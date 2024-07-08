Duncan Wins Makeup Feature at Skyline

STEWART, Ohio (July 7, 2024) — Cole Duncan won the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association feature event Sunday night at Skyline Speedway that was rained delayed early in the week with two laps complete. Kory Crabtree, Wayne McPeak, Bryan Knuckles, and Brandon Conkle rounded out the top five.
Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Skyline Speedway
Stewart, Ohio
Sunday, July 7, 2024
Feature:
1. Cole Duncan
2. Kory Crabtree
3. Wayne McPeek
4. Bryan Nuckles
5. Brandon Conkle
6. Chris Myers
7. Danny Smith
8. Dave Dickson
9. Garrett Mitchell
10. Greg Mitchell
11. Keith Baxter
12. Anthony Gaskins
13. Eric Martin
14. Ashley Tackett
15. Casey Smith
16. Billy Morris
17. Lance Webb
18. Josh Davis
19. Chris Velda
20. Chris Garnes
21. Jamey Myers
22. Nate Reeser