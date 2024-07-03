Jackson Motorplex Gearing Up for World of Outlaws at FENDT Jackson Nationals Next Month

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (July 2, 2024) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is only a few weeks away from visiting Jackson Motorplex for one of the top events of the season.

The dirt oval hosts the 46 th annual FENDT Jackson Nationals Aug. 15-17 with the World of Outlaws finale paying $25,000 to win and $2,000 to start.

The Midwest Sprint Touring Series and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing kick off the tripleheader on Aug. 15 with the 360ci winged sprint car main event paying $3,000 to win.

The World of Outlaws will take stage the next two nights with the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing having a $2,500-to-win feature on Aug. 16 and the Midwest Sprint Touring Series a $5,000-to-win main event on Aug. 17.

A dozen drivers are committed to the World of Outlaws this season with the top seven each earning at least one victory so far this year. David Gravel leads the way with nine trips to Victory Lane.

Gravel is also the championship leader by 58 points over Donny Schatz. Carson Macedo is 80 points behind Gravel with Giovanni Scelzi 94 points out of the top spot.

Buddy Kofoid (148 points back), Logan Schuchart (180 points back) and Sheldon Haudenschild (242 points back) are drivers who have produced a triumph and are within 250 points of the top spot in the championship standings entering July.

Bill Balog, Brock Zearfoss, Landon Crawley, Kraig Kinser and Bill Rose are other full-time World of Outlaws competitors.

Tickets to see ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt’ at Jackson Motorplex are on sale at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

The Jackson Motorplex season opener is Friday, July 12, for the Joel Pingeon Trucking 410 Shootout presented by C & B Operations featuring the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 sprint cars and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing.

