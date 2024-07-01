PA Speedweek 36th Annual Mitch Smith Memorial Is Friday At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will present the long-running crown jewel of Pennsylvania Speedweek this Friday night, July 5 when it spins off the Pennsy Supply 36th annual Mitch Smith Memorial for Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars at 7:30 pm.

The Mitch Smith Memorial will pay a hefty $20,000 to win out of a total purse worth nearly $50,000.

The Pennsy Supply Mitch Smith Memorial honors the late, great Richard “Mitch” Smith of Linglestown who succumbed to a massive heart attack in 1988, some 10 years after retiring.

Smith left the sport in 1978 after a four-decade long career wherein he scored 27 sprint car wins and nine super modified victories at Williams Grove alone to go along with 179 overall checkered flags.

In order to commemorate Smith’s illustrious career, a pair of restored Smith race cars will be on display at the show to include his very first machine, a model A roadster No. 44 and his Gary’s Auto Wreckers No. 5 machine piloted in the early 1970s.

Time trials will set the starting grids for the Friday Smith Memorial with the main event going 30-laps in distance.

The fastest driver in qualifying time trials will earn the $300 Fast Tees Fast Time Award, courtesy of Fast Tees Screenprinting of Thompsontown.

The Smith Memorial will be another race in the 2024 Hoosier Diamond Series at the track.

The special speedweek event will be a stand-alone sprint car program, highlighting the speedweek 410 sprint cars.

Fireworks will also be part of the Independence Day holiday weekend show.

Adult general admission for the race is set at $30 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for $15. Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Pennsy Supply is a manufacturer of aggregate, asphalt, sand and concrete products while also providing construction services.

With locations across North and Central Pennsylvania and Delaware, the 100-plus year old business is headquartered in Harrisburg and is located on the web at www.pennsysupply.com.

First run in 1989, Stevie Smith won the very first Mitch Smith Memorial before returning for wins again in 2012 and 2014.

No driver owns more wins in the speedweek race than six-time event champion Lance Dewease.

Brent Marks has won the last two Mitch Smith Memorials in a row.

Among others, previous winners have included Joey Allen, Alan Krimes, Daryn Pittman, Trey Starks, Don Kreitz Jr. Fred Rahmer, Greg Hodnett and Danny Dietrich.

