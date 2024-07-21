Joe B Miller Wins Maverick Feature at Red Hill

SUMNER, ILL (July 20, 2024) – Joe B Miller won the Maverick Winged Sprint Car Series feature Saturday night at Red Hill Raceway. Ayrton Gennetten, Cole Duncan, Sterling Cling, and Bryce Norris rounded out the top five.
Maverick Winged Sprint Car Series
Red Hill Raceway
Sumner, Illinois
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Qualifying
1. 51B-Joe B Miller, 12.717[2]
2. 34-Sterling Cling, 12.721[7]
3. 77D-Geoff Dodge, 12.734[3]
4. 3X-Ayrton Gennetten, 12.939[14]
5. 17GP-Cole Duncan, 12.959[9]
6. 79-Max Guilford, 12.994[4]
7. 37-Bryce Norris, 12.998[8]
8. 97-Scotty Milan, 12.998[16]
9. 14N-Kevin Newton, 13.040[5]
10. 12-Corbin Gurley, 13.097[6]
11. 00-Thomas Meseraull, 13.170[15]
12. 87-Reed Whitney, 13.261[12]
13. 17-Reece Saldana, 13.293[17]
14. 83-Carson Dillion, 13.324[11]
15. 3M-Tres Mehler, 15.216[10]
16. 45-Eric Perrott, 15.631[1]
DNS: 26AU-Todd Moule
Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)
1. 17GP-Cole Duncan[2]
2. 77D-Geoff Dodge[1]
3. 51B-Joe B Miller[4]
4. 00-Thomas Meseraull[6]
5. 37-Bryce Norris[3]
6. 14N-Kevin Newton[5]
7. 17-Reece Saldana[7]
8. 3M-Tres Mehler[8]
DNS: 26AU-Todd Moule
Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)
1. 3X-Ayrton Gennetten[1]
2. 34-Sterling Cling[4]
3. 79-Max Guilford[2]
4. 97-Scotty Milan[3]
5. 12-Corbin Gurley[5]
6. 87-Reed Whitney[6]
7. 83-Carson Dillion[7]
8. 45-Eric Perrott[8]
Dash #1 (4 Laps)
1. 34-Sterling Cling[2]
2. 51B-Joe B Miller[4]
3. 17GP-Cole Duncan[1]
4. 3X-Ayrton Gennetten[3]
A-Main (30 Laps)
1. 51B-Joe B Miller[2]
2. 3X-Ayrton Gennetten[4]
3. 17GP-Cole Duncan[3]
4. 34-Sterling Cling[1]
5. 37-Bryce Norris[9]
6. 97-Scotty Milan[8]
7. 77D-Geoff Dodge[5]
8. 79-Max Guilford[6]
9. 17-Reece Saldana[13]
10. 83-Carson Dillion[14]
11. 45-Eric Perrott[16]
12. 14N-Kevin Newton[11]
13. 87-Reed Whitney[12]
14. 12-Corbin Gurley[10]
15. 3M-Tres Mehler[15]
16. 00-Thomas Meseraull[7]
17. 26AU-Todd Moule[17]