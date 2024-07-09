Jackson Motorplex Starting Season Friday During Joel Pingeon Trucking 410 Shootout Presented by C & B Operations

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (July 8, 2024) – The much-anticipated Jackson Motorplex season opener arrives this week.

The scheduled opener rained out in late May, forcing all to wait a few extra weeks to visit the electric track that showcases the Joel Pingeon Trucking 410 Shootout presented by C & B Operations this Friday.

The Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars will duke it out for the $3,000 top prize with the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing main event paying $1,000 to win.

Mark Dobmeier currently leads Tim Estenson in the MSTS 410 Sprint Cars championship standings.

The Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing division is involved in five nights at Jackson Motorplex this season. The overall champion will earn a $1,000 bonus courtesy of Heser Auto & Detailing.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. with hot laps slated for 7:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Race tickets are available online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

UP NEXT –

Friday for the Joel Pingeon Trucking 410 Shootout presented by C & B Operations featuring the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Power Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .