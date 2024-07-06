Logan Seavey tops USAC Sprint Cars at LPS

Putnamville,In (July 5,2024)- Logan Seavey took the lead on lap four of the 30 lap feature and won the USAC National Sprint Car event over Robert Ballou, Mitchell Moles, Brad Bacon and Carson Garrett.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: July 5, 2024 – Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana – 5/16-Mile Dirt Oval – 10th Annual Bill Gardner Sprintacular

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-11.959 (New Track Record); 2. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-12.026; 3. Carson Garrett, 15, BGE Dougherty-12.068; 4. Jadon Rogers, 17GP, Dutcher-12.086; 5. Ricky Lewis, 41, Stensland-12.114; 6. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-12.138; 7. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-12.140; 8. Briggs Danner, 39, Hogue-12.184; 9. Kyle Shipley, 4u, AJR-12.190; 10. Daison Pursley, 21AZ, Team AZ-12.230; 11. C.J. Leary, 15x, BGE Dougherty-12.239; 12. Shane Cottle, 2E, Epperson-12.244; 13. Chance Crum, 26, Crum-12.245; 14. Kyle Cummins, 3p, Petty-12.252; 15. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3R, Rock Steady-12.272; 16. Jake Swanson, 24, Simon-12.278; 17. Joey Amantea, 88J, JPA-12.298; 18. Logan Calderwood, 73, Ford-12.343; 19. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-12.395; 20. Ivan Glotzbach, 2H, Hayden-12.402; 21. Wesley Smith, 2B, 2B Racing-12.418; 22. Nate Schank, 1, Schank-12.471; 23. Trey Osborne, 6T, Osborne-12.502; 24. Tye Mihocko, 24p, Paul-12.520; 25. Harley Burns, 16, Britt Aero-12.528; 26. Brayden Fox, 53, Fox-12.536; 27. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-12.546; 28. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-12.550; 29. Todd Hobson, 04, Burton-12.604; 30. Geoff Ensign, 17, On The Gass-12.613; 31. Kayla Roell, 5K, KO-12.637; 32. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-12.648; 33. Brent Beauchamp, 11, Beauchamp-12.735; 34. Rylan Gray, 06, Gray-12.735; 35. Zack Pretorius, 9z, Pretorius-12.743; 36. Seth Parker, 38p, Parker-12.770; 37. Hunter Maddox, 36, Maddox-12.958; 38. Sam Hinds, 71H, Hinds-13.064; 39. Gabriel Gilbert, 10G, GGR-13.073; 40. James Boyd, 16B, Boyd-13.247; 41. Troy Carey, 45N, Carey-13.284; 42. Nathan Seale, 1s, Seale-13.522; 43. Cody Williams, 26w, Williams-13.704; 44. Tom Eller, 29OG, Eller-13.908; 45. Nate Ervin, 11E, Algieo-14.685; 46. Anton Hernandez, 5, Baldwin/Fox-NT; 47. Kyle Johnson, 99J, Johnson-NT (Time of 12.374 disallowed due to illegal left rear tire).

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Wesley Smith, 2. Ricky Lewis, 3. Logan Seavey, 4. Joey Amantea, 5. Chance Crum, 6. Brent Beauchamp, 7. Harley Burns, 8. Kyle Shipley, 9. Hunter Maddox, 10. Nate Ervin, 11. Troy Carey, 12. Todd Hobson.

ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Daison Pursley, 2. Kyle Cummins, 3. Robert Ballou, 4. Brady Bacon, 5. Rylan Gray, 6. Nate Schank, 7. Geoff Ensign, 8. Logan Calderwood, 9. Nathan Seale, 10. Brayden Fox, 11. Kyle Johnson, 12. Sam Hinds. NT

T.J. FORGED THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Justin Grant, 2. C.J. Leary, 3. Mitchel Moles, 4. Kevin Thomas Jr., 5. Carson Garrett, 6. Brandon Mattox, 7. Zack Pretorius, 8. Trey Osborne, 9. Kayla Roell, 10. Gabriel Gilbert, 11. Cody Williams.

CAR IQ FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Tye Mihocko, 2. Briggs Danner, 3. Shane Cottle, 4. Jake Swanson, 5. Matt Westfall, 6. Seth Parker, 7. Chase Stockon, 8. Ivan Glotzbach, 9. James Boyd, 10. Tom Eller, 11. Jadon Rogers.

TRAILER ALARMS C-MAIN: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the semi) 1. Hunter Maddox, 2. Kayla Roell, 3. Kyle Johnson, 4. Todd Hobson, 5. Sam Hinds, 6. Nathan Seale, 7. Nate Ervin, 8. James Boyd, 9. Tom Eller, 10. Cody Williams, 11. Troy Carey.

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Kyle Shipley, 2. Harley Burns, 3. Jadon Rogers, 4. Chase Stockon, 5. Brandon Mattox, 6. Nate Schank, 7. Logan Calderwood, 8. Seth Parker, 9. Geoff Ensign, 10. Kayla Roell, 11. Hunter Maddox, 12. Ivan Glotzbach, 13. Todd Hobson, 14. Kyle Johnson, 15. Zack Pretorius, 16. Brent Beauchamp, 17. Trey Osborne.

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Logan Seavey (6), 2. Robert Ballou (2), 3. Mitchel Moles (1), 4. Brady Bacon (5), 5. Carson Garrett (4), 6. Ricky Lewis (3), 7. Daison Pursley (7), 8. Shane Cottle (15), 9. C.J. Leary (14), 10. Kevin Thomas Jr. (18), 11. Tye Mihocko (10), 12. Jake Swanson (19), 13. Wesley Smith (9), 14. Kyle Cummins (17), 15. Kyle Shipley (13), 16. Chase Stockon (23), 17. Justin Grant (8), 18. Matt Westfall (22), 19. Rylan Gray (24), 20. Chance Crum (16), 21. Jadon Rogers (11), 22. Joey Amantea (20), 23. Harley Burns (21), 24. Briggs Danner (12). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-3 Mitchel Moles, Laps 4-30 Logan Seavey.

**Kayla Roell & Gabriel Gilbert flipped during the third heat.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-1632, 2-Brady Bacon-1577, 3-C.J. Leary-1557, 4-Daison Pursley-1537, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1479, 6-Mitchel Moles-1432, 7-Robert Ballou-1411, 8-Justin Grant-1372, 9-Kyle Cummins-1308, 10-Jake Swanson-1216.

USAC NATIONAL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-113, 2-Robert Ballou-111, 3-Logan Seavey-107, 4-C.J. Leary-96, 5-Joey Amantea-89, 6-Justin Grant-88, 7-Kyle Cummins-84, 8-Brady Bacon-62, 9-Matt Westfall-61, 10-Kevin Thomas Jr.-58.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: July 6, 2024 – Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana – 5/16-Mile Dirt Oval – 10th Annual Bill Gardner Sprintacular

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Robert Ballou (11.942)

Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Logan Seavey (11.959)

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Wesley Smith

Rod End Supply Second Heat Winner: Daison Pursley

T.J. Forged Third Heat Winner: Justin Grant

Car IQ Fourth Heat Winner: Tye Mihocko

Trailer Alarms C-Main Winner: Hunter Maddox

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Kyle Shipley

Hard Charger: Kevin Thomas Jr. (18th to 10th)

Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Night: Chase Stockon