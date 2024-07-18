High Limit and Perth Motorplex Pair Up for Special $100,000 International Event

By T.J. Buffenbarger

(July 18, 2024) – The High Limit Sprint Car Series announced on Thursday they are taking their series global by sanctioning a special event at Perth Motorplex that will pay $100,000 to the winner, making it the richest sprint car race in Australian history. High Limit Series owners Brad Sweet and Kyle Larson will be participating in the event along with Cory Eliason, James McFadden, Parker Price-Miller, and Rico Abreu with more driver expected to be announced later.

“I think biggest thing is going to Perth and kind of seeing what they already have established in Australia. It’s a marquee venue with an awesome staff, great competition, and to bring something that’s going to create a bigger atmosphere and bigger experience for the fans. I think it’s just really rewarding for High Limit to be in that position.”

“To be able to bring the richest sprint car race in Australian history. Hopefully the fans will support it, it will be on Floracing exclusively live. I think the unique thing about Perth that’s exciting for us is that you’ll be able to watch it in America in the morning. You will be able to watch on the East Coast hopefully around eight to nine in the morning. Obviously, Australian fans will be able to tune in that flow from the West Coast to the East Coast to kind of see the unique, High Limit International event.”

Kyle Larson, who has competed in other parts of Australia in sprint car racing, is looking forward to his first visit to Perth.

“I’m excited for the whole thing. I’m excited for the brand of high limit to get down there. I’m excited for the Australian fans, especially they’re some of the most passionate sprint car fans that I know of, said Larson. “You have a six-figure race to compete in and another big event for the for the fans that go to another big three-day event. I’ve not been to Perth. But I’ve paid attention even for the last handful of years. And I’ve really wanted to try and get down there. My life is just a bit hectic. I’m excited to go there.”

While Sweet is returning to drive for Landrigan Motorsports in Australia, Larson is not yet ready to release which team he will drive for during the three-day event at Perth.

“I’m not ready to release that yet. We’re still kind of working through the details,” said Larson. I will hopefully be able to kind of get it all ironed out and be able to announce it in two or three weeks or so. But I have not met them before, but from everything that I hear they’ve got amazing equipment, great people. I’m really excited to kind of get there and get raised with them.”

While High Limit does not appear to be filling the void of the lack of a national touring sprint car series in Australia at the moment, the Perth event is the start of a multi-year plan where Sweet hopes to expand the High Limit International Series to other countries.

“I don’t know that we 100% aspire to do that,” said Sweet when asked about filling the roll World Series Sprintcars used to fill. “I think we want to always be adding to an ecosystem. Our goal is to create an international series and add events to not just Australia but look at New Zealand, Canada, you know, looking at, you know, doing things in the United Kingdom and you know, this is just going to take time. This our first event that we wanted to launch. We’re looking at a three-to-five-year plan of creating this international series seeing how many events are sustainable to create this cool, unique thing that that’ll be attached to the high limit brands. If we can help the Australian ecosystem with more events, we certainly will, we’ll see how this first one goes and go from there.”

For fans looking to purchase tickets a link will be available on the Perth Motorplex and High Limit Sprint Car Series websites.