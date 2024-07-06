Thomas gets 3rd 410 win at Attica

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Cale Thomas took the lead with only five laps to go in the 410 sprint feature Friday, July 5 at Attica Raceway Park and drove to his third win of the year at the track on Heidelberg Materials/Sutton Bank Fan Appreciation Night.

Thomas, from Fairland, Indiana, now has five total wins in 2024. Attica’s point leader increases his advantage in the points with the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group. Thomas’ win aboard the Jay Kiser Racing #23 is his sixth podium run of the year at Attica Raceway Park. He now has five career victories at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speed plant.

Darin Naida led the opening lap of the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint A-main but third starter Zeth Sabo bolted into the top spot a lap later. Sabo built up a 1.5 second lead by the half-way point with Naida, Thomas, Cap Henry and Kalib Henry in tow. With 9 laps to go Thomas disposed of Naida and began closing on Sabo, driving into the lead on lap 25. While Thomas pulled away, the action for second was wild involving Naida, Sabo, Cap Henry and Kalib Henry. At the checkers behind Thomas, Sabo, Cap Henry, Kalib Henry and Naida rounded out the top five.

“I was struggling there at the beginning. The motor was 140 degrees…we had a problem with our engine heater before we went out. These things don’t like being cold and it kind of made it a hand full even when I got myself situated and the motor was good I couldn’t keep the front end down on this thing. Once we got the fuel load off a little bit and got closer to dirty air and I seemed to stay about the same speed when it slowed those other guys down,” said Thomas beside his Spanky’s Pizza, Shelluke’s Bar & Grill, Automatic Fire Protection, Ohio Refrigeration, Ohio Heating, Engler Machine, BH 41, TMH Holdings, Berryman Racing Shocks, Keizer Wheels backed machine.

Colin Shipley led the first 15 laps of the Whistle Stop Presents the Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Model A-main before Kyle Moore drove around the high side to take the point and drive away for his second straight win at Attica. It’s Moore’s third victory of 2024 at Attica and an incredible eighth straight podium finish at the track. Shipley, JR Gentry, Devin Shiels and Ryan Markham rounded out the top five.

“I was watching Colin but there wasn’t too much I could do…he was letting it hang out getting in and I couldn’t diamond it off in one and two. I followed him and he left a lot of room getting into turn four. I got a run and it was like here it is. We took the point lead and we got another win and this is awesome,” said Moore beside his Kepling Flooring, Tye Tworg Longhorn, Joyride Transportation, Smitley Towing, Short Stop, Malcuit Race Engines, Wilson Realty, Robin Jakubick, RL Bond Septic, Hepthorn Golf Cart Sales, House of Spud, K&B Septic Service, Coffman Composites, Team Midwest Paint, Platinum Design backed #1*

Steve Rando led the first lap of the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints A-main before five time track champion Jamie Miller drove to the lead. Miller built up a nearly three second lead but while slicing through lapped traffic with 10 laps to go, a pair spun, collecting Miller. Rando led on the restart but eighth starter Bryan Sebetto drove under him and took the top spot on lap 17. Sebetto drove away to his second win of the season at Attica and his 16th career victory in the division at the track. It was also Sebetto’s fifth overall victory of 2024.

Rando, Logan Riehl, Brenden Torok and Miller, who drove from the tail after his mid race mishap, rounded out the top five. Miller’s efforts ensure he will remain atop the NAPA of Bryan Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales standings.

“We got off of what we were doing at the beginning of the year there for a little stretch just trying to get better and we were actually getting worse. We went back to what we know and what was working. Guy and Chase and Kevin have this car so good and so driveable right now. We’re at a point where we are just fine tuning here and there. Doug Berryman built us a new left rear shock to try tonight and it was really good,” said Sebetto beside his Sandusky Bay Remodeling, JLH General Contractor, Sandusky Bay RV Rentals, KH Suspension, Race Ready Apparrel, NAPA of Fremont, Clay Keim, Depot Pizza, CA Kustoms, Level Performance backed #01.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Tuesday, July 16 for the 36th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by dac Pet Products featuring the World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.308; 2.14R-Sean Rayhall, 13.350; 3.33W-Cap Henry, 13.436; 4.101-Kalib Henry, 13.466; 5.15C-Chris Andrews, 13.472; 6.5T-Travis Philo, 13.521; 7.28M-Conner Morrell, 13.522; 8.19-TJ Michael, 13.557; 9.8M-TJ Michael, 13.557; 10.21K-Larry Kingseed Jr, 13.594; 11.23-Cale Thomas, 13.640; 12.7N-Darin Naida, 13.643; 13.16-DJ Foos, 13.650; 14.29-Zeth Sabo, 13.656; 15.4*-Tyler Street, 13.656; 16.W20-Greg Wilson, 13.699; 17.2-Ricky Peterson, 13.733; 18.68G-Tyler Gunn, 13.803; 19.9-Trey Jacobs, 13.804; 20.15K-Creed Kemenah, 13.830; 21.5E-Bobby Elliott, 13.853; 22.5-Kody Brewer, 13.898; 23.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.909; 24.X-Mike Keegan, 14.006; 25.13-Van Gurley, Jr., 14.012; 26.26W-Cody White, 14.115; 27.17S-Shelby Rankin, 14.147; 28.2+-Brian Smith, 14.184;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 7N-Darin Naida[1] ; 2. 23-Cale Thomas[2] ; 3. 19-TJ Michael[3] ; 4. 4*-Tyler Street[5] ; 5. 9-Trey Jacobs[7] ; 6. W20-Greg Wilson[6] ; 7. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[8] ; 8. 17S-Shelby Rankin[9] ; 9. 14R-Sean Rayhall[4]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 15C-Chris Andrews[2] ; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[3] ; 3. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4] ; 4. 28M-Conner Morrell[1] ; 5. 68G-Tyler Gunn[6] ; 6. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[5] ; 7. 5E-Bobby Elliott[7] ; 8. X-Mike Keegan[8] ; 9. 26W-Cody White[9]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 29-Zeth Sabo[1] ; 2. 16-DJ Foos[2] ; 3. 101-Kalib Henry[4] ; 4. 5T-Travis Philo[3] ; 5. 2-Ricky Peterson[5] ; 6. 2+-Brian Smith[9] ; 7. 5-Kody Brewer[7] ; 8. 15K-Creed Kemenah[6] ; 9. 13-Van Gurley, Jr.[8]

