Thunderstorms, High Winds Postpone Night Two of Dirt Down in T-Town

By Spence Smithback

TULSA, OK (June 29, 2024) – Due to thunderstorms in the Tulsa area, bringing high winds and heavy rain Saturday evening, the Dirt Down in T-Town finale at Tulsa Speedway for the American Sprint Car Series National Tour has been postponed. Series and track officials are working to find a suitable makeup date.

On-track activity was stopped following Heat Race competition due to strong wind gusts. Heavy rainfall came soon after, leading officials to postpone the remainder of the program, keeping the safety of drivers and fans in mind.

Stay tuned to the ASCS National Tour website and social channels for further updates.

The ASCS National Tour will return to action in three weeks at Lakeside Speedway on Friday, July 19, and 81 Speedway on Saturday, July 20.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch every lap live on DIRTVision.