Feature Winners: July 7, 2024

Updated 07/08/2024 at 9:41 A.M. EST
|Benton County Speedway
|Vinton, IA
|Sprint Invaders Association
|Rained Out
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Swedesboro, NJ
|North East Wingless Sprints
|Brian Spence
|Colorado National Speedway
|Dacono, CO
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Aaron Willison
|Double-X Speedway
|California, MO
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Rained Out
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|MSTS 410 Sprint Car Series
|Garet Williamson
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Brady Donnohue
|Selinsgrove Speedway
|Selinsgrove, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|PA Speedweek
|Danny Dietrich
|Skyline Speedway
|Stewart, OH
|Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
|Cole Duncan
|Tri-City Raceway Park
|Franklin, PA
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|John Mollick
|Tri-City Raceway Park
|Franklin, PA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Roman Jones
|Tri-City Raceway Park
|Franklin, PA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Jacob Gomola
|Tri-City Raceway Park
|Franklin, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Matt Farnham
|Weedsport Speedway
|Weedsport, NY
|Empire Super Sprints
|Central New York Speedweek
|Danny Varin