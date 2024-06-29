SHARON FALLS VICTIM TO MOTHER NATURE ON SATURDAY FOR THE 2ND TIME OF 2024

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…For the first time since the scheduled May 11 opener, Mother Nature takes the checkered flag at Sharon Speedway. With early morning rain and a high likelihood of thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening, the decision was made to cancel Saturday night’s racing program. Unfortunately it was the second time rain claimed a “Super Series” event presented by Bala Management.

There will be no racing over the 4th of July holiday. The next event will be Friday and Saturday, July 12-13 as the World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Models will run a complete show each night. The Billy’s Garage RUSH Sprint Cars and the Whelen Econo Mods will also be on the card on Friday night, while the HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds will compete on Saturday night. For reserve tickets and advance general admission visit https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&orgid=52711#/?view=list&start=2024-07-01&end=2024-07-31&includePackages=true. For camping, VIP fan suite and patio suite seats visit https://sharonspeedway.simpletix.com/

Also, it was announced this week that the Saturday, July 20 “Steel Valley Thunder” program will feature $10 general admission, free hot dogs, and $2 beers. Stay tuned for additional details.

