Tulsa Rescheduled for Nov. 14 with Added Program for Huge Championship Weekend

By Spence Smithback

TULSA, OK (July 1, 2024) – The Dirt Down in T-Town finale at Tulsa Speedway for the American Sprint Car Series National Tour has been rescheduled for Thursday, Nov. 14, with the addition of another full show that day.

The night’s program will include the Dirt Down in T-Town’s remaining Dash and $6,000-to-win Feature that were postponed due to weather, as well as a separate $4,000-to-win/$400-to-start event.

This sets up a massive three-day, four race, championship weekend for the National Tour as its final two races of the season will take place 30 minutes down the road at Creek County Speedway, Friday-Saturday, Nov. 15-16. The Fuzzy’s Fall Fling will include a $4,000-to-win Feature on Friday before the season wraps up with a $10,000-to-win event on Saturday. In total, approximately $100,000 in purse money will be paid out across the three nights of racing.

The Series banquet will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17 at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa, where the first National Tour champion under the World Racing Group banner will be celebrated and presented with a $40,000 winner’s check. The top 10 finishers in the standings will also each receive their share of the points fund totaling more than $150,000.

“After talking with [Tulsa Speedway promoter] Keith Haney, we were able to make lemonade out of lemons on this and put it on the same weekend with Creek County,” said Lonnie Wheatley, ASCS National Tour series director. “It makes for a big weekend for us to finish our year out with.”

Ticket information and other event details for the weekend will be released in the coming months.

The ASCS National Tour will return to action in three weeks at Lakeside Speedway on Friday, July 19, and 81 Speedway on Saturday, July 20.

