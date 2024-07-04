McKennedy Scores $10,000 Victory at Oxford Plains Speedway

OXFORD, ME (July 3, 2024) — Jon McKennedy picked up the $10,000 top prize for winning the feature event for the New England Supermodified Series Wednesday night at Oxford Plains Speedway. Ben Seitz, Russ Wood, Bobby Timmons, and Matt Swanson rounded out the top five.
New England Supermodified Series
Oxford Plains Speedway
Osford, Maine
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Feature (100 Laps):
1. 7-Jon McKennedy
2. 11-Ben Seitz
3. 41-Russ Wood
4. 13-Bobby Timmons
5. 97-Matt Swanson
6. 52-Vern Romanoski
7. 47-Jim Storace
8. 51-Dave Duggan
9. 25-Dan Bowes
10. 14-Jeffrey Battle
11. 5-Rob Summers
12. 71-Anthony Nocella
13. 22-Mark Sparky McIver