Friday FAST Program at Wayne County Rained Out; Saturday Still On

ORRVILLE, Ohio (July 5, 2024) — Overnight rain showers combined with a high probability of thunderstorms in the afternoon have forced officials from the FAST 410 Sprint Car Series and Wayne County Speedway to cancel the program scheduled for Friday, July 5, 2024. The Saturday portion of the weekend at Wayne County featuring the FAST series is still on as scheduled.

Wayne County Speedway and Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series officials are working together to find a possible makeup date for that series.