B-Main 1 – (8 Laps)

1. W20-Greg Wilson[1] ; 2. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[2] ; 3. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[4] ; 4. 5E-Bobby Elliott[5] ; 5. 15K-Creed Kemenah[9] ; 6. 14R-Sean Rayhall[10] ; 7. 5-Kody Brewer[6] ; 8. 13-Van Gurley, Jr.[12] ; 9. 26W-Cody White[11] ; 10. 17S-Shelby Rankin[7] ; 11. X-Mike Keegan[8] ; 12. 2+-Brian Smith[3]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 23-Cale Thomas[1] ; 2. 29-Zeth Sabo[3] ; 3. 33W-Cap Henry[6] ; 4. 101-Kalib Henry[4] ; 5. 7N-Darin Naida[2] ; 6. 16-DJ Foos[8] ; 7. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5] ; 8. 28M-Conner Morrell[11] ; 9. 4*-Tyler Street[10] ; 10. 9-Trey Jacobs[13] ; 11. 19-TJ Michael[9] ; 12. 15C-Chris Andrews[7] ; 13. 2-Ricky Peterson[15] ; 14. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[17] ; 15. 68G-Tyler Gunn[14] ; 16. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[18] ; 17. 15K-Creed Kemenah[20] ; 18. 5E-Bobby Elliott[19] ; 19. 5T-Travis Philo[12] ; 20. W20-Greg Wilson[16]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence Co.

Qualifying

1.01-Bryan Sebetto, 13.833; 2.2-Brenden Torok, 14.030; 3.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.092; 4.26-Jamie Miller, 14.118; 5.3X-Blayne Keckler, 14.288; 6.12X-Dustin Stroup, 14.306; 7.8K-Zach Kramer, 14.307; 8.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 14.308; 9.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.309; 10.61-Tyler Shullick, 14.339; 11.85-Dustin Feller, 14.363; 12.2S-Jackson Sebetto, 14.366; 13.51M-Haldon Miller, 14.395; 14.12-Dylan Watson, 14.425; 15.29-Rich Farmer, 14.436; 16.19R-Steve Rando, 14.445; 17.18-Ben Watson, 14.461; 18.0-Bradley Bateson, 14.464; 19.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.465; 20.5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr., 14.474; 21.63-Randy Ruble, 14.534; 22.36-Seth Schneider, 14.536; 23.78-Austin Black, 14.547; 24.319-Steven Watts, 14.617; 25.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.664; 26.5DD-Dustin Dinan, 14.783; 27.26S-Lee Sommers, 14.811; 28.18Z-Brian Razum, 14.900; 29.11-Brayden Harrison, 15.062; 30.11TS-Tate Schiets, 15.211; 31.1S-Keith Whaley, 15.474; 32.2T-Tony Alvarez, 15.888; 33.5M-Mike Moore, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 36-Seth Schneider[1] ; 2. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[2] ; 3. 3X-Blayne Keckler[3] ; 4. 9R-Logan Riehl[4] ; 5. 26S-Lee Sommers[5] ; 6. 18Z-Brian Razum[6] ; 7. 2T-Tony Alvarez[8] ; 8. 11-Brayden Harrison[7]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 01-Bryan Sebetto[4] ; 2. 12X-Dustin Stroup[3] ; 3. 12-Dylan Watson[1] ; 4. 0-Bradley Bateson[5] ; 5. 3M-Logan Mongeau[8] ; 6. 51M-Haldon Miller[2] ; 7. 319-Steven Watts[7] ; 8. 63-Randy Ruble[6]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 7M-Brandon Moore[3] ; 2. 19R-Steve Rando[1] ; 3. 2-Brenden Torok[4] ; 4. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[2] ; 5. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[6] ; 6. 18-Ben Watson[5] ; 7. 11TS-Tate Schiets[7] ; 8. 1S-Keith Whaley[8]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[7] ; 3. X15-Kasey Ziebold[6] ; 4. 61-Tyler Shullick[2] ; 5. 78-Austin Black[8] ; 6. 29-Rich Farmer[5] ; 7. 8K-Zach Kramer[3] ; 8. 85-Dustin Feller[1]

