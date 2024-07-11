Open Wheel Program Highlights Skagit Program on Saturday

From Kaleb Hart

ALGER, WA (July 11, 2024) — Racing returns to Skagit Speedway this Saturday, July 13th, as we welcome back the KarMart 410 Sprint Cars, Sportsman Sprint Cars, and Northwest Focus Midgets.

This week sees the return of the 410s at Skagit Speedway, and this weekend, they will run not one but two features. The KarMart 410 Sprint Cars will make-up their race from June 29th, we lost that race due to weather. The make-up race will take place after the scheduled July 13th 410 A Feature. We will line the cars up in the order they were running on the track when the rain hit, only allowing cars that were on the track at that time to continue. We will then finish the remaining laps that were left.

Trey Starks leads the 410s points race with 819 total points. Starks has amassed three wins in eight features and five top fives. Second is Jason Solwold, who has 765 points, four top fives, and six top 10s in eight features. Colby Thornhill sits third with 755 points, one win, three top fives, and seven top tens in eight features as well.

Joining the 410s for another exciting weekend are the Sportsman Sprint Cars. They last hit the track on June 29th but were part of the rainout. They did not run their feature event. Kai Dixon, Levi Hillier, and Jayden Whitney won the heat races—that was as far as they got. Dixon leads with points over Alden Ostrom and Whitney. This year, Dixon, Whitney, Ostrom, Hillier, and Starks are the only five winners through five features.

After being part of the 52nd Annual Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup, the Northwest Focus Midgets are coming back to Skagit Speedway. Jared Peterson cleaned house during Dirt Cup by winning his preliminary night then leading all 25 laps during the A-Main on the final night. Through four features at Skagit Speedway, Peterson has won two, and Alex Peck, Shane Smith, and Hannah Lindquist have won one. Peck leads the points with 313 points, second is Peterson (301 points) and third is Tyler Luce (293 points).