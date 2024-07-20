Ryan Timms Reigns Supreme with POWRi National Midgets and Xtreme at Spoon River Speedway

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (7/19/24) Ryan Timms would make the overnight trip from wing racing in Eldora worth the haul to Spoon River Speedway to earn his sixth career feature win with the POWRi National Midget League, running in conjunction with Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, on Friday Night’s exhilarating action after leading all twenty-five feature laps.

Early on-track excitement with twenty top-notch entries to the POWRi National Midgets running in conjunction with Xtreme Outlaw Midgets would find Tyler Edwards start the action off with a track record quick time in group hot-lap qualifying with a 13.377-second lap as Cannon McIntosh, Ryan Timms, and Chase McDermand would each notch heat racing victories.

Setting the feature field would find the high-point qualifier Cannon McIntosh roll an invert of zero to set himself and Ryan Timms on the front row leading the field as the green flag flew with Ryan Timms gaining the initial advantage on the opening lap as Chase McDermand, Cannon McIntosh, Tyler Edwards, and Hayden Reinbold battled inside the early top five.

Quickly separating from the field, the top three with Ryan Timms, Chase McDermand, and Cannon McIntosh would start to search for speed around Spoon River Speedway with Hayden Reinbold and Tyler Edwards in tow within the top five as Kale Drake and Zach Daum battled intently behind.

Checking out to over a two-second advantage, Ryan Timms would appear to be the fastest of the field with Chase McDermand and Cannon McIntosh keeping Hayden Reinbold and Kale Drake at bay inside the running top five as Tyler Edwards, Zach Daum, Ashton Torgerson, Gavin Miller, and Jacob Denney, from starting rear in a back-up car, rounded out the running top ten.

Bunching the field back together with a lap sixteen caution would see Ryan Timms pacing the competition with nine laps left as Cannon McIntosh would shoot to second on the restart with Chase McDermand, Hayden Reinbold, and Tyler Edwards stalking the leading Timms.

Separating again by over three seconds in the closing laps of the feature, Ryan Timms would not be denied in gaining his second seasonal victory with Cannon McIntosh solidifying the runner-up spot as a late-closing hard-charging Gavin Miller finalized the podium placements in a hard-fought feature.

“I knew starting outside pole was going to be really convenient with the high line getting the early jumps, I saw Chase early but I just felt so fast and comfortable out front.” said the victorious Ryan Timms in the Spoon River winner’s circle. Adding, “I felt like running the wing car at Eldora actually helped here because I was able to just stand on it can keep this car as straight as I could.”

Flying through the field would find Hayden Reinbold finish fourth with Chase McDermand rounding out the POWRi National Midget League, running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, top-five finishers at Spoon River Speedway.

POWRi National Midgets & Xtreme | Spoon River Speedway | 7/19/24:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Group Qualifying Time: 14S-Tyler Edwards(13.377)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 71K-Cannon McIntosh

Engler Machine and Tool Heat Race 2 Winner: 67-Ryan Timms

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 40-Chase McDermand

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 71K-Cannon McIntosh

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 97-Gavin Miller(+6)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 67-Ryan Timms

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 67-Ryan Timms[2]; 2. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[1]; 3. 97-Gavin Miller[9]; 4. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[6]; 5. 40-Chase McDermand[3]; 6. 14S-Tyler Edwards[4]; 7. 25-Jacob Denney[10]; 8. 7U-Zach Daum[5]; 9. 97K-Kale Drake[11]; 10. 67K-Ashton Torgerson[8]; 11. 21K-Karter Sarff[7]; 12. 56D-Mitchell Davis[12]; 13. 55-Trevor Cline[13]; 14. 1K-Brayton Lynch[16]; 15. 66-Jayden Clay[18]; 16. 7T-Adam Taylor[15]; 17. 43-Gunnar Setser[14]; 18. 42-Kevin Battefeld[20]; 19. 83-Will Armitage[17]; 20. 98-Elijah Gile[19].

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[3]; 2. 21K-Karter Sarff[2]; 3. 14S-Tyler Edwards[4]; 4. 56D-Mitchell Davis[7]; 5. 43-Gunnar Setser[1]; 6. 1K-Brayton Lynch[5]; 7. 98-Elijah Gile[6].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 67-Ryan Timms[3]; 2. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[2]; 3. 7U-Zach Daum[4]; 4. 97K-Kale Drake[1]; 5. 7T-Adam Taylor[5]; 6. 66-Jayden Clay[6]; 7. 42-Kevin Battefeld[7].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 40-Chase McDermand[3]; 2. 67K-Ashton Torgerson[1]; 3. 97-Gavin Miller[2]; 4. 55-Trevor Cline[5]; 5. 25-Jacob Denney[4]; 6. 83-Will Armitage[6].

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 14S-Tyler Edwards, 00:13.377[4]; 2. 71K-Cannon McIntosh, 00:13.394[3]; 3. 21K-Karter Sarff, 00:13.525[1]; 4. 43-Gunnar Setser, 00:13.569[7]; 5. 1K-Brayton Lynch, 00:13.576[6]; 6. 98-Elijah Gile, 00:13.618[2]; 7. 56D-Mitchell Davis, 00:13.643[5].

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 7U-Zach Daum, 00:13.410[1]; 2. 67-Ryan Timms, 00:13.418[3]; 3. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold, 00:13.500[5]; 4. 97K-Kale Drake, 00:13.625[7]; 5. 7T-Adam Taylor, 00:13.872[6]; 6. 66-Jayden Clay, 00:14.099[4]; 7. 42-Kevin Battefeld, 00:14.584[2].

Qualifying 3 (2 Laps): 1. 25-Jacob Denney, 00:13.544[6]; 2. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:13.558[5]; 3. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:13.596[1]; 4. 67K-Ashton Torgerson, 00:13.603[4]; 5. 55-Trevor Cline, 00:13.697[2]; 6. 83-Will Armitage, 00:13.968[3].

Hot Laps 1: 1. 43-Gunnar Setser, 00:13.552[7]; 2. 56D-Mitchell Davis, 00:13.581[5]; 3. 71K-Cannon McIntosh, 00:13.649[3]; 4. 14S-Tyler Edwards, 00:13.672[4]; 5. 1K-Brayton Lynch, 00:13.688[6]; 6. 98-Elijah Gile, 00:13.853[2]; 7. 21K-Karter Sarff, 00:14.095[1].

Fans unable to attend the 2024 Illini 100 can catch every lap LIVE at https://www.dirtvision.com.

More information about the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota can be found online at www.xtremeoutlawseries.com

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.