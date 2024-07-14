McVetta Wins the Great Lakes Classic Supermodified Classic Finale at Berlin

By T.J. Buffenbarger

MARNE, MI (July 13, 2024) — Mike McVetta exercised patience and was able to pounce when the opportunity presented itself to win the Berger Great Lakes Classic Supermodified Weekend finale Saturday night at Berlin Raceway with the ISMA/MSS series. McVetta, from Medina, Ohio, hounded Otter Sitterly for the lead for a majority of the 60-lap main event, making his move through turns one and two for his first victory of the 2024 season.

McVetta knew his car was going to be good from the start of the main event, but bided his time for the right oppotuntity to challenge Sitterly for the lead.

“We got to second right on the start. I just got an awesome start the thing just catapulted,” said Sitterly about his race car. “I could see Otto was struggling a little bit the longer things went so the I just stuck my nose in and let him know I was there. I hoped he would keep burning stuff up and eventually he got into one and two just a little too hot and opened up the bottom and I just sent it and that was it.”

Sitterly and Kyle Edwards started on the front row for the feature with Sitterly taking the lead with McVetta sliding into second. McVetta was starting to pressure Sitterly for the lead when the first caution flag of the event appeared for Edwards slowing down the backstretch.

The following restart was short lived after contact in the middle of the pack sent Rich Reid into the wall. Josh Sokolic and Mike Litchty also went pitside for repairs and were able to return for the restart while Reid’s night came to an end.

Sitterly continued to lead as McVetta and Friday winner Mike Ordway Jr. created a three-car breakaway at the front of the field.

The next caution appeared on lap 31 when Litchy slowed in turns three and four. During the restart McVetta started to rachet up the pressure on Sitterly while Ordway found himself swapping third place with A.J. Lisecki on consecutive laps before Sitterly maintained the position.

McVetta found his opportunity when Sitterly got sideways going into turn one, allowing McVetta to drive by for the lead. From there McVetta opened up a 6.016 second advantage at the finish. Sitterly engine started to sputter on the final straightaway but was able to hold off Ordway for second position. Lisecki and Moe Liljie rounded out the top five.

For McVetta, Berlin success was welcome after some struggles the past couple of seasons at the tricky 7/16-mile paved oval.

“We struggled here the last two years,” said McVetta. “I think our best finish was like seventh. So to come out and you know have a really good day yesterday until I got stupid on myself and even better run today, it’s awesome with the stretch of big races coming up.

In qualifying Tyler Shullick as the fastest overall with a lap of 13.242 seconds Dave Helliwell, Edwards, and Josh Sokolic won heat race events.

Berger Great Lakes Classic Supermodified Weekeend

ISMA/MSS

Berlin Raceway

Marne, Michigan

Saturday, July 13, 2024

Feature (60 Laps):

1. 22-Mike McVetta

2. 7-Otto Sitterly

3. 61-Mike Ordway Jr.

4. 88-A.J. Lisiecki

5. 32-Moe Liljie

6. 19-Trent Stephens

7. 10-Dave Helliwell

8. 74-Johnny Benson Jr.

9. 78-Mark Sammut

10. 92-Larry Lehnert

11. 84-Mike Litchy

12. 3-Kenny Sharp

13. 11E-Kyle Edwards

14. 36-Josh Sokolic

15. 96-Tyler Shullick

16. 55-Rich Reid

17. 25-Kenyon Zitzka

18. 5-Jeff Bloom