B-Main 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 26S-Lee Sommers[1] ; 2. 3M-Logan Mongeau[2] ; 3. 78-Austin Black[4] ; 4. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[3] ; 5. 8K-Zach Kramer[12] ; 6. 63-Randy Ruble[14] ; 7. 18-Ben Watson[7] ; 8. 51M-Haldon Miller[6] ; 9. 11-Brayden Harrison[13] ; 10. 29-Rich Farmer[8] ; 11. 85-Dustin Feller[16] ; 12. 18Z-Brian Razum[5] ; 13. 1S-Keith Whaley[15] ; 14. 11TS-Tate Schiets[11] ; 15. 319-Steven Watts[10] ; 16. 2T-Tony Alvarez[9]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 01-Bryan Sebetto[8] ; 2. 19R-Steve Rando[1] ; 3. 9R-Logan Riehl[4] ; 4. 2-Brenden Torok[10] ; 5. 26-Jamie Miller[3] ; 6. 7M-Brandon Moore[2] ; 7. 36-Seth Schneider[6] ; 8. 61-Tyler Shullick[16] ; 9. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[7] ; 10. X15-Kasey Ziebold[13] ; 11. 8K-Zach Kramer[21] ; 12. 3M-Logan Mongeau[18] ; 13. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[20] ; 14. 0-Bradley Bateson[14] ; 15. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[15] ; 16. 63-Randy Ruble[22] ; 17. 12-Dylan Watson[12] ; 18. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[9] ; 19. 78-Austin Black[19] ; 20. 3X-Blayne Keckler[11] ; 21. 26S-Lee Sommers[17] ; 22. 12X-Dustin Stroup[5]

Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast

Qualifying

1.91-Rusty Schlenk, 14.859; 2.51-Devin Shiels, 14.923; 3.46-Colin Shipley, 15.106; 4.94-Mike Bores, 15.145; 5.1*-Kyle Moore, 15.148; 6.5M-Ryan Markham, 15.173; 7.92B-Austin Bright, 15.293; 8.14JR-JR Gentry, 15.305; 9.92-Justin Chance, 15.426; 10.1N-Casey Noonan, 15.433; 11.14C-Clint Coffman, 15.587; 12.51B-Brayden Shiels, 15.634; 13.74-Jeff Warnick, 15.667; 14.28-Kent Brewer, 15.701; 15.2C-Dave Hornikel, 15.701; 16.RH03-Gregg Haskell, 15.837; 17.11-Austin Gibson, 15.840; 18.27-Ken Hahn, 15.857; 19.20H-Troy Hahn, 16.208; 20.16-Steve Sabo, 16.223; 21.16H-Cody Truman, 22.317;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 1N-Casey Noonan[1] ; 2. 14JR-JR Gentry[2] ; 3. 5M-Ryan Markham[3] ; 4. 46-Colin Shipley[4] ; 5. 27-Ken Hahn[7] ; 6. 14C-Clint Coffman[5] ; 7. 11-Austin Gibson[6]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[4] ; 2. 94-Mike Bores[2] ; 3. 51-Devin Shiels[3] ; 4. RH03-Gregg Haskell[6] ; 5. 28-Kent Brewer[5] ; 6. 51B-Brayden Shiels[1] ; 7. 20H-Troy Hahn[7]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 74-Jeff Warnick[1] ; 2. 1*-Kyle Moore[4] ; 3. 92-Justin Chance[2] ; 4. 2C-Dave Hornikel[5] ; 5. 16-Steve Sabo[6] ; 6. 92B-Austin Bright[3] ; 7. 16H-Cody Truman[7]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 1*-Kyle Moore[2] ; 2. 46-Colin Shipley[1] ; 3. 14JR-JR Gentry[5] ; 4. 51-Devin Shiels[4] ; 5. 5M-Ryan Markham[9] ; 6. 91-Rusty Schlenk[3] ; 7. 94-Mike Bores[8] ; 8. RH03-Gregg Haskell[11] ; 9. 74-Jeff Warnick[6] ; 10. 1N-Casey Noonan[7] ; 11. 92-Justin Chance[10] ; 12. 2C-Dave Hornikel[12] ; 13. 14C-Clint Coffman[16] ; 14. 27-Ken Hahn[13] ; 15. 92B-Austin Bright[18] ; 16. 28-Kent Brewer[14] ; 17. 16-Steve Sabo[15] ; 18. 51B-Brayden Shiels[17] ; 19. 11-Austin Gibson[19] ; 20. 16H-Cody Truman[21] ; 21. 20H-Troy Hahn[20]