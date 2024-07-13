Jake Scott Wins at Paragon

PARAGON, IN (July 12, 2024) — Jake Scott won the non-wing sprint car feature Friday night at Paragon Speedway. Scott moved up from 8th starting position and held off 11th starting Cody Trammell for the victory. Logan Calderwood, Andrew Prather, and Travis Berryhill rounded out the top five.
Paragon Speedway
Paragon, Indiana
Friday, July 12, 2024
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Qualifying Flight A
1. 28-Brandon Mattox, 15.077[5]
2. 10-Aric Gentry, 15.251[7]
3. 9Z-Zack Pretorius, 15.263[2]
4. 7-Travis Thompson, 15.406[1]
5. 06-Mike Larrison, 15.564[3]
6. 16B-James Boyd, 15.772[8]
7. 22-Brandon Spencer, 15.920[4]
8. 22P-Colin Parker, 15.920[6]
Qualifying Flight B
1. 73-Logan Calderwood, 15.045[4]
2. 27-Evan Mosley, 15.270[7]
3. 77-Todd Hobson, 15.326[2]
4. 21-Aiden Salisbury, 15.374[6]
5. 5J-Joss Moffatt, 15.620[3]
6. 45N-Troy Carey, 15.768[1]
7. 27T-Steve Thomas, 17.529[5]
8. 71-Robbie Deal, 20.660[8]
Qualifying Flight C
1. 75-Cody Trammell, 15.000[6]
2. 77S-Travis Berryhill, 15.140[2]
3. 8P-Andrew Prather, 15.251[1]
4. 16-Jackson Slone, 15.579[5]
5. 87-Tony Helton, 15.599[3]
6. 41-Owen Barr, 16.746[4]
7. 81-Alan Brown, 17.007[7]
Qualifying Flight D
1. 11-Trey Osborne, 15.054[1]
2. 8D-Colten Cottle, 15.271[2]
3. 33-Jake Scott, 15.312[4]
4. 57R-Isaac Chapple, 15.392[3]
5. 24M-Hunter Maddox, 15.472[7]
6. 11N-Nate Ervin, 15.639[5]
7. 18B-Shane Butler, 15.846[6]
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 28-Brandon Mattox[4]
2. 7-Travis Thompson[1]
3. 10-Aric Gentry[3]
4. 06-Mike Larrison[5]
5. 22P-Colin Parker[8]
6. 16B-James Boyd[6]
7. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[2]
8. 22-Brandon Spencer[7]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 21-Aiden Salisbury[1]
2. 73-Logan Calderwood[4]
3. 27-Evan Mosley[3]
4. 5J-Joss Moffatt[5]
5. 45N-Troy Carey[6]
6. 77-Todd Hobson[2]
7. 27T-Steve Thomas[7]
8. 71-Robbie Deal[8]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 8P-Andrew Prather[2]
2. 77S-Travis Berryhill[3]
3. 75-Cody Trammell[4]
4. 16-Jackson Slone[1]
5. 81-Alan Brown[7]
6. 41-Owen Barr[6]
7. 87-Tony Helton[5]
Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)
1. 33-Jake Scott[2]
2. 11-Trey Osborne[4]
3. 24M-Hunter Maddox[5]
4. 8D-Colten Cottle[3]
5. 18B-Shane Butler[7]
6. 57R-Isaac Chapple[1]
DNS: 11N-Nate Ervin
B-Main (12 Laps)
1. 77-Todd Hobson[6]
2. 22P-Colin Parker[1]
3. 57R-Isaac Chapple[8]
4. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[9]
5. 87-Tony Helton[11]
6. 18B-Shane Butler[4]
7. 16B-James Boyd[5]
8. 27T-Steve Thomas[10]
9. 22-Brandon Spencer[13]
10. 71-Robbie Deal[14]
11. 41-Owen Barr[7]
12. 81-Alan Brown[3]
13. 45N-Troy Carey[2]
DNS: 11N-Nate Ervin
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 33-Jake Scott[8]
2. 75-Cody Trammell[11]
3. 73-Logan Calderwood[1]
4. 8P-Andrew Prather[5]
5. 77S-Travis Berryhill[7]
6. 21-Aiden Salisbury[6]
7. 27-Evan Mosley[10]
8. 57R-Isaac Chapple[19]
9. 28-Brandon Mattox[4]
10. 24M-Hunter Maddox[12]
11. 7-Travis Thompson[2]
12. 10-Aric Gentry[9]
13. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[20]
14. 16-Jackson Slone[15]
15. 06-Mike Larrison[13]
16. 77-Todd Hobson[17]
17. 22P-Colin Parker[18]
18. 8D-Colten Cottle[16]
19. 11-Trey Osborne[3]
20. 5J-Joss Moffatt[14]