AMERSON TWO FOR TWO IN USCS GEORGIA WEEKEND WITH DIXIE WIN

From Pete Walton

WOODSTOCK, GA – Dr. Kyle Amerson of Montgomery, AL won his second straight United Sprint Car Series Presented By K&N Filters race on Saturday night at Dixie Speedway in the 27-lap 17th Annual Randy Helton Memorial Race. Amerson swept the USCS Georgia Weekend, as he won on Friday night at Sugar Creek Raceway in Blue Ridge, GA.

Amerson trailed early race leader 2021 USCS National Champion and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Danny Smith of Chillicothe, OH for the first half of the caution-free race. Once Smith entered lapped traffic, Amerson was able to make up the distance on two occasions, and passed Smith for the lead on lap 24.

Smith held on to finish second and third went to Jeff Oliver of Pendergrass, GA. The defending and 15-time USCS National Champion National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN started 11th and finished fourth to earn the Wilwood Brakes Hard Charger of the Race Award.

Matt Kurtz of Jacksonville Beach, FL took the fifth spot, and Garrett Green of Dade City, FL was sixth. Tyler Porter of Pinellas Park, FL finished seventh and Prestin Dalton of Covington, TN grabbed the eighth spot. Brandon Grubaugh of Ocala, FL was ninth, and Trey Meredith of Dade City, FL rounded out the top ten.

In preliminary action, Smith won the six-lap Hoosier Racing Tire Speed Dash to earn the Pole Position for the 27-lap Feature Race. The two eight-lap Heat Races were won by Amerson in the Engler Machine & Tool First Heat Race, and Green in the Butlerbuilt Racing Products Second Heat Race.

Smith took the lead from the pole position at the start of the race followed by Amerson, Porter, Oliver, and Kurtz. Smith caught the cars on the tail end of the lead lap on lap nine, and Amerson quickly closed in on the leader. Smith was able to put a lapped car between himself and Amerson on lap 12 and the leader once again pulled away from Amerson.

Lap 21 once again saw Smith stuck behind lapped traffic. Amerson was quick to close the gap, and camped out on Smith’s rear nerf bar. On lap 24, Amerson saw an opening on the inside, and dove next to Smith in turn two. Amerson used a lapped car to pin Smith behind, and he took the lead going down the backstretch. Amerson was gone by the time Smith cleared the lapped traffic.

Smith tried to chase Amerson down to challenge for the lead in the closing laps, but also had to hold off Oliver, who closed in the challenge Smith for second. Smith fell .852 seconds short at the checkered flag in a race that took just seven minutes and 47.989 seconds to complete the 27 tours around the 3/8-mile red clay oval.

The next two events for the United Sprint Car Series Presented by K&N Filters will be at Carolina Speedway in Gastonia, NC on Friday night, July 26, and at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, SC on Saturday night, July 27. For more information about USCS, visit their website at uscsracing.com and the series Facebook page, or call the series office at 770-865-6097.

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are K&N Filters, Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huggins Cams, Hero Graphics, DMI/Bulldog, J&J Supply of NC, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, KSE Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF THE UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES EVENT AT DIXIE SPEEDWAY IN WOODSTOCK, GA ON 7/13/24:

FEATURE RACE – 27 Laps: 1. 29a Kyle Amerson, Montgomery, AL (20; 2. 4 Danny Smith, Chillicothe, OH (1); 3. 29j Jeff Oliver, Pendergrass, GA (3); 4. 10 Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN (11); 5. 92 Matt Kurtz, Jacksonville Beach, FL (5); 6. 82 Garrett Green, Dade City, FL (6); 7. 16 Tyler Porter, Pinellas Park, FL (4); 8. 1d Prestin Dalton, Covington, TN (10); 9. G6 Brandon Grubaugh, Ocala, FL (7); 10. 11 Trey Meredith, Dade City, FL (9); 11. 43 Terry Witherspoon, Jacksonville, FL (8); 12. 28 Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS (12); 13. 48 Wade Buttrey, Fairview, TN (13); 14. 33 Joe Larkin, Suwanee, GA (14); 15. 15 Danny Burke, Crosby, TX DNS.

HOOSIER RACING TIRE SPEED DASH – 6 Laps: 1. Smith; 2. Amerson; 3. Oliver; 4. Porter; 5. Kurtz; 6. Green.

HEAT RACES – 8 Laps:

ENGLER MACHINE & TOOL HEAT 1: 1. Amerson; 2. Smith; 3. Grubaugh; 4. Oliver; 5. Meredith; 6. Buttrey; 7. Willingham; 8. Larkin.

BUTLERBUILT RACING PRODUCTS HEAT 2: 1. Green; 2. Kurtz; 3. Porter; 4. Witherspoon; 5. Dalton; 6. Gray; 7. Burke.