris Andrews[11] ; 10. 5AU-Brock Hallett[10] ; 11. 49X-Tim Shaffer[18] ; 12. 19-TJ Michael[12] ; 13. 28M-Conner Morrell[7] ; 14. 22M-Dan McCarron[21] ; 15. 16-DJ Foos[20] ; 16. 7N-Darin Naida[9] ; 17. 38-Leyton Wagner[22] ; 18. 9X-Ricky Peterson[19] ; 19. X-Mike Keegan[16] ; 20. 14R-Sean Rayhall[13] ; 21. 35-Stuart Brubaker[14] ; 22. 25R-Jordan Ryan[2]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence Co.

Qualifying

1.1W-Paul Weaver, 13.847; 2.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 13.924; 3.12X-Dustin Stroup, 13.978; 4.2-Brenden Torok, 13.991; 5.26-Jamie Miller, 14.007; 6.36-Seth Schneider, 14.103; 7.8K-Zach Kramer, 14.105; 8.85-Dustin Feller, 14.122; 9.5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr., 14.156; 10.51M-Haldon Miller, 14.164; 11.3X-Blayne Keckler, 14.171; 12.319-Steven Watts, 14.181; 13.6W-Chad Wilson, 14.221; 14.5DD-Dustin Dinan, 14.225; 15.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 14.235; 16.52-Chris Smith, 14.257; 17.5M-Mike Moore, 14.273; 18.63-Randy Ruble, 14.276; 19.19R-Steve Rando, 14.317; 20.0-Bradley Bateson, 14.365; 21.18-Ben Watson, 14.373; 22.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.382; 23.2S-Jackson Sebetto, 14.410; 24.12-Dylan Watson, 14.421; 25.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.631; 26.29-Rich Farmer, 14.633; 27.11-Brayden Harrison, 14.639; 28.98-Dave Hoppes, 14.681; 29.44-Jason Young, 14.864; 30.2T-Tony Alvarez, 14.933;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[3] ; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver[4] ; 3. 19R-Steve Rando[6] ; 4. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[1] ; 5. 6W-Chad Wilson[2] ; 6. 52-Chris Smith[5] ; 7. 2T-Tony Alvarez[8] ; 8. 98-Dave Hoppes[7]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 5M-Mike Moore[1] ; 2. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[2] ; 3. 51M-Haldon Miller[3] ; 4. 63-Randy Ruble[5] ; 5. 85-Dustin Feller[4] ; 6. 18-Ben Watson[6] ; 7. 44-Jason Young[8] ; 8. 29-Rich Farmer[7]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 8K-Zach Kramer[1] ; 2. 12X-Dustin Stroup[3] ; 3. 2-Brenden Torok[2] ; 4. 7M-Brandon Moore[6] ; 5. 3X-Blayne Keckler[5] ; 6. 12-Dylan Watson[7] ; 7. X15-Kasey Ziebold[4]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 2. 36-Seth Schneider[3] ; 3. 319-Steven Watts[2] ; 4. 0-Bradley Bateson[1] ; 5. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[5] ; 6. 3M-Logan Mongeau[6] ; 7. 11-Brayden Harrison[7]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 6W-Chad Wilson[1] ; 2. 3X-Blayne Keckler[3] ; 3. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[4] ; 4. X15-Kasey Ziebold[11] ; 5. 12-Dylan Watson[7] ; 6. 3M-Logan Mongeau[8] ; 7. 85-Dustin Feller[2] ; 8. 18-Ben Watson[6] ; 9. 44-Jason Young[10] ; 10. 52-Chris Smith[5] ; 11. 11-Brayden Harrison[12] ; 12. 98-Dave Hoppes[13] ; 13. 2T-Tony Alvarez[9] ; 14. 29-Rich Farmer[14]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[2] ; 2. 12X-Dustin Stroup[5] ; 3. 2-Brenden Torok[6] ; 4. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[7] ; 5. 19R-Steve Rando[11] ; 6. 8K-Zach Kramer[3] ; 7. 36-Seth Schneider[4] ; 8. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[13] ; 9. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[8] ; 10. 7M-Brandon Moore[15] ; 11. X15-Kasey Ziebold[20] ; 12. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[19] ; 13. 51M-Haldon Miller[9] ; 14. 12-Dylan Watson[21] ; 15. 3M-Logan Mongeau[22] ; 16. 6W-Chad Wilson[17] ; 17. 63-Randy Ruble[14] ; 18. 0-Bradley Bateson[16] ; 19. 5M-Mike Moore[10] ; 20. 319-Steven Watts[12] ; 21. 3X-Blayne Keckler[18] ; 22. 1W-Paul Weaver[1]

Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast

Qualifying

1.91-Rusty Schlenk, 14.723; 2.14JR-JR Gentry, 14.943; 3.94-Mike Bores, 14.972; 4.20B-Todd Brennan, 14.988; 5.10-Nathon Loney, 14.999; 6.1*-Kyle Moore, 15.003; 7.56-BJ Gregory, 15.040; 8.92-Justin Chance, 15.057; 9.5M-Ryan Markham, 15.097; 10.59-Larry Bellman, 15.114; 11.RH03-Gregg Haskell, 15.121; 12.92B-Austin Bright, 15.171; 13.46-Colin Shipley, 15.273; 14.74-Jeff Warnick, 15.287; 15.51-Devin Shiels, 15.292; 16.2C-Clint Coffman, 15.400; 17.27-Ken Hahn, 15.552; 18.B4U-Brad Eitniear, 15.553; 19.28-Kent Brewer, 15.593; 20.51B-Brayden Shiels, 15.602; 21.20H-Troy Hahn, 15.704; 22.11-Austin Gibson, 15.758; 23.14C-Chase Coffman, 15.930; 24.16-Steve Sabo, 16.065; 25.57-Tyler Johnson, 18.046; 26.16H-Cody Truman, 18.161;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 20B-Todd Brennan[2] ; 2. 94-Mike Bores[3] ; 3. 91-Rusty Schlenk[4] ; 4. 1*-Kyle Moore[1] ; 5. 74-Jeff Warnick[5] ; 6. 2C-Clint Coffman[6] ; 7. 16-Steve Sabo[9] ; 8. 14C-Chase Coffman[8] ; 9. 28-Kent Brewer[7]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 46-Colin Shipley[1] ; 2. 14JR-JR Gentry[4] ; 3. 5M-Ryan Markham[2] ; 4. 56-BJ Gregory[3] ; 5. 27-Ken Hahn[5] ; 6. 20H-Troy Hahn[6] ; 7. 11-Austin Gibson[7] ; 8. 57-Tyler Johnson[8] ; 9. 16H-Cody Truman[9]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 59-Larry Bellman[2] ; 2. 51-Devin Shiels[6] ; 3. 92-Justin Chance[3] ; 4. RH03-Gregg Haskell[1] ; 5. 92B-Austin Bright[5] ; 6. 51B-Brayden Shiels[8] ; 7. 10-Nathon Loney[4] ; 8. B4U-Brad Eitniear[7]

B-Main 1 – (12 Laps)

1. 10-Nathon Loney[6] ; 2. 2C-Clint Coffman[1] ; 3. 20H-Troy Hahn[2] ; 4. 16-Steve Sabo[4] ; 5. B4U-Brad Eitniear[9] ; 6. 14C-Chase Coffman[7] ; 7. 11-Austin Gibson[5] ; 8. 51B-Brayden Shiels[3] ; 9. 57-Tyler Johnson[8] ; 10. 28-Kent Brewer[10] ; 11. 16H-Cody Truman[11]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 1*-Kyle Moore[3] ; 2. 14JR-JR Gentry[2] ; 3. 51-Devin Shiels[7] ; 4. 94-Mike Bores[1] ; 5. 46-Colin Shipley[6] ; 6. RH03-Gregg Haskell[12] ; 7. 20B-Todd Brennan[8] ; 8. 10-Nathon Loney[16] ; 9. 59-Larry Bellman[4] ; 10. 92-Justin Chance[10] ; 11. 92B-Austin Bright[15] ; 12. 2C-Clint Coffman[17] ; 13. 56-BJ Gregory[11] ; 14. 16-Steve Sabo[19] ; 15. 20H-Troy Hahn[18] ; 16. 5M-Ryan Markham[9] ; 17. 74-Jeff Warnick[13] ; 18. B4U-Brad Eitniear[20] ; 19. 91-Rusty Schlenk[5] ; 20. 27-Ken Hahn[14]