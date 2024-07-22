$25,000-to-Win Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup on Tap Next for Kubota High Limit Racing

By Brian Walker

Buckle up, race fans. Lernerville Speedway has next! Coming up Tuesday, July 23, Kubota High Limit Racing and Lernerville Speedway bring you the $25,000-to-win Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup.

Catch the High Rollers in action as they take on Western Pennsylvania’s best for Silver Cup bragging rights. And don’t forget– if you pre-purchase your tickets, you can get a FREE pit pass upgrade to see the stars of Kubota High Limit Racing up close and personal. Don’t miss out on this offer, and buy your tickets today!

Everything You Need to Know Before You Go to Lernerville:

Date: Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Pit Gates: 2:00 PM

Grandstands: 4:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Tickets: Reserved seating and general admission seating is available for purchase here. Ticketing prices are as follows: Reserved Seats: $40, General Admission: $35. For fans who pre-purchase tickets, the free pit pass upgrade station will be located outside of Gate No. 1. For fans who purchase tickets at the event, you can also purchase a pit pass upgrade for an additional $20. Reminder: Only pre-sale ticket buyers are eligible for the DURST Dice Roll.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are not available for pre-purchase for this event and may be purchased at the track on race day. The pit pass fee for this event is $55.

Cash/Card: Cash and credit cards are accepted at Lernerville Speedway.

Parking: Parking for this event is free, however the “Gold Lot” and the “Diamond Lot” are $10 per vehicle and offer a “first in, first out” experience for an easier exit.

Bags & Prohibited Items: Your bags will be checked upon entry. Coolers are permitted at this event, however they must be no larger than 14-inches and may not contain glass or alcoholic beverages. Stadium seats and cushions are allowed.

Camping: Camping is available at the speedway for a fee. They do offer reserved spots for some of their larger events however do not have hookups. Contact Lernerville Speedway for more information: 724-353-1511.

Smoking Policy: Smoking is permitted at this event.

Streaming: If you can’t make it to the track, catch all of the action Live on FloRa﻿cing!

