Feature Winners: July 7, 2024

Danny DIetrich. (Action Photo)
Updated 07/08/2024 at 9:41 A.M. EST

Benton County Speedway Vinton, IA Sprint Invaders Association Rained Out
Bridgeport Motorsports Park Swedesboro, NJ North East Wingless Sprints Brian Spence
Colorado National Speedway Dacono, CO Winged 360 Sprint Cars Aaron Willison
Double-X Speedway California, MO Winged 360 Sprint Cars Rained Out
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD MSTS 410 Sprint Car Series Garet Williamson
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Brady Donnohue
Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars PA Speedweek Danny Dietrich
Skyline Speedway Stewart, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association Cole Duncan
Tri-City Raceway Park Franklin, PA RUSH Sprint Car Series John Mollick
Tri-City Raceway Park Franklin, PA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Roman Jones
Tri-City Raceway Park Franklin, PA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Jacob Gomola
Tri-City Raceway Park Franklin, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Matt Farnham
Weedsport Speedway Weedsport, NY Empire Super Sprints Central New York Speedweek Danny Varin